Dan’s EPL Predictions – Will this weekend’s results so Arsenal’s way again?

The only way our young Arsenal squad will garner man-management is by winning games like they did on Thursday.
It was the manner of how we beat Wolves that could prove so valuable. We had to dig deep and battle, something we haven’t been doing in these types of fixtures.
Unfortunately, we don’t play this weekend where momentum and confidence would have been high.
The show goes on ……..
Man United 1-1 Saints
United continue to drop what I call ‘silly points’.
Like against Middlesbrough, they had enough chances at Burnley to expect more than the one goal.
Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford, Fernandes, at one point Greenwood.
There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be more prolific.
There will be a day it all clicks, and someone takes a beating, but the Saints march to Old Trafford confident after their win at Spurs.
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Brentford have lost their last five, Palace haven’t won this year.
Palace though have that bug of playing well without winning fixtures.
More of the same here.
Everton 2-1 Leeds
The build up to midweek was if they lost Everton were in a relegation fight.
The defeat at Newcastle undermined Lampard’s debut victory where he had Goodison buzzing.
Now it’s a nervy atmosphere this weekend.
Watford 1-1 Brighton
It’s no coincidence that in the last week is the best Watford have looked defensively all season.
The longer Roy Hodgson works with his players on the training pitch, the more organised they will become.
They might need to show more ambition at home to Brighton though.
Norwich 0-4 Man City
There’s zero in-between here.
Either City don’t show up and we get an upset or Norwich suffer a heavy home defeat
Burnley 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool could be 12 points behind Man City by the time they kick off so know they have zero room for error.
Burnley have recently held us at the Emirates and at home to Man United so are capable but with Mane and Sala back the visitors should have too much
Newcastle 2-1 Villa
Said it for years.
When things are going bad Saint James Park can be the worst place to play.
Win and it’s the opposite.
That’s how big the win over Everton was, it could start the ball rolling.
Spurs 3-0 Wolves
Spurs were very Spursy in midweek but surely will learn from their mistakes and not be as complacent so soon again.
Leicester 2- 2 West Ham
Remember when Rodgers was being built as a future Arsenal or Man United manager?
How quickly things can change?
As for the Zouma situation?
He deserves any legal action that comes his way but this idea that he should never play football again.
If that’s your moral compass, then it’s got to be for everyone and every crime.
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
33 CommentsAdd a Comment
Mancs 2-1 Saints
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Toffees 2-2 Leeds
Watford 0-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 City
Burnley 0-3 Scousers
Barcodes 2-2 Villa
Spuds 1-0 Wolves
Leicester 1-2 Hammers
Man Utd 2-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 palace
Everton 2-1 Leeds
Watford 2-0 Brighton
Norwich 0-4 Man City
Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-2 villa
Spuds 2-0 wolves
Leicester 1-3 West Ham
United 1-0 Saints
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Everton 1-1 Leeds
Watford 2-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 City
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 Villa
Spurs 2-2 wolves
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Man 1- 1 Saints
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Everton 2-1 Leeds
Watford 0-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-4 City
Burnley 0-3 Scousers
Barcodes 1-2 Villa
Spuds 1-0 Wolves
Leicester 1-2 Hammers
Hi sue good to see you back. Guess you are still leading!
Thanks, Kenya 😊 No, all change at the top!
