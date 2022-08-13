Dan’s EPL Predictions WK 2- Can Arsenal outfox the Foxes?

Dan’s EPL Predictions WK 2

Villa 1-0 Everton

Two teams who’s confidence took a battering on the opening weekend.

The one thing you associate with Everton at Goodison is they will give 100 percent effort.

Yet against Chelsea they just went through the motions, like they didn’t believe they could get a result.

Neither manager should be under pressure but both young coaches haven’t made the impact that was assumed…

Arsenal 3-1 Leicester

The first half for Arsenal last Friday was as good as I have seen us under Arteta, almost like his ethos was coming together.

It wasn’t just on the ball, but how when we lost it everyone was desperate to get back possession.

With this squad it’s all about their mentality, e, g, staying focused and not getting carried away.

I do think this is a good time to play the Foxes…

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

The Toon’s issue with their newfound wealth is suddenly they are under pressure to get a result in these types of fixtures.

A draw isn’t a bad result..

Man City 6-0 Cherries

There will be a few of these scores at the Etihad.

It was ominous for the rest of the division how comfortable City were at West Ham.

The Cherries need to treat it as a free swing and enjoy themselves.

Saints 1-2 Leeds

I worry for the Saints

Including last season, it’s a long, long time since they won

Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Fulham surprised everyone with how good they were last weekend but if I recall from their last stint in the topflight, they don’t travel well..

Brentford 2-2 Man United

I really thought off the pitch United would have learnt their lesson.

Yet their recruitment team still seem to be throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks.

Would it be a shock if they lost here?

Forest 2-0 West Ham

We know from the FA Cup last year that at the City Ground the atmosphere can change a result

Can’t believe how negative West Ham were last week.

Chelsea 2-2 Spurs

People being harsh on Chelsea, they did win last weekend and for years have won games without playing, well so why and how are they getting a hard time?

One of the few times you might make Spurs favourites…

Liverpool 2-0 Palace

Sir Alex once said a test of good manager is when you are not winning, how do you react?

Klopp draws one fixture and he’s saying the pitch is too dry and complaining about the schedule —-

Dan Smith

