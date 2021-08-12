Dan’s EPL Predictions WK1 – Will Arsenal struggle at Brentford?

Is this year’s Premier League going to be a one horse race?

Will Liverpool find their powers with the return of VVD?

Will the promoted sides go straight back down?

What is Arsenal’s most realistic target?

Brentford 2- 1 Arsenal

After this we have Chelsea and Man City so that increases the pressure on us to get off to a winning start.

Yet I’m not sure how much pressure is on Mikel Arteta from inside the club?

By basing their recruitment on youngsters who might turn world class, Arsenal will yet again hide behind, ‘the jam tomorrow’ ethos.

You never want to play newly promoted sides early in the season, yet alone a side’s first ever Premier League fixture with fans back in the stadium, TV cameras present and the floodlights on.

If you never watched Brentford, they try to play the game the right way and won’t fear Arsenal.

Two consecutive 8th place finishes mean you are an inconsistent team.

Too many times we haven’t shown up for this type of match.

Would it really shock you if for example Aubameyang just goes through the motions?

Burnley 0-0 Brighton

So far new ownership hasn’t changed the ethos of Burnley.

As long as Sean Dyche is in charge that won’t change.

He’s great at what he does, and the club will stay up as long as he’s in charge.

I can see Brighton making lots of chances but struggling to convert them.

I wrote that too many times last season and will be doing the same this campaign.

Especially with Welbeck yet again injured.

Last on Match of the day?

Chelsea 3-0 Palace

Vieira is the Eagles only second ever foreign boss.

I just hope they give our ex skipper more of a chance then they did De Boer.

Mr Parrish must accept his club are in transition and along with a tough set of fixtures to start the season he needs to be patient.

If (as expected) Chelsea bring back Lukaku they become Man City’s main challengers.

Watford 0-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa have smartly spent the Jack Grealish money.

Their spine includes Martinez (only Ederson got more clean sheets last season), Tyrone Mings, the creativity of Buendia and Danny Ings who will ensure 20 goals a season.

Can see many fixtures like this one.

They soak up the pressure and nick three points thanks to a moment of magic.

Everton 1-1 Saints

Two managers who wouldn’t shock me if they were not in charge of their respective clubs this time next year.

If Saints start the season poorly everyone will remind them how badly their last one ended.

Rafa Benitez – every week he fails to win he will be accused of negative tactics. That might even happen if he wins.

At 61, the Spaniard isn’t going to change his ethos for anyone.

He will stick to his principles knowing worse case he gets another big pay off.

Norwich 1-4 Liverpool

Norwich’s boss has extended his contract and says he wants to change Norwich’s perception as a Yo-Yo club.

Off the pitch though it again seems the Canaries won’t sacrifice their finances for survival.

Parking the bus isn’t in their DNA so expect lots of commendable, brave attacking football but picked off easily at the back.

Leicester 3-0 Wolves

In last season’s run in, Rodgers tried to fit in Ineacho which didn’t get the best out of Vardy (prefers to play on own).

With the signing of Daka (well quick by the way) I wonder are they preparing for life after Vardy?

This will be a transitional year for Wolves.

It needed freshening up in the dugout, but their choice of manager seems again connected to who knows certain agents?

Man United 1-2 Leeds

This is the fixture where Leeds got credited for their brave approach despite conceding SIX goals.

Mark my words, Bielsa won’t be changing his ethos for this season.

If any of these sides, will he conservative, it will be the home side.

Didn’t Man Utd start last season with some real poor results?

I just get a sense of an upset on the cards

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

Newcastle are one of the few teams who might have preference for the empty stadiums

Already in preseason the Toon have protested against the manager. A manager who in two seasons achieved the criteria set by his employer.

It makes it hard on the players.

Anyone else think David Moyes should have left on a high?

After 6th in the table, only way is backwards?

Man City 2-1 Spurs

Due to players being available in drips and drabs it might take a few weeks till we see the Champions at their best.

Daniel Levy is adamant Harry Kane will not be moving to Manchester unless his valuation is met.

That’s his prerogative.

Yet it begs the question how have Spurs got into a position where their own player is missing a game due to speculation?

They can say he’s not ready after a busy summer. Yet other members of the England squad will be playing?

The fact that Nuno Santos only this week spoke to his best player speaks volumes.

In comparison when Rafa Benitez became Liverpool boss he flew to England’s training camp to introduce himself to the likes of Gerrard.

That’s what the big personalities do.

Good luck peeps

Dan