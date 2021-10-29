Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk 10 – Can Arsenal stay unbeaten at Leicester?

You might hear that if Arsenal win on Saturday lunch time, we will only be a point off 4th. A strange thing to point out from a fanbase who a section complained about ‘only finishing 4th’.

Misleading as well.

We would only be a point off 4th because the schedule happens to have us playing first this weekend. 18 clubs would have a game in hand.

Remember after we won the NLD, Gooners were talking about a kind fixture list that would help us climb the table …… we have won one in three since.

So, trust me when I say this, we are not good enough to be taking anything for granted.

Elsewhere the top three all kick off 3pm on a Saturday which is rare.

All eyes will be on the Lane to see United’s response.

 

Leicester 2-2 Arsenal

After we drew at home to Palace many Gooners were concerned about our style of play and lack of identity.

I did say that beat Aston Villa and a section of our fanbase would flip flop.

Even considering our fickle nature though, some of the things I have read since Friday make me cringe and I get why we are called banter FC by rival fans.

I have seen Tweets boasting how we are level points with a Man United who’s manager is under pressure.

I have debated a fan who feels he’s seen our tactics be realised, even though we have been outplayed in two of our last three League fixtures.

I have had to explain how a club our size being 10th cannot claim we are heading in a positive direction.

I listened to arrogant claims how we are going on a winning run when in reality we have only managed 4 Prem victories out of a possible 9.

If this were a couple of weeks ago it would have been a good time to go to the King Power, but Leicester have found some form.

Arteta sometimes over-manages but that will help here, as how you play can sometimes make it easy for Vardy on the break.

Whether it’s misguided faith, I do feel a positive spirit in our dressing room which will help us get a point.

I no longer understand if a draw is a good result because our standards have fallen so low, or because we have fans who have just accepted it.

It would mean 15 points after 10 games, half of the available total. If that in 2021 Is acceptable, why did we force out Arsene Wenger?

 

Burnley 0-1 Brentford

3 of Burnley’s 4 points have come recently with them having the ability to stay in games.

If it wasn’t for Sean Dyche’s experience though I be more worried.

They need to try and beat (not just draw) with those around them. That’s the trick to avoid relegation.

He’s correct to point to his strikers having, in previous years, been scoring at this level.

Yet instead of being reactionary, sometimes you have to take the initiative. A newly promoted team will come under that criteria.

I’m curious how Brentford will deal with the pressure of their fans who now expect their team to win this game.

Last game on Match of the Day?

 

Liverpool 3- 0 Brighton

The few chances you make at Anfield you have to take and that will be the visitors problem.

Liverpool on the other hand have Salah who has scored 10 games in a row and is easily player of the year so far.

Just by his presence, it’s getting to the point where teams are defeated in the tunnel.

The title race could be decided on him playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton keeper needs to be a lot better than last weekend!

 

Man City 2-0 Palace

So, for the first time in 4 seasons, we will have new winners of the Carabao Cup.

How about the Prem though?

I thought some of the Champions football at Brighton was stunning – the quickness in winning the ball back, the counterattack, etc. Play like that every week they will retain their title.

Not in Vieira’s nature to defend which will play into his ex-club’s hands.

While I maintain Palace have individuals who can hurt you, the issue will be having enough possession to use them.

 

Watford 2-1 Saints

As one of the good guys in the Sport I’m delighted with the manner of Ranieri’s first Watford win.

After the home humiliation by Liverpool, many would have assumed twice coming from behind at Everton was beyond the confidence in the squad.

The test of course is for individuals to be more consistent.

If Josh King is now finally 100 per cent fit, he can get double figures of goals which should keep the Hornets up.

 

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

In a world where everyone talks off record, it’s odd that having spent so long trying to buy the club, that Newcastle’s new owners wouldn’t have an immediate short list ready for the position of manager.

They confirmed earlier in the week that Graeme Jones will remain in charge for this weekend.

Small details like taking too long making an appointment could be the difference between staying up or relegation.

I would have zero sympathy for the Toon Army if they went down, a fan base I used to respect. Their failure to separate what is being critical of a manager compared to verbally abusing another human being is sad.

Even with limited fire power this should be an away win.

 

Spurs 0-1 Man United

So hard to call.

Technically a great time to play Man United but how many times have Spurs not shown up in big games this season (lost all 4 London Derbies).

