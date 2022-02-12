Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will this weekend’s results so Arsenal’s way again?

The only way our young Arsenal squad will garner man-management is by winning games like they did on Thursday.

It was the manner of how we beat Wolves that could prove so valuable. We had to dig deep and battle, something we haven’t been doing in these types of fixtures.

Unfortunately, we don’t play this weekend where momentum and confidence would have been high.

The show goes on ……..

 

Man United 1-1 Saints

United continue to drop what I call ‘silly points’.

Like against Middlesbrough, they had enough chances at Burnley to expect more than the one goal.

Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford, Fernandes, at one point Greenwood.

There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be more prolific.

There will be a day it all clicks, and someone takes a beating, but the Saints march to Old Trafford confident after their win at Spurs.

 

Brentford 1-1 Palace

Brentford have lost their last five, Palace haven’t won this year.

Palace though have that bug of playing well without winning fixtures.

More of the same here.

 

Everton 2-1 Leeds

The build up to midweek was if they lost Everton were in a relegation fight.

The defeat at Newcastle undermined Lampard’s debut victory where he had Goodison buzzing.

Now it’s a nervy atmosphere this weekend.

 

Watford 1-1 Brighton

It’s no coincidence that in the last week is the best Watford have looked defensively all season.

The longer Roy Hodgson works with his players on the training pitch, the more organised they will become.

They might need to show more ambition at home to Brighton though.

 

Norwich 0-4 Man City

There’s zero in-between here.

Either City don’t show up and we get an upset or Norwich suffer a heavy home defeat

 

Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool could be 12 points behind Man City by the time they kick off so know they have zero room for error.

Burnley have recently held us at the Emirates and at home to Man United so are capable but with Mane and Sala back the visitors should have too much

 

Newcastle 2-1 Villa

Said it for years.

When things are going bad Saint James Park can be the worst place to play.

Win and it’s the opposite.

That’s how big the win over Everton was, it could start the ball rolling.

 

Spurs 3-0 Wolves

Spurs were very Spursy in midweek but surely will learn from their mistakes and not be as complacent so soon again.

 

Leicester 2- 2 West Ham

Remember when Rodgers was being built as a future Arsenal or Man United manager?

How quickly things can change?

As for the Zouma situation?

He deserves any legal action that comes his way but this idea that he should never play football again.

If that’s your moral compass, then it’s got to be for everyone and every crime.

 

Dan

33 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    February 12, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Mancs 2-1 Saints
    Brentford 1-1 Palace
    Toffees 2-2 Leeds
    Watford 0-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 City
    Burnley 0-3 Scousers
    Barcodes 2-2 Villa
    Spuds 1-0 Wolves
    Leicester 1-2 Hammers

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      February 12, 2022 at 9:17 am

      Man Utd 2-1 Southampton
      Brentford 1-2 palace
      Everton 2-1 Leeds
      Watford 2-0 Brighton
      Norwich 0-4 Man City
      Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
      Newcastle 1-2 villa
      Spuds 2-0 wolves
      Leicester 1-3 West Ham

      Reply
      1. Phenom says:
        February 12, 2022 at 11:30 am

        United 1-0 Saints
        Brentford 1-1 Palace
        Everton 1-1 Leeds
        Watford 2-1 Brighton
        Norwich 0-3 City
        Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
        Newcastle 2-1 Villa
        Spurs 2-2 wolves
        Leicester 2-1 West Ham

        Reply
        1. Mambo says:
          February 12, 2022 at 11:34 am

          Man 1- 1 Saints
          Brentford 1-1 Palace
          Everton 2-1 Leeds
          Watford 0-1 Brighton
          Norwich 0-4 City
          Burnley 0-3 Scousers
          Barcodes 1-2 Villa
          Spuds 1-0 Wolves
          Leicester 1-2 Hammers

          Reply
    2. Kenya 001 says:
      February 12, 2022 at 11:08 am

      Hi sue good to see you back. Guess you are still leading!

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        February 12, 2022 at 11:14 am

        Thanks, Kenya 😊 No, all change at the top!

