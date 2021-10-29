Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk 10 – Can Arsenal stay unbeaten at Leicester?

You might hear that if Arsenal win on Saturday lunch time, we will only be a point off 4th. A strange thing to point out from a fanbase who a section complained about ‘only finishing 4th’.
Misleading as well.
We would only be a point off 4th because the schedule happens to have us playing first this weekend. 18 clubs would have a game in hand.
Remember after we won the NLD, Gooners were talking about a kind fixture list that would help us climb the table …… we have won one in three since.
So, trust me when I say this, we are not good enough to be taking anything for granted.
Elsewhere the top three all kick off 3pm on a Saturday which is rare.
All eyes will be on the Lane to see United’s response.
Leicester 2-2 Arsenal
After we drew at home to Palace many Gooners were concerned about our style of play and lack of identity.
I did say that beat Aston Villa and a section of our fanbase would flip flop.
Even considering our fickle nature though, some of the things I have read since Friday make me cringe and I get why we are called banter FC by rival fans.
I have seen Tweets boasting how we are level points with a Man United who’s manager is under pressure.
I have debated a fan who feels he’s seen our tactics be realised, even though we have been outplayed in two of our last three League fixtures.
I have had to explain how a club our size being 10th cannot claim we are heading in a positive direction.
I listened to arrogant claims how we are going on a winning run when in reality we have only managed 4 Prem victories out of a possible 9.
If this were a couple of weeks ago it would have been a good time to go to the King Power, but Leicester have found some form.
Arteta sometimes over-manages but that will help here, as how you play can sometimes make it easy for Vardy on the break.
Whether it’s misguided faith, I do feel a positive spirit in our dressing room which will help us get a point.
I no longer understand if a draw is a good result because our standards have fallen so low, or because we have fans who have just accepted it.
It would mean 15 points after 10 games, half of the available total. If that in 2021 Is acceptable, why did we force out Arsene Wenger?
Burnley 0-1 Brentford
3 of Burnley’s 4 points have come recently with them having the ability to stay in games.
If it wasn’t for Sean Dyche’s experience though I be more worried.
They need to try and beat (not just draw) with those around them. That’s the trick to avoid relegation.
He’s correct to point to his strikers having, in previous years, been scoring at this level.
Yet instead of being reactionary, sometimes you have to take the initiative. A newly promoted team will come under that criteria.
I’m curious how Brentford will deal with the pressure of their fans who now expect their team to win this game.
Last game on Match of the Day?
Liverpool 3- 0 Brighton
The few chances you make at Anfield you have to take and that will be the visitors problem.
Liverpool on the other hand have Salah who has scored 10 games in a row and is easily player of the year so far.
Just by his presence, it’s getting to the point where teams are defeated in the tunnel.
The title race could be decided on him playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Brighton keeper needs to be a lot better than last weekend!
Man City 2-0 Palace
So, for the first time in 4 seasons, we will have new winners of the Carabao Cup.
How about the Prem though?
I thought some of the Champions football at Brighton was stunning – the quickness in winning the ball back, the counterattack, etc. Play like that every week they will retain their title.
Not in Vieira’s nature to defend which will play into his ex-club’s hands.
While I maintain Palace have individuals who can hurt you, the issue will be having enough possession to use them.
Watford 2-1 Saints
As one of the good guys in the Sport I’m delighted with the manner of Ranieri’s first Watford win.
After the home humiliation by Liverpool, many would have assumed twice coming from behind at Everton was beyond the confidence in the squad.
The test of course is for individuals to be more consistent.
If Josh King is now finally 100 per cent fit, he can get double figures of goals which should keep the Hornets up.
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
In a world where everyone talks off record, it’s odd that having spent so long trying to buy the club, that Newcastle’s new owners wouldn’t have an immediate short list ready for the position of manager.
They confirmed earlier in the week that Graeme Jones will remain in charge for this weekend.
Small details like taking too long making an appointment could be the difference between staying up or relegation.
I would have zero sympathy for the Toon Army if they went down, a fan base I used to respect. Their failure to separate what is being critical of a manager compared to verbally abusing another human being is sad.
Even with limited fire power this should be an away win.
Spurs 0-1 Man United
So hard to call.
Technically a great time to play Man United but how many times have Spurs not shown up in big games this season (lost all 4 London Derbies).
Normally I don’t agree with any owners who judge a decision based on the short-term nature of one game.
Allowing Liverpool to take a dump at Old Trafford might be the exception to the rule for Man United.
Going into the fixture they were being questioned for their lack of running and gaps between midfield and defence.