Normally I don’t agree with any owners who judge a decision based on the short-term nature of one game.

Allowing Liverpool to take a dump at Old Trafford might be the exception to the rule for Man United.

Going into the fixture they were being questioned for their lack of running and gaps between midfield and defence.

Sunday was the occasion for Ole to show that he could learn tactically from mistakes and correct things.

To do exactly the same system that saw them lose to Villa and Leicester was naive.

That’s where he needs to have experienced coaches around him, something his employers should have insisted upon the moment they hired a rookie to learn on the job.

Even Sir Alex would surround himself with knowledge.

Paul Scholes did warn after the Atlanta win that United would be 3/4 down at half time if they carried on with the same tactics.

Any other weekend he would have been given huge credit for that prediction.

I guess he was busy doing other things that day.

 

Norwich 1-2 Leeds

We see Norwich struggle in this division before, but never like this.

What’s not like the Canaries is having their effort and desire questioned.

Leeds also could be in the bottom three by kick off.

If they could pick an away fixture, it would be this, as most teams will win at Carrow Road if they do the basics well.

That in itself is pressure on the visitors, and I would worry for their confidence if they don’t get three points. But they should have too much for a poor defence.

 

Villa 0-1 West Ham

Often said Villa Park can be a horrible place to play when things are not going well.

While there is no need to panic, there will be concern about how poor Villa were at the Emirates.

The longer West Ham stay in the game the quicker the crowd will grow restless.

The Hammers this week beat Spurs and knocked out City in the Cup.

Doesn’t get better then that if you support the Irons.

 

Wolves 3-1 Everton

Always going to happen.

As well as Rafa started, there would be a moment when things went wrong, like conceding 5 goals at home to Watford.

Another loss on Monday Night and the atmosphere at Goodison for the next home game will be worth checking.

Good time for Wolves to play them as long as they have their scoring boots on (not always the case).

 

  1. Prince says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:56 am

    Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
    Burnley 2-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 palace
    Watford 1-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-2 man u
    Norwich 1-1 Leeds
    Villa 3-3 West Ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton
    God help Prince 🙏🙏

    1. Dan kit says:
      October 29, 2021 at 2:20 pm

      Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
      Burnley 0-2 Brentford
      Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
      Man City 4-0 palace
      Watford 1-2 Southampton
      Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
      Spurs 2-3 Man Utd
      Norwich 0-2 Leeds
      Villa 2-2 West Ham
      Wolves 2-2 Everton

  2. Seroti says:
    October 29, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Leicester 1 – 3 Arsenal
    Burnley 2 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
    Mancity 3 – 1 Cplace
    Watford 2 – 0 Saint
    Newcastle 1 – 3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1 – 2 Manutd
    Norwich 1 – 1 Leeds
    Avilla 1 – 1 Westham
    Wolves 1 – 1 Everton.

    Your negativity about Arsenal ls getting boring it’s like you want the team to keep losing so you can say ure right, constructive criticism is all about complaining when u’re wrong and giving praise when u’re right. Arsenal have the youngest squad in the premiership this season and you can see that gradually the team is working on not repeating same mistake as last game. Everybody is putting in a shift to move the team forward and we fans should do likewise also.

    1. Daniel Smith says:
      October 29, 2021 at 11:49 am

      We are 10th
      We have won 4 out of 9
      Since Spurs we beat Spurs we won once in Prem
      These are facts

      1. Seroti says:
        October 29, 2021 at 1:15 pm

        Do you take into account the fact that the first 3games we did have issues from covid affecting the team?
        That’s also a fact.
        Another fact is that since he has his team I. Good health he has won more and has not lost, That is also a fact.
        We can chose to pick any fact of our liking to support what we want either to pull people’s effort down or praise them.
        There is NO FACT THAT WE WILL LOSE TOMORROW UNTIL THE GAME ENDS

        1. Declan says:
          October 29, 2021 at 6:30 pm

          Keep on stating “facts”, you’re sounding like Rafa Benitez FACT!