Man. United 3-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 C. Palace
Everton 2-1 Leeds
Watford 0-0 Brighton
Norwich 0-4 M. City
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-1 Villa
Tottenham 2-1 Wolves
Leicester 2-1 Hammers
ManU 1-0 Southampton
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Everton 1-1 Leeds
Watford 1-2 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 City
Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-2 Villa
Spurs 1-0 Wolves
Leicester 1-3 West Ham
ManU 2-2Southampton
Brentford 1-1Palace
Everton 2-1 Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-4City
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 3-2 Villa
Spurs 1-0 Wolves
Leicester 2-1West Ham
ManU 1-2 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 Palace
Everton 1-1 Leeds
Watford 0-2 Brighton
Norwich 0-4 City
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 0-1 Villa
Spurs 0-0 Wolves
Leicester 1-2 West Ham
Man u 3-1 Southampton Brentford 1-1 C.palace Everton 3-1 Leeds united Watford 1-0 Brighton Norwich 0-2 Man city Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Newcastle 2-1 A.villa Tottenham 1-1 Wolves Leicester 2-1 West ham
Manutd 1 ~ 2 Southampton
Brentford 1 ~ 1 Cplace
Everton 2 ~ 1 Leeds
Watford 1 ~ 1 Brighton
Norwich 1 ~ 3 Mancity
Burnley 1 ~ 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 ~ 2 Aston villa
Spurs 1 ~ 1 Wolves
Leicester 1 ~ 1 Westham
Mancs 1-2 Saints
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Toffees 1-2 Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 City
Burnley 0-2 Scousers
Barcodes 2-1 Villa
Spuds 1-1 Wolves
Leicester 1-1 Hammers
Manu 2-3 Saints
Bren 2-1 Palace
Everton 3-2 Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brigthon
Norwich 0-4 City
Burnley 1-1 liv
New 2-2 villa
Spur 1-1 Wol
Lei 2-1 westham
Man Utd 1-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 palace
Everton 2-2 Leeds
Watford 0-0 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-1 villa
Spuds 1-2 wolves
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
Man Utd 3 -1 Southampton
Brentford 1-1 palace
Everton 1-1Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-5 Man City
Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-2villa
Spuds 1-1 wolves
Leicester 1-2West Ham
Man Utd 2-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-1 palace
Everton 2-2 Leeds
Watford 2-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-4 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-2 villa
Spuds 2-1 wolves
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Man utd 1-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-0 Palace
Everton 1-2 Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-2 Man City
Burnley 0-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-3 Aston villa
Totts 1-1 Wolves
Leicester 3-3 West Ham
Man Utd 2 – 1 Southampton
Brentford 0 – 2 Crystal Palace
Everton 1 – 0 Leeds
Watford 0 – 2 Brighton
Norwich 0 – 4 Man City
Burnley 0 – 3 Liverpool
Newcastle 0 – 1 Aston Villa
Spurs 2 – 0 Wolves
Leicester 0 – 1 West Ham
ManU 1-1 Saints
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Everton 2-2 Leeds
Watford 0-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 City
Burnley 0-2 Lpool
Newcastle 2-2 Villa
Spuds 1-1 Wolves
Leicester 2-2 Hammers
Your faithless prediction in our match against Wolves kiled the high premium I used to place on your standards.
Mancs 2-1 Saints
Brentford 1-1 Palace
Toffees 2-1 Leeds
Watford 0-0 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 City
Burnley 0-3 Scousers
Barcodes 2-2 Villa
Spuds 1-0 Wolves
Leicester 1-2 Hammers
Man Utd 2 – 2 Southampton
Brentford 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Everton 1 – 2 Leeds
Watford 0 – 2 Brighton
Norwich 0 – 3 Man City
Burnley 0 – 2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Spurs 1 – 2 Wolves
Leicester 1 – 2 West Ham
Man u 2-0 soton
Brentford 1-2 palace
Everton 2-0 Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 man City
Burnely 0-1 Liverpool
Spurs 0-0 wolves
Leicester 3-1 westham
Newcastle 1- 0 Villa
I was just about to let you know!
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 palace
Everton 1-2 Leeds
Watford 1-2 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 Man City
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 1-2 villa
Spuds 1-1 wolves
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 Palace
Everton 2-3 Leeds
Watford 1-1 Brighto
Norwich 0-5 Man City
Burnley 0-4 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-2 Aston Villa
Spurs 1-1 Wolves
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
Man Utd 2-1 Southampton
Brentford 2-2 Palace
Everton 2-1 Leeds
Watford 0-1 Brighto
Norwich 0-3 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-1 Aston Villa
Spurs 1-0 Wolves
Leicester 1-1 West Ham
ManU 2 – 1 Soton
Brentford 1 – 1 Crystal Palace
Everton 2 – 2 Leeds
Watford 1 -2 Brighton
Norwich 1 – 3 ManC
Burnley 1 – 3 Liverpool
Newcastle 1 – 2 Aston Villa
Spuds 2 – 1 Wolves
Leicester 2 – 2 West Ham
Man u 1-1 Southampton
Brentford 2-2 crystal palace
Everton 2-1 Leeds
Watford 0-1 Brighton
Norwich 0-3 Man City
Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Newcastle 2-2 Aston Villa
Spurs 1-1 wolves
Leicester 2-2 westham
God help Prince 🙏😇
Man Utd 3 – 1 Southampton
(The lineups are out for the match , so dont need points for this)
Brentford 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
Everton 2 – 1 Leeds
Watford 2 – 2 Brighton
Norwich 2– 1 Man City
Burnley 1 – 3 Liverpool
Newcastle 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Spurs 2 – 0 Wolves
Leicester 2 – 1 West Ham
Man United 2 Vs 1 Southampton
Brentford 1 Vs 2 crystal palace
Everton 2 Vs 1 Leeds
Watford 1 Vs 2 Brighton
Norwich 0 Vs 4 man city
Burnley 0 Vs 3 Liverpool
Newcastle 1 Vs 2 Aston villa
Tottenham 2 Vs 0 wolves
Leicester city 2 Vs 1 westham