Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk 10 – Can Arsenal stay unbeaten at Leicester?

You might hear that if Arsenal win on Saturday lunch time, we will only be a point off 4th. A strange thing to point out from a fanbase who a section complained about ‘only finishing 4th’.

Misleading as well.

We would only be a point off 4th because the schedule happens to have us playing first this weekend. 18 clubs would have a game in hand.

Remember after we won the NLD, Gooners were talking about a kind fixture list that would help us climb the table …… we have won one in three since.

So, trust me when I say this, we are not good enough to be taking anything for granted.

Elsewhere the top three all kick off 3pm on a Saturday which is rare.

All eyes will be on the Lane to see United’s response.

Leicester 2-2 Arsenal

After we drew at home to Palace many Gooners were concerned about our style of play and lack of identity.

I did say that beat Aston Villa and a section of our fanbase would flip flop.

Even considering our fickle nature though, some of the things I have read since Friday make me cringe and I get why we are called banter FC by rival fans.

I have seen Tweets boasting how we are level points with a Man United who’s manager is under pressure.

I have debated a fan who feels he’s seen our tactics be realised, even though we have been outplayed in two of our last three League fixtures.

I have had to explain how a club our size being 10th cannot claim we are heading in a positive direction.

I listened to arrogant claims how we are going on a winning run when in reality we have only managed 4 Prem victories out of a possible 9.

If this were a couple of weeks ago it would have been a good time to go to the King Power, but Leicester have found some form.

Arteta sometimes over-manages but that will help here, as how you play can sometimes make it easy for Vardy on the break.

Whether it’s misguided faith, I do feel a positive spirit in our dressing room which will help us get a point.

I no longer understand if a draw is a good result because our standards have fallen so low, or because we have fans who have just accepted it.

It would mean 15 points after 10 games, half of the available total. If that in 2021 Is acceptable, why did we force out Arsene Wenger?

Burnley 0-1 Brentford

3 of Burnley’s 4 points have come recently with them having the ability to stay in games.

If it wasn’t for Sean Dyche’s experience though I be more worried.

They need to try and beat (not just draw) with those around them. That’s the trick to avoid relegation.

He’s correct to point to his strikers having, in previous years, been scoring at this level.

Yet instead of being reactionary, sometimes you have to take the initiative. A newly promoted team will come under that criteria.

I’m curious how Brentford will deal with the pressure of their fans who now expect their team to win this game.

Last game on Match of the Day?

Liverpool 3- 0 Brighton

The few chances you make at Anfield you have to take and that will be the visitors problem.

Liverpool on the other hand have Salah who has scored 10 games in a row and is easily player of the year so far.

Just by his presence, it’s getting to the point where teams are defeated in the tunnel.

The title race could be decided on him playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton keeper needs to be a lot better than last weekend!

Man City 2-0 Palace

So, for the first time in 4 seasons, we will have new winners of the Carabao Cup.

How about the Prem though?

I thought some of the Champions football at Brighton was stunning – the quickness in winning the ball back, the counterattack, etc. Play like that every week they will retain their title.

Not in Vieira’s nature to defend which will play into his ex-club’s hands.

While I maintain Palace have individuals who can hurt you, the issue will be having enough possession to use them.

Watford 2-1 Saints

As one of the good guys in the Sport I’m delighted with the manner of Ranieri’s first Watford win.

After the home humiliation by Liverpool, many would have assumed twice coming from behind at Everton was beyond the confidence in the squad.

The test of course is for individuals to be more consistent.

If Josh King is now finally 100 per cent fit, he can get double figures of goals which should keep the Hornets up.

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

In a world where everyone talks off record, it’s odd that having spent so long trying to buy the club, that Newcastle’s new owners wouldn’t have an immediate short list ready for the position of manager.

They confirmed earlier in the week that Graeme Jones will remain in charge for this weekend.

Small details like taking too long making an appointment could be the difference between staying up or relegation.

I would have zero sympathy for the Toon Army if they went down, a fan base I used to respect. Their failure to separate what is being critical of a manager compared to verbally abusing another human being is sad.

Even with limited fire power this should be an away win.

Spurs 0-1 Man United

So hard to call.

Technically a great time to play Man United but how many times have Spurs not shown up in big games this season (lost all 4 London Derbies).

Normally I don’t agree with any owners who judge a decision based on the short-term nature of one game.

Allowing Liverpool to take a dump at Old Trafford might be the exception to the rule for Man United.

Going into the fixture they were being questioned for their lack of running and gaps between midfield and defence.

Sunday was the occasion for Ole to show that he could learn tactically from mistakes and correct things.

To do exactly the same system that saw them lose to Villa and Leicester was naive.

That’s where he needs to have experienced coaches around him, something his employers should have insisted upon the moment they hired a rookie to learn on the job.

Even Sir Alex would surround himself with knowledge.

Paul Scholes did warn after the Atlanta win that United would be 3/4 down at half time if they carried on with the same tactics.

Any other weekend he would have been given huge credit for that prediction.

I guess he was busy doing other things that day.

Norwich 1-2 Leeds

We see Norwich struggle in this division before, but never like this.

What’s not like the Canaries is having their effort and desire questioned.

Leeds also could be in the bottom three by kick off.

If they could pick an away fixture, it would be this, as most teams will win at Carrow Road if they do the basics well.

That in itself is pressure on the visitors, and I would worry for their confidence if they don’t get three points. But they should have too much for a poor defence.

Villa 0-1 West Ham

Often said Villa Park can be a horrible place to play when things are not going well.

While there is no need to panic, there will be concern about how poor Villa were at the Emirates.

The longer West Ham stay in the game the quicker the crowd will grow restless.

The Hammers this week beat Spurs and knocked out City in the Cup.

Doesn’t get better then that if you support the Irons.

Wolves 3-1 Everton

Always going to happen.

As well as Rafa started, there would be a moment when things went wrong, like conceding 5 goals at home to Watford.

Another loss on Monday Night and the atmosphere at Goodison for the next home game will be worth checking.

Good time for Wolves to play them as long as they have their scoring boots on (not always the case).