          1. Daniel Smith says:
            October 29, 2021 at 7:31 pm

            When Spurs and man u are not in top 4 it’s a crisis
            When it’s us it’s positive

  3. Samson Afolayan says:
    October 29, 2021 at 10:46 am

    Foxes 1-3 Arsenal. Burnley 2-1 Brentford. Liverpool 5-0 Brighton. Watford 2-2 Sutton. Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea. Man city 5-0 palace. Spurs 2-1 man utd. Norwich 0-2 Leeds. A, Villa 1-2 Westham. Wolves 2-1 Everton

  4. Rusty says:
    October 29, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Leicester 1 – 0 Arsenal
    Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
    Mancity 3 – 1 Palace
    Watford 2 – 2 Saint
    Newcastle 1 – 3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1 – 2 Man U
    Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
    Avilla 1 – 1 Westham
    Wolves 1 – 1 Everton

  5. gotanidea says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Leicester 1 – 2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 4 – 0 Brighton
    Man City 4 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Watford 2 – 0 Southampton
    Spurs 2 – 1 Man Utd
    Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 2 – 1 West Ham
    Wolves 2 – 0 Everton

  6. Matthew says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal Burnley 2-1 Brentford Liverpool 4-0 Brighton Man city 3-0 Palace Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea Watford 3-1 Saints Spurs 1-2 Man u Norwich 0-0 Leeds Aston villa 0-1 West ham Wolves 1-0 Everton

  7. Admin Pat says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Leicester 1 – 3 Arsenal
    Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
    Man City 3– 0 Crystal Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea
    Watford 2 – 1 Southampton
    Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0 – 2 Leeds
    Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-2 Everton

  8. Kedar says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
    Burnley 2-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 palace
    Watford 1-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-2 man u
    Norwich 1-1 Leeds
    Villa 1- 2 West Ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

    1. Phenom says:
      October 29, 2021 at 7:06 pm

      Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
      Burnley 2-1 Brentford
      Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
      City 4-0 Palace
      Watford 2-1 Saints
      Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
      Spurs 1-1 United
      Norwich 0-2 Leeds
      Villa 1-2 West Ham
      Wolves 2-0 Everton

  9. Angus says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:13 am

    Just want to point out we’ll behind 4th on GD not 1 point if we win. According to your own other predictions we’d move above Everton, Brighton, Spurs and of course Leicester to 6th with such a win behind 5th on gd and 3 behind West ham in 4th by the end of the weekend. If Spurs were to draw rather than lose which you state as a game that is hard to call we’d move above United too into 5th (a win for us guarantees we move above one of them no matter what.)

    So yes a win against Leicester is going to leave us in a much better position not to mention being an important statement with our only away win coming at Burnley thus far (Leicester did draw there tbf in their current 4 game unbeaten league run.) Got to do it 1st obviously but if it happens it will look good. None of our rivals are playing easy games Villa 13th is the worst and all of them are away like us except Spurs who of course are playing another rival in United. Important weekend this I feel.

    Also get over Wenger man totally unfair to transfer all this negativity to Arteta because of how other people treated Wenger (which was awful especially when we were finishing top 4.) Doubly bad when you consider Arteta took plenty of grief as not captain material in the exact same time period (he never finished out the top 4 as a player for us btw.) Your preseason predictions were similar to mine with us disagreeing majorly on Villa yet your hyper negative on Arsenal, it’s odd when we’re so very clearly bang in the race for 4th this season.

    1. Daniel Smith says:
      October 29, 2021 at 11:51 am

      We are 10th!
      How are we in the race for 4th !

      1. Seroti says:
        October 29, 2021 at 1:21 pm

        Daniel Smith has the league end?
        You sound like ure not happy with the team all because you want Arteta sacked. We are 20th some weeks back and a win we will be close to 4th, 20games in we can be back to anywhere no matter where we are support the team

        1. jon fox says:
          October 29, 2021 at 2:39 pm

          Seroti, I’d ignore NEGATIVE DAN, if i were you.

          HE IS A CONFIRMED PESSIMIST WHO SEES NOTHING MUCH GOOD IN ANYTHING WE EVER DO. But with a clear agenda like his has , that’s no surprise! HE CHERRY PICKS HIS FACTS TO SUIT HIS AGENDA .

          Much like politicians do, but I prefer the whole picture and in FULL CONTEXT, with no cherry picking!!

          Its called being a realist!

          1. Daniel Smith says:
            October 29, 2021 at 4:25 pm

            A realist would say we are 10th !

