Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will the Arsenal players believe they can get a result at the Etihad?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
As expected, Eddie Howe struggled to lift the Toon’s spirit and make them believe they could win in the FA Cup.
The Hammers will go 7 points clear of their opponents if they win making it increasingly hard for Geordies to believe they have anything left to play for this season. They are going through the motions.
Cherries 1-1 Everton
Everton have won one of their last 15 games. Recently they have actually been more productive at making chances, the only issue being them not having the quality in the final third.
Bournemouth made a headache of dealing with Sheffield United and Luton, confirming my perception that they are not comfortable the few times they are favourites.
Chelsea 3-1 Burnley
Chelsea fans have started to boo Pochettino’s subs and chant ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.
Off the pitch, financial experts are claiming that the club need to raise 100 million in transfers by the end of June or face sanctions next season.
It’s complicated but because they need to show a profit on players, essentially, they have to get rid of any home-grown talent. We are talking about James and Gallagher.
Other clubs will be aware of this so will either take advantage by offering discount prices, knowing Chelsea are desperate to sell or won’t mind the prospect of a rival getting a points deduction.
I have as much sympathy for their fans as they did for Gooners when we are paying off stadium debt while they smugly brought trophies.
Like Everton and Forest, they have an owner happy to spend over a billion, more than aware of the rules.
Notts Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace
A lot has happened since Forest last kicked a ball. A 4 points deduction means they are now in the bottom three. They will appeal but like Everton, I have little sympathy, and it’s crucial for FFP that the League set an example.
Both clubs are arguing they were transparent, but there is no rule that says just because you admit to your guilt that you don’t get punished.
To clarify these are teams who are spending money knowing they are breaching laws, constantly being warned they have crossed the threshold. Their owners were simply arrogant thinking the sanctions wouldn’t be serious.
Any result for the Eagles probably is enough to keep them up.
Spurs 4-0 Luton
Spurs’ win at Villa Park put their destiny in their own hands. Victory at Fulham would have put them in the top 4. Yet they didn’t show up at the Cottage which was very Spursy. Maybe Conte 12 months ago was right all along?
Luton are currently staying up based on events off the pitch. That’s based on the outcome of an appeal. The quicker the League clarify the situation the better.
Having the bottom of the table filled with asterisks is not a good look for ‘the best league in the world’.
Sheffield United 0-3 Fulham
Fulham were terrific against Spurs, again showing that on their day they can give anyone a fight. They could yet be a club to do us a massive favour in the title race.
Get an early goal on Saturday and they should win comfortably.
Villa 2-1 Wolves
So much has happened in the last two weeks that it’s gone under the radar that Wolves blew a golden opportunity to go to Wembley.
They only had to beat a Championship side at home and would have been in an FA Cup semifinal.
Will the season now just fade out with nothing left to play for?
Villa need the points more as they might kick off in 5th.
Brentford 0-1 Man United
It would be very Man United after their famous win over Liverpool to then struggle to defeat Brentford.
Ten Hagg might have imagined that victory in the FA Cup would have given him some breathing space. Instead, the last two weeks have been dominated by speculation that Sir Jim Radcliffe prefers Southgate as manager, and will sack the Dutchman if United don’t qualify for the Champions League.
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
We all for fun like to forecast the run in and predict who picks up points when and where. In reality at this time of year it’s not as simple as that. 12 months ago, who would have said Arsenal would draw at home to Southampton, Lose at home to Brighton and away to Forest?
So, I’m careful when I write that on paper Liverpool do seem to have the kinder fixtures remaining, especially at Anfield where the emotion of the Kop will get them over the line. One of the few stadiums in the world that can dictate a result.
It was noticeable in the FA though that players were looking tired but that could be wishful thinking. Not much was made of Jürgen Klopp yet again being aggressive towards a journalist at Old Trafford. Show me a good loser and they are not a winner, but it’s never okay to be disrespectful to someone. The the German gets paid enough money to conduct himself better. The manager rightly gets a lot of praise so needs to accept the few times things go wrong.