        Reply
  2. Misgana says:
    February 12, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Man. United 3-1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 C. Palace
    Everton 2-1 Leeds
    Watford 0-0 Brighton
    Norwich 0-4 M. City
    Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1-1 Villa
    Tottenham 2-1 Wolves
    Leicester 2-1 Hammers

    Reply
  3. Sid says:
    February 12, 2022 at 8:44 am

    ManU 1-0 Southampton
    Brentford 1-1 Palace
    Everton 1-1 Leeds
    Watford 1-2 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 City
    Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1-2 Villa
    Spurs 1-0 Wolves
    Leicester 1-3 West Ham

    Reply
  4. Yayo says:
    February 12, 2022 at 8:48 am

    ManU 2-2Southampton
    Brentford 1-1Palace
    Everton 2-1 Leeds
    Watford 1-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-4City
    Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 3-2 Villa
    Spurs 1-0 Wolves
    Leicester 2-1West Ham

    Reply
  5. Loose Cannon says:
    February 12, 2022 at 8:51 am

    ManU 1-2 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 Palace
    Everton 1-1 Leeds
    Watford 0-2 Brighton
    Norwich 0-4 City
    Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 0-1 Villa
    Spurs 0-0 Wolves
    Leicester 1-2 West Ham

    Reply
  6. Matthew says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Man u 3-1 Southampton Brentford 1-1 C.palace Everton 3-1 Leeds united Watford 1-0 Brighton Norwich 0-2 Man city Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Newcastle 2-1 A.villa Tottenham 1-1 Wolves Leicester 2-1 West ham

    Reply
  7. Seroti says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:05 am

    Manutd 1 ~ 2 Southampton
    Brentford 1 ~ 1 Cplace
    Everton 2 ~ 1 Leeds
    Watford 1 ~ 1 Brighton
    Norwich 1 ~ 3 Mancity
    Burnley 1 ~ 2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 2 ~ 2 Aston villa
    Spurs 1 ~ 1 Wolves
    Leicester 1 ~ 1 Westham

    Reply
  8. I says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Mancs 1-2 Saints
    Brentford 1-1 Palace
    Toffees 1-2 Leeds
    Watford 1-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 City
    Burnley 0-2 Scousers
    Barcodes 2-1 Villa
    Spuds 1-1 Wolves
    Leicester 1-1 Hammers

    Reply
  9. Labass says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Manu 2-3 Saints
    Bren 2-1 Palace
    Everton 3-2 Leeds
    Watford 1-1 Brigthon
    Norwich 0-4 City
    Burnley 1-1 liv
    New 2-2 villa
    Spur 1-1 Wol
    Lei 2-1 westham

    Reply
  10. MTG says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Man Utd 1-1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 palace
    Everton 2-2 Leeds
    Watford 0-0 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 Man City
    Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1-1 villa
    Spuds 1-2 wolves
    Leicester 1-1 West Ham

    Reply
  11. Toney says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:37 am

    Man Utd 3 -1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-1 palace
    Everton 1-1Leeds
    Watford 1-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-5 Man City
    Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1-2villa
    Spuds 1-1 wolves
    Leicester 1-2West Ham

    Reply
  12. Okobino says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Man Utd 2-1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-1 palace
    Everton 2-2 Leeds
    Watford 2-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-4 Man City
    Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1-2 villa
    Spuds 2-1 wolves
    Leicester 2-1 West Ham

    Reply
  13. Kev82 says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Man utd 1-1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-0 Palace
    Everton 1-2 Leeds
    Watford 1-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-2 Man City
    Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 2-3 Aston villa
    Totts 1-1 Wolves
    Leicester 3-3 West Ham

    Reply
  14. gotanidea says:
    February 12, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Man Utd 2 – 1 Southampton
    Brentford 0 – 2 Crystal Palace
    Everton 1 – 0 Leeds
    Watford 0 – 2 Brighton
    Norwich 0 – 4 Man City
    Burnley 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 0 – 1 Aston Villa
    Spurs 2 – 0 Wolves
    Leicester 0 – 1 West Ham

    Reply
  15. Jo-Gunz says:
    February 12, 2022 at 10:10 am

    ManU 1-1 Saints
    Brentford 1-1 Palace
    Everton 2-2 Leeds
    Watford 0-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 City
    Burnley 0-2 Lpool
    Newcastle 2-2 Villa
    Spuds 1-1 Wolves
    Leicester 2-2 Hammers

    Reply
  16. Chuma Ikeazor says:
    February 12, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Your faithless prediction in our match against Wolves kiled the high premium I used to place on your standards.