        2. Daniel Smith says:
          October 29, 2021 at 4:25 pm

          Don’t want Arteta sacked mate.
          Just think 10 is unacceptable after two seasons of finishing 8th
          Palace and Brighton displays were unacceptable
          If we finish top 4 I’ll admit I was not correct

          1. Mambo says:
            October 29, 2021 at 5:51 pm

            100% agree with Dan on this.

            Anyone that sees something else if cherry picking.

            Seoti probably paid for the plane that flew over the emirates wanting wenger out but now is happy with 10th place under Arteta.

            Dan, don’t bother with these people and their delusions.

        3. Declan says:
          October 29, 2021 at 6:38 pm

          Close to 4th? Yes until the other 18 teams play the following day.

  10. Diehard says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Leicester 2-1 Arsenal
    Burnley 0- 2 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
    Mancity 3-0 Palace
    Watford 0- 1 Saints
    Newcastle 1-1 chelsea
    Spurs 1-3 Man united
    Norwich 1 – 1 leeds
    Aston villa 1- 1 westham
    Wolves 1-2 Everton

  11. EDU says:
    October 29, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 1-0 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 palace
    Watford 1-0Southampton
    Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-1 man u
    Norwich 1-2 Leeds
    Villa 1- 2 West Ham
    Wolves 0 -1 Everton

  12. Dunchirado says:
    October 29, 2021 at 12:07 pm

    Leicester 1 – 0 Arsenal
    Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2 – 0 Brighton
    Mancity 3 – 1 Palace
    Watford 2 – 2 Saint
    Newcastle 1 – 3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1 – 2 Man U
    Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
    Avilla 1 – 1 Westham
    Wolves 1 – 2 Everton

  13. Sue says:
    October 29, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Dan! Where’s the table?!

    1. Mambo says:
      October 29, 2021 at 1:24 pm

      no table?

      1. Admin Pat says:
        October 29, 2021 at 1:40 pm

        Ive just updated it now.

        SUE! You had a good week!
        Mambo, You and I have dropped a little….

        1. Mambo says:
          October 29, 2021 at 5:53 pm

          noooo, this is what happens when I only watch Arsenal and thumb suck the rest.

        2. Sue says:
          October 29, 2021 at 9:37 pm

          About time I did, Pat!!!

    2. Kenya 001 says:
      October 29, 2021 at 6:00 pm

      Sue you are too👏👏👏

      1. Kenya 001 says:
        October 29, 2021 at 6:02 pm

        **You are too of the table

        1. Kenya 001 says:
          October 29, 2021 at 6:04 pm

          This auto type *top

      2. Sue says:
        October 29, 2021 at 9:36 pm

        How the hell did that happen, Kenya?! 🤣🤣👍

    3. Stephanie says:
      October 29, 2021 at 8:50 pm

      Well done Su 👍❤👋

      1. Sue says:
        October 29, 2021 at 9:35 pm

  14. I says:
    October 29, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
    Man City 3-0 palace
    Watford 2-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-2 man u
    Norwich 0-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-1 Everton

  15. GunneRay says:
    October 29, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 1-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3- 1 Brighton
    Man City 2-0 Palace
    Watford 1-0 Saints
    Newcastle 1-4 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-1 Man United
    Norwich 0-1 Leeds
    Villa 0-1 West Ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

  16. Loose Cannon says:
    October 29, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3- 0 Brighton
    Man City 2-0 Palace
    Watford 1-1 Saints
    Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-2 Man United
    Norwich 0-1 Leeds
    Villa 0-1 West Ham
    Wolves 1-2 Everton

  17. Mambo says:
    October 29, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Leicester 0 – 2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
    Man City 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Watford 2 – 1 Southampton
    Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 1 – 2 West Ham
    Wolves 0 – 1 Everton

  18. Sagie says:
    October 29, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Leicester 1-3Arsenal
    Burnley 2-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
    Man City 2-1 Palace
    Watford 1-2 Saints
    Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-1 Man United
    Norwich 1-2 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-2 Everton

  19. Terrah says:
    October 29, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    Leicester city 1 vs 2 arsenal
    Burnley 1 vs 2 brentford
    liverpool 3 vs 0 brighton
    Man city 3 vs 0 crystal palace
    watford 2 vs 1 southampton
    spurs 1 vs 2 man united
    norwich 1 vs 2 leeds united
    Aston villa 1 vs 2 westham
    wolves 2 vs 1 everton

