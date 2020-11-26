Dan’s EPL Predictions WK10 – Can Arsenal finally get a goal against Wolves?

I have sent these predictions slightly early because of the Friday Fixture again.

Some house-keeping first peeps… Me and admin had to ban a player last week. He sent me 2 correct scores and 2 correct results. The only issue is that he sent them on Sunday morning thinking I wouldn’t notice. Let’s keep it clean people.

Palace 0-1 Newcastle

Is there another team who rely on one player quite like Palace and Zaha? What the Eagles like to do is defend, then hit you on the break with Zaha’s pace. The first issue is their star man is still in self isolation. The second is, Newcastle don’t like to attack making it hard to counter attack anything.

Picture two teams refusing to step over the other sides half of the pitch!

Brighton 0-3 Liverpool

Just when I thought that this year we might get a title race. The manner of how easily the Champions beat Leicester should worry everyone. It was the moment Liverpool realised it doesn’t matter how many defenders they have injured, when they have the attack they have.

PS Dear Klopp, if you’re not happy how the TV companies schedule your fixtures then give them their money back!

Man City 4-0 Burnley

Okay it looks like City are too inconsistent to win the League but, on their day, can still destroy teams. My banker of the weekend.

Everton 2-2 Leeds

This should be you play; we play.

Leeds best version of defence is to attack so they will give you opportunities. Unless of course you are Arsenal, who these days apparently park the bus against newly promoted sides.

West Bromwich 2-1 Sheffield United

Whoever loses this really will start to worry. They will both be thinking, ‘if I can’t beat them then who can I beat?’

Both managers are tired of being told how well they are playing in defeat. It’s the result that matters on Saturday.

Saints 2-2 Man United

Biggest compliment I can give the Saints is that they are a team you have to play well to beat.

United can’t play like they did against West Brom. That’s the issue; which United will show up on the South Coast?

Chelsea 2-2 Spurs

Too many inform attacking talent for this not to be game of the weekend. Jose will take a draw, then spend the next week paying mind games against us.

The bad news? I think Spurs will get results at the Bridge then against us.

The good news? It’s like watching a Rom Com. We all know the ending.

Arsenal 0-2 Wolves

Lots of theories going round of what’s going wrong at the moment. No, it’s not because Auba slept on the floor. No, it’s not because Saka played too much for England.

It’s as simple as our confidence is low. That can happen in sport. One win will get that back.

Without a crowd is it a shock anymore if Wolves win at the Emirates?

Leicester 3-0 Fulham

I gave Fulham one more chance last weekend and they slipped over taking a penalty. It’s not in their DNA to park the bus (because they can’t defend) so the Foxes should pick them off easily.

West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa

Perhaps the two hardest team to read. One week Villa are beating us, the next they are losing at home to Brighton. West Ham have picked up the habit of winning without playing well.

What do you do if two teams are hard to read? Sit on the fence…

LAST WEEKS PREDICTIONS

Last weekend was not a high score for anyone, but everyone got similar.

So nothing much changed in terms of positioning in the table.

A few players got 8 points – Shakir, Buchi, I and Am

Admin Pat and Baron got 7 points

A whole bunch of peeps got 6 points – Joe gunner, Olushorlor, Dunchirado, MTG, Tom, SJ and Dan Kit

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 68

ME 58

Shakir 52

Highbury Hero 51

Khadii 51

Easy gus 51

Sue 48

KSTIX 47

MTG 47

Declan 42

lykmatt 42

Sid 42

Terrah 41

Dunchirado 41

Admin Pat 41

Arsha 38

Buchi 38

Dhoni 35

Davars 34

Dotash 32

Baron 31

Em 31

Samson 30

Oushorlorlar 29

Anie 25

Sagie 28

Edu 27

SJ 26

Joe gunner 26

I 25

Gibson power 21

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Okobino 19

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 18

Babasola 15

Tom 15

Kenya 001- 14

Phenom 14

Jay 13

Herbz 13

Sue P 12

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Gunner 4 life 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Ernie Blaze 9

Jimmy Bauer 8

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

ICW 6

Rusty 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Prince 5

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Famochi 4

Kev 82. 3

Illiterate 3

Mark 3

Wyoming 3

Gunner Ray

Ash 2

Toney 2

Dan