Sunday was the occasion for Ole to show that he could learn tactically from mistakes and correct things.
To do exactly the same system that saw them lose to Villa and Leicester was naive.
That’s where he needs to have experienced coaches around him, something his employers should have insisted upon the moment they hired a rookie to learn on the job.
Even Sir Alex would surround himself with knowledge.
Paul Scholes did warn after the Atlanta win that United would be 3/4 down at half time if they carried on with the same tactics.
Any other weekend he would have been given huge credit for that prediction.
I guess he was busy doing other things that day.
Norwich 1-2 Leeds
We see Norwich struggle in this division before, but never like this.
What’s not like the Canaries is having their effort and desire questioned.
Leeds also could be in the bottom three by kick off.
If they could pick an away fixture, it would be this, as most teams will win at Carrow Road if they do the basics well.
That in itself is pressure on the visitors, and I would worry for their confidence if they don’t get three points. But they should have too much for a poor defence.
Villa 0-1 West Ham
Often said Villa Park can be a horrible place to play when things are not going well.
While there is no need to panic, there will be concern about how poor Villa were at the Emirates.
The longer West Ham stay in the game the quicker the crowd will grow restless.
The Hammers this week beat Spurs and knocked out City in the Cup.
Doesn’t get better then that if you support the Irons.
Wolves 3-1 Everton
Always going to happen.
As well as Rafa started, there would be a moment when things went wrong, like conceding 5 goals at home to Watford.
Another loss on Monday Night and the atmosphere at Goodison for the next home game will be worth checking.
Good time for Wolves to play them as long as they have their scoring boots on (not always the case).
Top 32 Qualify for the World Cup
Sue 68
J Gunner 67
Mambo 66
Admin65
Gotanidea 65
Turbo 65
I 64
Prince 64
Edu 64
Phenom 64
Oslo Gunner 63
Sue P 63
Sid 63
Ackshay 62
Toney 62
Khadi 62
Samson 62
Terrah 62
Stephanie 60
Declan 60
Dotash 60
Adiva 59
Me 56
Rob 49- 56
keV 82- 56
Voyageur 55
Okobino 55
Kenya 001 53
Goonersia 53
Guy 53
E Blaze 52
Uzi ozil 52
Splendid 52
E guy 53
Yayo 51
Owei 50
Matthew 50
Ba Thea 50
Dunchirado 49
SJ 49
Onyango 49
Tom 48
Dhoni 47
Shakir 47
HH 47
Gunner Rey 47
Adam Jim 46
Sagie 46
MTG 45
Instrooments 45
Angus 44
Rusty 44
Indian gunner London 44
Famochi 42
Loose cannon 41
Dan Kit 40
Elvis 39
Timothy 39
Adeski 36
Blue 17-33
Kobin 30
Labass 29
Kondwani Tyson 27
Zeek 27
Kelvin A- 26
Seroti 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Gogo 19
Hackiubee 19
illiterate 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Baron 16
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Dendrite 8
Lucia 8
Jo Gunz -7
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
football lovers 6
Musa 6
Mark 2.0-6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Longbenark 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Die hard 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
Burnley 2-2 Brentford
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 palace
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Spurs 2-2 man u
Norwich 1-1 Leeds
Villa 3-3 West Ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
God help Prince 🙏🙏
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
Man City 4-0 palace
Watford 1-2 Southampton
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Spurs 2-3 Man Utd
Norwich 0-2 Leeds
Villa 2-2 West Ham
Wolves 2-2 Everton
Leicester 1 – 3 Arsenal
Burnley 2 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
Mancity 3 – 1 Cplace
Watford 2 – 0 Saint
Newcastle 1 – 3 Chelsea
Spurs 1 – 2 Manutd
Norwich 1 – 1 Leeds
Avilla 1 – 1 Westham
Wolves 1 – 1 Everton.
Your negativity about Arsenal ls getting boring it’s like you want the team to keep losing so you can say ure right, constructive criticism is all about complaining when u’re wrong and giving praise when u’re right. Arsenal have the youngest squad in the premiership this season and you can see that gradually the team is working on not repeating same mistake as last game. Everybody is putting in a shift to move the team forward and we fans should do likewise also.
We are 10th
We have won 4 out of 9
Since Spurs we beat Spurs we won once in Prem
These are facts
Do you take into account the fact that the first 3games we did have issues from covid affecting the team?
That’s also a fact.
Another fact is that since he has his team I. Good health he has won more and has not lost, That is also a fact.
We can chose to pick any fact of our liking to support what we want either to pull people’s effort down or praise them.