    1. Terrah says:
      October 29, 2021 at 2:27 pm

      *newcastle 1 vs 2 chelsea

  20. Sid says:
    October 29, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Seemed I had a good haul last week, behind SueP on goal difference lol. Anyway here goes-
    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 1-3 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
    Man City 4-1 Palace
    Watford 1-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-1 ManU
    Norwich 0-0 Leeds
    Wolves 1-0 Everton

  21. Uzi Ozil says:
    October 29, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Leicester 1-3Arsenal
    Burnley 2-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2- 0 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 Palace
    Watford 1-2 Saints
    Newcastle 1- 3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-1 Man United
    Norwich 1-2 Leeds
    Villa 0-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-1 Everton

  22. Toney says:
    October 29, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Leicester 1-2Arsenal
    Burnley 1-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 Palace
    Watford 1-1 Saints
    Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-2Man United
    Norwich 1-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-1 Everton

    1. Voyageur says:
      October 29, 2021 at 3:46 pm

      Seven teams within three points of 4th place. It could be quite a race for that last CL spot and after a poor start it’s great to see Arsenal in the mix after the first nine games.

      Leicester 2 Arsenal 1
      Burnley 1 Brentford 0
      Liverpool 4 Brighton 1
      ManC 3 Crystal palace 0
      Watford 1 Southampton 1
      Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1
      Spurs 2 ManU 2
      Norwich 2 Leeds 1
      Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1
      Wolves 2 Everton 2

  23. Toney says:
    October 29, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    Leicester 1-2Arsenal
    Burnley 1-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
    Man City 3-1 Palace
    Watford 1-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea
    Tottenham 1-2Man United
    Norwich 1-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-1 Everton

  24. Longbenark says:
    October 29, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    Leicester 1-3 Arsenal
    Burnley 3-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
    Man City 3-0 palace
    Watford 2-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 1-2Chelsea
    Spurs 1-2 man u
    Norwich 2-2Leeds
    Villa 0-3West Ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

  25. Daniel Smith says:
    October 29, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    What’s your excuse about Brighton and Palace ?
    Never said there was a fact we lose any game ?

  26. Rob49 says:
    October 29, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Leicester 1 – 2 Arsenal
    Burnley 2 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
    Man City 2 – 0 Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Watford 3 – 1 Southampton
    Spurs 1- 2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0 – 2 Leeds
    Villa 0 – 1 West Ham
    Wolves 2 – 1 Everton

  27. Highbury Hero says:
    October 29, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Leicester 2-1 Arsenal
    Burnley 2-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
    Man City 3-0 palace
    Watford 3-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 3-1 man u
    Norwich 2-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 1-2 Ever

  28. Dotash says:
    October 29, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    Leicester 1-1Arsenal
    Burnley 2-1Brentford
    Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
    Man City 2-0 palace
    Watford 1-2 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-2 Man Utd
    Norwich 1-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

  29. Kev82 says:
    October 29, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
    Burnley 0-0 Brentford
    Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
    Man City 3-0 Palace
    Watford 2-2 Southampton
    Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
    Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0-2 Leeds
    Aston Villa 1-2 West ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

  30. SueP says:
    October 29, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    Leicester 1 – 1 Arsenal
    Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
    ManC 2 – 0 Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Watford 2 -0 Soton
    Spuds 1 – 2 ManU
    Norwich 2 – 2 Leeds
    Aston Villa 2 – 2 West Ham
    Wolves 2 – 1 Everton

  31. Shakir says:
    October 29, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Leicester 2 – 1 Arsenal
    Burnley 0 – 2 Brentford
    Liverpool 1 – 2 Brighton
    Man City 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Watford 1 – 1 Southampton
    Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 2 – 1 West Ham
    Wolves 1 – 2 Everton

  32. Mark 2.0 says:
    October 29, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Leicester 2-3 Arsenal
    Burnley 1-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 1-1 Brighton
    Man City 4-1 palace
    Watford 2-0 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-1 man u
    Norwich 1-3 Leeds
    Villa 3-3 West Ham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

  33. Khadii says:
    October 29, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
    Man City 2-0 palace
    Watford 1-2 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0-2 Leeds
    Villa 2-2 West Ham
    Wolves 2-2 Everton