    Reply
  17. Easyguy says:
    February 12, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Mancs 2-1 Saints
    Brentford 1-1 Palace
    Toffees 2-1 Leeds
    Watford 0-0 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 City
    Burnley 0-3 Scousers
    Barcodes 2-2 Villa
    Spuds 1-0 Wolves
    Leicester 1-2 Hammers

    Reply
  18. Rob49 says:
    February 12, 2022 at 10:42 am

    Man Utd 2 – 2 Southampton
    Brentford 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Everton 1 – 2 Leeds
    Watford 0 – 2 Brighton
    Norwich 0 – 3 Man City
    Burnley 0 – 2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Spurs 1 – 2 Wolves
    Leicester 1 – 2 West Ham

    Reply
  19. Kenya 001 says:
    February 12, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Man u 2-0 soton
    Brentford 1-2 palace
    Everton 2-0 Leeds
    Watford 1-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 man City
    Burnely 0-1 Liverpool
    Spurs 0-0 wolves
    Leicester 3-1 westham

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      February 12, 2022 at 11:11 am

      Newcastle 1- 0 Villa

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        February 12, 2022 at 11:29 am

        I was just about to let you know!

        Reply
  20. Sagie says:
    February 12, 2022 at 11:21 am

    Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 palace
    Everton 1-2 Leeds
    Watford 1-2 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 Man City
    Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1-2 villa
    Spuds 1-1 wolves
    Leicester 2-1 West Ham

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      February 12, 2022 at 11:56 am

      Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
      Brentford 1-2 Palace
      Everton 2-3 Leeds
      Watford 1-1 Brighto
      Norwich 0-5 Man City
      Burnley 0-4 Liverpool
      Newcastle 2-2 Aston Villa
      Spurs 1-1 Wolves
      Leicester 2-1 West Ham

      Reply
  21. Joe Gunner says:
    February 12, 2022 at 11:23 am

    Man Utd 2-1 Southampton
    Brentford 2-2 Palace
    Everton 2-1 Leeds
    Watford 0-1 Brighto
    Norwich 0-3 Man City
    Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 2-1 Aston Villa
    Spurs 1-0 Wolves
    Leicester 1-1 West Ham

    Reply
  22. SueP says:
    February 12, 2022 at 11:28 am

    ManU 2 – 1 Soton
    Brentford 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Everton 2 – 2 Leeds
    Watford 1 -2 Brighton
    Norwich 1 – 3 ManC
    Burnley 1 – 3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1 – 2 Aston Villa
    Spuds 2 – 1 Wolves
    Leicester 2 – 2 West Ham

    Reply
  23. Prince says:
    February 12, 2022 at 11:29 am

    Man u 1-1 Southampton
    Brentford 2-2 crystal palace
    Everton 2-1 Leeds
    Watford 0-1 Brighton
    Norwich 0-3 Man City
    Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
    Newcastle 2-2 Aston Villa
    Spurs 1-1 wolves
    Leicester 2-2 westham
    God help Prince 🙏😇

    Reply
  24. Shakir says:
    February 12, 2022 at 11:57 am

    Man Utd 3 – 1 Southampton
    (The lineups are out for the match , so dont need points for this)
    Brentford 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
    Everton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Watford 2 – 2 Brighton
    Norwich 2– 1 Man City
    Burnley 1 – 3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Spurs 2 – 0 Wolves
    Leicester 2 – 1 West Ham

    Reply
  25. Terrah says:
    February 12, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Man United 2 Vs 1 Southampton
    Brentford 1 Vs 2 crystal palace
    Everton 2 Vs 1 Leeds
    Watford 1 Vs 2 Brighton
    Norwich 0 Vs 4 man city
    Burnley 0 Vs 3 Liverpool
    Newcastle 1 Vs 2 Aston villa
    Tottenham 2 Vs 0 wolves
    Leicester city 2 Vs 1 westham

    Reply