There is NO FACT THAT WE WILL LOSE TOMORROW UNTIL THE GAME ENDS
Keep on stating “facts”, you’re sounding like Rafa Benitez FACT!
When Spurs and man u are not in top 4 it’s a crisis
When it’s us it’s positive
Foxes 1-3 Arsenal. Burnley 2-1 Brentford. Liverpool 5-0 Brighton. Watford 2-2 Sutton. Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea. Man city 5-0 palace. Spurs 2-1 man utd. Norwich 0-2 Leeds. A, Villa 1-2 Westham. Wolves 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1 – 0 Arsenal
Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
Mancity 3 – 1 Palace
Watford 2 – 2 Saint
Newcastle 1 – 3 Chelsea
Spurs 1 – 2 Man U
Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
Avilla 1 – 1 Westham
Wolves 1 – 1 Everton
Leicester 1 – 2 Arsenal
Burnley 0 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 4 – 0 Brighton
Man City 4 – 0 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
Watford 2 – 0 Southampton
Spurs 2 – 1 Man Utd
Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 2 – 1 West Ham
Wolves 2 – 0 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal Burnley 2-1 Brentford Liverpool 4-0 Brighton Man city 3-0 Palace Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea Watford 3-1 Saints Spurs 1-2 Man u Norwich 0-0 Leeds Aston villa 0-1 West ham Wolves 1-0 Everton
Leicester 1 – 3 Arsenal
Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
Man City 3– 0 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea
Watford 2 – 1 Southampton
Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
Norwich 0 – 2 Leeds
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
Burnley 2-2 Brentford
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 palace
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Spurs 2-2 man u
Norwich 1-1 Leeds
Villa 1- 2 West Ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
City 4-0 Palace
Watford 2-1 Saints
Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-1 United
Norwich 0-2 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 2-0 Everton
Just want to point out we’ll behind 4th on GD not 1 point if we win. According to your own other predictions we’d move above Everton, Brighton, Spurs and of course Leicester to 6th with such a win behind 5th on gd and 3 behind West ham in 4th by the end of the weekend. If Spurs were to draw rather than lose which you state as a game that is hard to call we’d move above United too into 5th (a win for us guarantees we move above one of them no matter what.)
So yes a win against Leicester is going to leave us in a much better position not to mention being an important statement with our only away win coming at Burnley thus far (Leicester did draw there tbf in their current 4 game unbeaten league run.) Got to do it 1st obviously but if it happens it will look good. None of our rivals are playing easy games Villa 13th is the worst and all of them are away like us except Spurs who of course are playing another rival in United. Important weekend this I feel.
Also get over Wenger man totally unfair to transfer all this negativity to Arteta because of how other people treated Wenger (which was awful especially when we were finishing top 4.) Doubly bad when you consider Arteta took plenty of grief as not captain material in the exact same time period (he never finished out the top 4 as a player for us btw.) Your preseason predictions were similar to mine with us disagreeing majorly on Villa yet your hyper negative on Arsenal, it’s odd when we’re so very clearly bang in the race for 4th this season.
We are 10th!
How are we in the race for 4th !
Daniel Smith has the league end?
You sound like ure not happy with the team all because you want Arteta sacked. We are 20th some weeks back and a win we will be close to 4th, 20games in we can be back to anywhere no matter where we are support the team
Seroti, I’d ignore NEGATIVE DAN, if i were you.
HE IS A CONFIRMED PESSIMIST WHO SEES NOTHING MUCH GOOD IN ANYTHING WE EVER DO. But with a clear agenda like his has , that’s no surprise! HE CHERRY PICKS HIS FACTS TO SUIT HIS AGENDA .
Much like politicians do, but I prefer the whole picture and in FULL CONTEXT, with no cherry picking!!
Its called being a realist!
A realist would say we are 10th !
Don’t want Arteta sacked mate.
Just think 10 is unacceptable after two seasons of finishing 8th
Palace and Brighton displays were unacceptable
If we finish top 4 I’ll admit I was not correct
100% agree with Dan on this.
Anyone that sees something else if cherry picking.
Seoti probably paid for the plane that flew over the emirates wanting wenger out but now is happy with 10th place under Arteta.
Dan, don’t bother with these people and their delusions.
Close to 4th? Yes until the other 18 teams play the following day.
