Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will this weekend’s results so Arsenal’s way again?

The only way our young Arsenal squad will garner man-management is by winning games like they did on Thursday.

It was the manner of how we beat Wolves that could prove so valuable. We had to dig deep and battle, something we haven’t been doing in these types of fixtures.

Unfortunately, we don’t play this weekend where momentum and confidence would have been high.

The show goes on ……..

Man United 1-1 Saints

United continue to drop what I call ‘silly points’.

Like against Middlesbrough, they had enough chances at Burnley to expect more than the one goal.

Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford, Fernandes, at one point Greenwood.

There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be more prolific.

There will be a day it all clicks, and someone takes a beating, but the Saints march to Old Trafford confident after their win at Spurs.

Brentford 1-1 Palace

Brentford have lost their last five, Palace haven’t won this year.

Palace though have that bug of playing well without winning fixtures.

More of the same here.

Everton 2-1 Leeds

The build up to midweek was if they lost Everton were in a relegation fight.

The defeat at Newcastle undermined Lampard’s debut victory where he had Goodison buzzing.

Now it’s a nervy atmosphere this weekend.

Watford 1-1 Brighton

It’s no coincidence that in the last week is the best Watford have looked defensively all season.

The longer Roy Hodgson works with his players on the training pitch, the more organised they will become.

They might need to show more ambition at home to Brighton though.

Norwich 0-4 Man City

There’s zero in-between here.

Either City don’t show up and we get an upset or Norwich suffer a heavy home defeat

Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool could be 12 points behind Man City by the time they kick off so know they have zero room for error.

Burnley have recently held us at the Emirates and at home to Man United so are capable but with Mane and Sala back the visitors should have too much

Newcastle 2-1 Villa

Said it for years.

When things are going bad Saint James Park can be the worst place to play.

Win and it’s the opposite.

That’s how big the win over Everton was, it could start the ball rolling.

Spurs 3-0 Wolves

Spurs were very Spursy in midweek but surely will learn from their mistakes and not be as complacent so soon again.

Leicester 2- 2 West Ham

Remember when Rodgers was being built as a future Arsenal or Man United manager?

How quickly things can change?

As for the Zouma situation?

He deserves any legal action that comes his way but this idea that he should never play football again.

If that’s your moral compass, then it’s got to be for everyone and every crime.

