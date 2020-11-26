Dan’s EPL Predictions WK10 – Can Arsenal finally get a goal against Wolves?

I have sent these predictions slightly early because of the Friday Fixture again.
Some house-keeping first peeps… Me and admin had to ban a player last week. He sent me 2 correct scores and 2 correct results. The only issue is that he sent them on Sunday morning thinking I wouldn’t notice. Let’s keep it clean people.
Palace 0-1 Newcastle
Is there another team who rely on one player quite like Palace and Zaha? What the Eagles like to do is defend, then hit you on the break with Zaha’s pace. The first issue is their star man is still in self isolation. The second is, Newcastle don’t like to attack making it hard to counter attack anything.
Picture two teams refusing to step over the other sides half of the pitch!
Brighton 0-3 Liverpool
Just when I thought that this year we might get a title race. The manner of how easily the Champions beat Leicester should worry everyone. It was the moment Liverpool realised it doesn’t matter how many defenders they have injured, when they have the attack they have.
PS Dear Klopp, if you’re not happy how the TV companies schedule your fixtures then give them their money back!
Man City 4-0 Burnley
Okay it looks like City are too inconsistent to win the League but, on their day, can still destroy teams. My banker of the weekend.
Everton 2-2 Leeds
This should be you play; we play.
Leeds best version of defence is to attack so they will give you opportunities. Unless of course you are Arsenal, who these days apparently park the bus against newly promoted sides.
West Bromwich 2-1 Sheffield United
Whoever loses this really will start to worry. They will both be thinking, ‘if I can’t beat them then who can I beat?’
Both managers are tired of being told how well they are playing in defeat. It’s the result that matters on Saturday.
Saints 2-2 Man United
Biggest compliment I can give the Saints is that they are a team you have to play well to beat.
United can’t play like they did against West Brom. That’s the issue; which United will show up on the South Coast?
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs
Too many inform attacking talent for this not to be game of the weekend. Jose will take a draw, then spend the next week paying mind games against us.
The bad news? I think Spurs will get results at the Bridge then against us.
The good news? It’s like watching a Rom Com. We all know the ending.
Arsenal 0-2 Wolves
Lots of theories going round of what’s going wrong at the moment. No, it’s not because Auba slept on the floor. No, it’s not because Saka played too much for England.
It’s as simple as our confidence is low. That can happen in sport. One win will get that back.
Without a crowd is it a shock anymore if Wolves win at the Emirates?
Leicester 3-0 Fulham
I gave Fulham one more chance last weekend and they slipped over taking a penalty. It’s not in their DNA to park the bus (because they can’t defend) so the Foxes should pick them off easily.
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa
Perhaps the two hardest team to read. One week Villa are beating us, the next they are losing at home to Brighton. West Ham have picked up the habit of winning without playing well.
What do you do if two teams are hard to read? Sit on the fence…
LAST WEEKS PREDICTIONS
Last weekend was not a high score for anyone, but everyone got similar.
So nothing much changed in terms of positioning in the table.
A few players got 8 points – Shakir, Buchi, I and Am
Admin Pat and Baron got 7 points
A whole bunch of peeps got 6 points – Joe gunner, Olushorlor, Dunchirado, MTG, Tom, SJ and Dan Kit
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 68
ME 58
Shakir 52
Highbury Hero 51
Khadii 51
Easy gus 51
Sue 48
KSTIX 47
MTG 47
Declan 42
lykmatt 42
Sid 42
Terrah 41
Dunchirado 41
Admin Pat 41
Arsha 38
Buchi 38
Dhoni 35
Davars 34
Dotash 32
Baron 31
Em 31
Samson 30
Oushorlorlar 29
Anie 25
Sagie 28
Edu 27
SJ 26
Joe gunner 26
I 25
Gibson power 21
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Okobino 19
Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 18
Babasola 15
Tom 15
Kenya 001- 14
Phenom 14
Jay 13
Herbz 13
Sue P 12
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Gunner 4 life 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Ernie Blaze 9
Jimmy Bauer 8
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
ICW 6
Rusty 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Frank Brady 5-
Prince 5
Kuhepson 4
Classy Gunner 4
Uzi Ozil 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Famochi 4
Kev 82. 3
Illiterate 3
Mark 3
Wyoming 3
Gunner Ray
Ash 2
Toney 2
good luck
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan
Palace 1-2 Newcastle
Brighton 0-3 Liverpool
Man City 3-1 Burnley
Everton 2-1 Leeds
West Brom 1-2 sheff Utd
Southampton 1- 3 Man Utd
Chelsea 1-2 spuds
Arsenal 2-0 wolves
Leicester 3-2 Fulham
West Ham 1-2 villa
Palace 1 – 1 Newcastle
Brighton 1 – 2 Liverpool
ManC 2 – 1 Burnley
Everton 2 – 2 Leeds
WBA 1 – 1 SheffU
Soton 2 – 1 ManU
Chelsea 2 – 1 Spurs
Arsenal 2 – 1 Wolves COYG
Leicester 2 – 0 Fulham
West Ham 2 – 1 Villa
Palace 1-1 Newcastle
Brighton 0-4 Liverpool
Man City 4-1 Burnley
Everton 3-1 Leeds
West Brom 1-2 sheff Utd
Southampton 2-1 Man Utd
Chelsea 1-2 spuds
Arsenal 2-0 wolves
Leicester 3-2 Fulham
West Ham 1-2 villa
Palace 1-1 Newcastle
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
Man City 3-0 Burnley
Everton 2-2 Leeds
West Brom 1-1 sheff Utd
Southampton 2- 2 Man Utd
Chelsea 2-1 spuds
Arsenal 2-0 wolves
Leicester 3-1 Fulham
West Ham 1-1 villa
Palace 2 Newcastle 1
Brighton 1 Liverpool 2
Man City 2 Burnley 0
Everton 1 Leeds 2
Westbrom 3 Sheff Utd 2
Southampton 2 Man U 1
Chelsea 3 Spurs 1
Arsenal 3 Wolves 1
Leicester 3 Fulham 0
Westham 2 Villa 2
Palace 3-0 Newcastle
Brighton 0-4 Liverpool
Man City 6-0 Burnley
Everton 3-0 Leeds
WesBrom 1-1 Sheff Utd
Southampton 1- 1 Man Utd
Chelsea 2-1 spuds
Arsenal 3-0 wolves
Leicester 3-0 Fulham
West Ham 2-1 villa
Palace 2-Newcastle 1,Brighton 1-Liverpool 2,Man City 2- Burnley 0,Everton 3-Leeds 1,West Brom 2-Sheffield 2, Southampton 2-Man Utd 3,Chelsea 3-Spurs 2, Arsenal 3-Wolves 1,Leicester 3-Fulham 0, West Ham 2-Aston Villa 1
CPAL 1-2 NEW,BHA 1-4 LIV,MCI 3-0 BUR,EVE 3-2 LEE,WBA 1-2 SHU,SOU 2-1 MNU,CHE 0-2 TOT,ARS 1-0 WOL,LEI 3-0 FUL,WHU 1-3 AVA