Leicester 2-1 Arsenal
Burnley 0- 2 Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Mancity 3-0 Palace
Watford 0- 1 Saints
Newcastle 1-1 chelsea
Spurs 1-3 Man united
Norwich 1 – 1 leeds
Aston villa 1- 1 westham
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 1-0 Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 palace
Watford 1-0Southampton
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1 man u
Norwich 1-2 Leeds
Villa 1- 2 West Ham
Wolves 0 -1 Everton
Leicester 1 – 0 Arsenal
Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 2 – 0 Brighton
Mancity 3 – 1 Palace
Watford 2 – 2 Saint
Newcastle 1 – 3 Chelsea
Spurs 1 – 2 Man U
Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
Avilla 1 – 1 Westham
Wolves 1 – 2 Everton
Dan! Where’s the table?!
no table?
Ive just updated it now.
SUE! You had a good week!
Mambo, You and I have dropped a little….
noooo, this is what happens when I only watch Arsenal and thumb suck the rest.
About time I did, Pat!!!
Sue you are too👏👏👏
**You are too of the table
This auto type *top
How the hell did that happen, Kenya?! 🤣🤣👍
Well done Su 👍❤👋
❤
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 3-0 palace
Watford 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-2 man u
Norwich 0-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-1 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 1-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3- 1 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Palace
Watford 1-0 Saints
Newcastle 1-4 Chelsea
Spurs 1-1 Man United
Norwich 0-1 Leeds
Villa 0-1 West Ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3- 0 Brighton
Man City 2-0 Palace
Watford 1-1 Saints
Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-2 Man United
Norwich 0-1 Leeds
Villa 0-1 West Ham
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Leicester 0 – 2 Arsenal
Burnley 0 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 0 Brighton
Man City 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
Watford 2 – 1 Southampton
Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 1 – 2 West Ham
Wolves 0 – 1 Everton
Leicester 1-3Arsenal
Burnley 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 2-1 Palace
Watford 1-2 Saints
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1 Man United
Norwich 1-2 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Leicester city 1 vs 2 arsenal
Burnley 1 vs 2 brentford
liverpool 3 vs 0 brighton
Man city 3 vs 0 crystal palace
watford 2 vs 1 southampton
spurs 1 vs 2 man united
norwich 1 vs 2 leeds united
Aston villa 1 vs 2 westham
wolves 2 vs 1 everton
*newcastle 1 vs 2 chelsea
Seemed I had a good haul last week, behind SueP on goal difference lol. Anyway here goes-
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 1-3 Brentford
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Man City 4-1 Palace
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-1 ManU
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
Wolves 1-0 Everton
Leicester 1-3Arsenal
Burnley 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2- 0 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Palace
Watford 1-2 Saints
Newcastle 1- 3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-1 Man United
Norwich 1-2 Leeds
Villa 0-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-1 Everton
Leicester 1-2Arsenal
Burnley 1-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Palace
Watford 1-1 Saints
Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea
Spurs 1-2Man United
Norwich 1-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-1 Everton
Seven teams within three points of 4th place. It could be quite a race for that last CL spot and after a poor start it’s great to see Arsenal in the mix after the first nine games.
Leicester 2 Arsenal 1
Burnley 1 Brentford 0
Liverpool 4 Brighton 1
ManC 3 Crystal palace 0
Watford 1 Southampton 1
Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1
Spurs 2 ManU 2
Norwich 2 Leeds 1
Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1
Wolves 2 Everton 2
Leicester 1-2Arsenal
Burnley 1-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
Man City 3-1 Palace
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea
Tottenham 1-2Man United
Norwich 1-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-1 Everton
Leicester 1-3 Arsenal
Burnley 3-2 Brentford
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 3-0 palace
Watford 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-2Chelsea
Spurs 1-2 man u
Norwich 2-2Leeds
Villa 0-3West Ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
What’s your excuse about Brighton and Palace ?
Never said there was a fact we lose any game ?