  34. Kenya 001 says:
    October 29, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
    Burnely 2-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
    Mancity 3-0 palace
    Watford 1-1 soton
    Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-4 man u
    Norwich 1-3 Leeds
    Villa 0-0 westham
    Wolves 1-2 Everton

    1. Famochi says:
      October 29, 2021 at 6:26 pm

      Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
      Burnley 0-2 Brentford
      Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
      Man City 2-1 palace
      Watford 1-1 Southampton
      Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea
      Spurs 1-2Man Utd
      Norwich 1-2 Leeds
      Villa 1-2 West Ham
      Wolves 0-1 Everton

  35. Declan says:
    October 29, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
    Burnley 1-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
    Man City 3-0 Palace
    Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
    Watford 2-0 Southampton
    spurs 2-0 Man U
    Norwich 2-0 Leeds
    Villa 2-1 Hammers
    Wolves 2-0 Everton
    Well done for topping the table this week Sue 👏

    1. Sue says:
      October 29, 2021 at 9:32 pm

      Thanks Declan 👍

  36. Goonersia says:
    October 29, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 1-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
    Man City 4-2 palace
    Watford 1-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-1 Man Utd
    Norwich 1-3 Leeds
    Villa 3-1 West Ham
    Wolves 1-1 Everton

  37. David Rusa says:
    October 29, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    Jon, like to you, I have been less active on this platform lately because I feel that some people will never see reality even when it is so obvious. Why bother engaging such people in a debate? My favourite playwright, William Shakespeare, aptly put it that it is in vain talking to someone who means not to understand!
    It is very upsetting to see our natural opponents like Gary Neville and Jimmy Carragher appreciate our team when some of our self-confessed fans see nothing positive! Is it not a shame? The likes of Dan Smith have sworn never to see anything good in our team! I don’t think anyone should take offence with that since it is their choice. However they should be desist from my poisoning some of our new supporters with their toxic views.

    1. Daniel Smith says:
      October 29, 2021 at 9:51 pm

      When did I swear to never seen anything good in this team?
      This week alone praised our youngsters
      I think if your team finishes 8th twice , is not in Europe for the first time in 25 years
      Are 10th
      Have lost 4 out of 9 games games , have won once in Prem since NLD …..it’s not out of order to be disappointed ?
      Spurs fans are dissapointed
      So are man United
      Your 100 percent correct
      Zero point trying to tell me that’s is okay for The Arsenal
      They are above us

  38. Kondwani Tyson says:
    October 29, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Leicester city 2_1 arsenal

    Man city 3_ 1_ cry

    Aston 1_ 2 West ham United

    Spurs 1_ 2 man United

    Burnley 2_ 1 Brentford

    Newcastle 0 _ 2 Chelsea

    Watford 2_ 1 soton

    Wolves 2_2 Everton

    Liverpool 3_ 1 Brighton

    Norwich city 1_ 2 leeds United

  39. Yayo says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Leicester 1-3Arsenal
    Burnle2y 2-1Brentford
    Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
    Man City 2-0 palace
    Watford 2-2 Southampton
    Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
    Spurs 2-1man u
    Norwich 2-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-1 West Ham
    Wolves 2-3Everton

  40. David Rusa says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Sorry about the phone distortions which have made it look clumsy!

  41. Turbo says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0-2 Brentford
    Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
    Man City 3-0 Palace
    Watford 2-1 Southampton
    Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
    Spurs 1-2 Man Utd
    Norwich 1-2 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 West Ham
    Wolves 0-2 Everton

  42. Stephanie says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    Leicester 2 – 1 Arsenal
    Burnley 0 – 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
    Man City 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Watford 2 – 1 Southampton
    Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
    Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
    Aston Villa 1 – 2 West Ham
    Wolves 0 – 1 Everton

  43. Sue says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 0-2 Brentford
    Scousers 3-0 Brighton
    City 2-0 Palace
    Barcodes 0-2 Chavs
    Watford 2-2 Saints
    Spuds 1-2 Mancs
    Norwich 0-1 Leeds
    Villa 1-2 Hammers
    Wolves 1-1 Toffees

  44. Okobino says:
    October 29, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
    Burnley 2- 1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
    Mancity 2-1 Palace
    Watford 3- 2 Saints
    Newcastle 1-3 chelsea
    Spurs 1-2 Man united
    Norwich 1 – 2 leeds
    Aston villa 1- 3 westham
    Wolves 2-1 Everton