Pundits put less effort into discussing his passive aggressiveness compared to Arteta over celebrating. What a surprise !
Man City 3-1 Arsenal
I read one reader write the other day he is losing zero sleep over this fixture.
In reality to win at the Etihad we have to do something that we haven’t done in nearly a decade.
As many of you know I think mentality is vital in sport, what separates the good from the great.
It’s zero disrespect meant towards Mikel Arteta, more a reflection of the standards Pep Guardiola has set. For years, not just have the champions coped with dealing with must-win conditions every few days, they do it with a smile on their faces.
It’s no disgrace to lose on the blue half of Manchester (most do). It’s how you lose.
Too often we get defeated at this ground by 3-5 goals, conceding in the first 20 minutes.
What’s fascinating this Sunday is if our manager can send us into battle believing we can get a result?
Top 24 qualify for euros
Dan Smith
Drayton 205
GB 205
Prince 205
Baron 204
Matthew 203
Terrah 199
Gun smoke 198
JRA 196
J gunner 196
Dendrite 195
Sid 195
Stephanie 190
Ackshay 189
Me 183
Tom 182
Sue P 181
Goonersia 178
Williamrick 175
Okobino 174
IGL 174
MTG 174
NOAS 174
Sagie 171
Antivirus 170
J legend 163
Big slim 163
Indian gunner 162
Edu 162
Zeek 155
Yayo 154
Kenya 001- 153
O Achiel 151
J gunz 148
I 147
Taiwo 4321- 141
Samson A 141
Splendid 133
Bang bang 119
VZ 118
Ayan 115
Fanuel priston 115
Gundown 113
Diehard 109
Adeski 108
Oluseyi 20- 107
Walidomy 101
Onyango 99
Toney 99
Oladmeji 99
Prince layote 94
Angelo 91
Admin 83
Famochi 75
Dan kit 73
J Bauer 69
Amir 67
Ralph 67
Ayodale A 64
Dotash 64
E blaze 51
Davars 49
Akeno Bonniface 43
Jen 40
Elvis 39
Jimmy B 37
Kobin 37
Uzi Ozil 34
QB 34
SWS 31
Longbenark 26
Uzi Ozil 23
Illiterate 23
Jimeigo T 17
Chuck 16
M leashim 16
Peter 15
Koktafo 14
Gunner 4 lyfe 14
Wale A 14
Freddy 14
Loose cannon 13
Oslogunner 11
Flash G 11
Caxbury Dan 11
Shola 10
Kb Rano 10
Emperor A 10
Gerald king 9
Samchidy 8
Gio Bag 7
Evansibility 7
Mading East 7
Olaraj propertie / partners 5
Elsammy 6
Gordan 5
TGOTA 5
Sheggz 5
Jose the Gooner 5
Abraham P 5
Frank N 5
JBG5 3
Adele Benjamin 1
Thanks Dan for the prediction game. Happy Easter to you although the weather forecast does not seem great.
Newcastle 2 – 2 West Ham
Bournemouth 2 – 1 Everton
Chelsea 4 – 1 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 3 – 1 Luton
Sheffield Utd 0 – 2 Fulham
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Wolves
Brentford 1 – 1 Man Utd
Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
Man City 2 – 1 Arsenal (I am hoping for draw though).
Newc 2 – 1 WHam
Bour 2 – 1Everton
Chelsea 1 – 1 Burnley
NForest 1 –2 C Palace
Tott 3 – 1 Luton
SUtd 1 – 2 Fulham
A Villa 4 – 2 Wolves
Bford 2 – 1 ManU
Lpool 3 – 1 Brighton
Man City 2 – 3 Arsenal
Hi, Happy Easter everyone
Newcastle 1 – 2 West Ham
Bournemouth 1 – 1 Everton
Chelsea 3 – 2 Burnley
Nottingham Forest 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 3 – 1 Luton
Sheffield Utd 0 – 3 Fulham
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Wolves
Brentford 1 – 2 Man Utd
Liverpool 4 – 1 Brighton
Man City 3 – 1 Arsenal
Yes we can get a result but I still fear City’s experience and squad depth during the run in.