Leicester 1 – 2 Arsenal
Burnley 2 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
Man City 2 – 0 Palace
Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
Watford 3 – 1 Southampton
Spurs 1- 2 Man Utd
Norwich 0 – 2 Leeds
Villa 0 – 1 West Ham
Wolves 2 – 1 Everton
Leicester 2-1 Arsenal
Burnley 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 3-0 palace
Watford 3-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Spurs 3-1 man u
Norwich 2-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 1-2 Ever
Leicester 1-1Arsenal
Burnley 2-1Brentford
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton
Man City 2-0 palace
Watford 1-2 Southampton
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Spurs 2-2 Man Utd
Norwich 1-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
Burnley 0-0 Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Palace
Watford 2-2 Southampton
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd
Norwich 0-2 Leeds
Aston Villa 1-2 West ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1 – 1 Arsenal
Burnley 1 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 3 – 1 Brighton
ManC 2 – 0 Palace
Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
Watford 2 -0 Soton
Spuds 1 – 2 ManU
Norwich 2 – 2 Leeds
Aston Villa 2 – 2 West Ham
Wolves 2 – 1 Everton
Leicester 2 – 1 Arsenal
Burnley 0 – 2 Brentford
Liverpool 1 – 2 Brighton
Man City 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
Watford 1 – 1 Southampton
Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 2 – 1 West Ham
Wolves 1 – 2 Everton
Leicester 2-3 Arsenal
Burnley 1-2 Brentford
Liverpool 1-1 Brighton
Man City 4-1 palace
Watford 2-0 Southampton
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1 man u
Norwich 1-3 Leeds
Villa 3-3 West Ham
Wolves 2-1 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
Man City 2-0 palace
Watford 1-2 Southampton
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Spurs 1-2 Man Utd
Norwich 0-2 Leeds
Villa 2-2 West Ham
Wolves 2-2 Everton
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
Burnely 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Mancity 3-0 palace
Watford 1-1 soton
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Spurs 2-4 man u
Norwich 1-3 Leeds
Villa 0-0 westham
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Brentford
Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Man City 2-1 palace
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea
Spurs 1-2Man Utd
Norwich 1-2 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 0-1 Everton
Leicester 1-1 Arsenal
Burnley 1-2 Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Palace
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Watford 2-0 Southampton
spurs 2-0 Man U
Norwich 2-0 Leeds
Villa 2-1 Hammers
Wolves 2-0 Everton
Well done for topping the table this week Sue 👏
Thanks Declan 👍
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
Burnley 1-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 4-2 palace
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Spurs 1-1 Man Utd
Norwich 1-3 Leeds
Villa 3-1 West Ham
Wolves 1-1 Everton
Jon, like to you, I have been less active on this platform lately because I feel that some people will never see reality even when it is so obvious. Why bother engaging such people in a debate? My favourite playwright, William Shakespeare, aptly put it that it is in vain talking to someone who means not to understand!
It is very upsetting to see our natural opponents like Gary Neville and Jimmy Carragher appreciate our team when some of our self-confessed fans see nothing positive! Is it not a shame? The likes of Dan Smith have sworn never to see anything good in our team! I don’t think anyone should take offence with that since it is their choice. However they should be desist from my poisoning some of our new supporters with their toxic views.
When did I swear to never seen anything good in this team?
This week alone praised our youngsters
I think if your team finishes 8th twice , is not in Europe for the first time in 25 years
Are 10th
Have lost 4 out of 9 games games , have won once in Prem since NLD …..it’s not out of order to be disappointed ?
Spurs fans are dissapointed
So are man United
Your 100 percent correct
Zero point trying to tell me that’s is okay for The Arsenal
They are above us
Leicester city 2_1 arsenal
Man city 3_ 1_ cry
Aston 1_ 2 West ham United
Spurs 1_ 2 man United
Burnley 2_ 1 Brentford
Newcastle 0 _ 2 Chelsea
Watford 2_ 1 soton
Wolves 2_2 Everton
Liverpool 3_ 1 Brighton
Norwich city 1_ 2 leeds United
Leicester 1-3Arsenal
Burnle2y 2-1Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
Man City 2-0 palace
Watford 2-2 Southampton
Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea
Spurs 2-1man u
Norwich 2-1 Leeds
Villa 1-1 West Ham
Wolves 2-3Everton
Sorry about the phone distortions which have made it look clumsy!
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Brentford
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Man City 3-0 Palace
Watford 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Spurs 1-2 Man Utd
Norwich 1-2 Leeds
Villa 1-2 West Ham
Wolves 0-2 Everton
Leicester 2 – 1 Arsenal
Burnley 0 – 1 Brentford
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton
Man City 3 – 0 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea
Watford 2 – 1 Southampton
Spurs 2 – 2 Man Utd
Norwich 0 – 1 Leeds
Aston Villa 1 – 2 West Ham
Wolves 0 – 1 Everton
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Brentford
Scousers 3-0 Brighton
City 2-0 Palace
Barcodes 0-2 Chavs
Watford 2-2 Saints
Spuds 1-2 Mancs
Norwich 0-1 Leeds
Villa 1-2 Hammers
Wolves 1-1 Toffees
Leicester 1-2 Arsenal
Burnley 2- 1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Mancity 2-1 Palace
Watford 3- 2 Saints
Newcastle 1-3 chelsea
Spurs 1-2 Man united
Norwich 1 – 2 leeds
Aston villa 1- 3 westham
Wolves 2-1 Everton