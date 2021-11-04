Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk11 – Can Arsenal brush Watford aside at the Emirates?

Dan’s EPL Predicitons Wk 11

Saints 1-0 Villa

Villa have the second worst losing streak in Europe, have dropped Mings who’s reportedly not too happy, and have simply become too easy to score against.

Given the investment in the summer Dean Smith will go on into the international break under immense pressure if it becomes 5 consecutive defeats.

Saints don’t score many but grind out wins.

Man United 0-1 Man City

Where Ole went wrong against Liverpool was, he let fans and the media dictate his tactics.

He felt obliged to prove his team could press which isn’t their strength.

In reality he’s had good results against City by employing tactics specifically for them.

He needs to be brave and play a negative system on Saturday if he thinks that’s the best way of getting a result.

Going ‘you play we play’ just to please the fans would see them picked off.

Without a world class striker, the Champions will have off days where they lack a plan B, but law of averages says not two weeks in a row..

Brentford 3-1 Norwich

Burnley was a wakeup call for Brentford.

They have got results against Arsenal and Liverpool and outplayed Chelsea a couple of weeks ago, but they have to remember the basic things when they play the fixtures with the less glamour.

Fans will be showing up expecting a win and the Bees have to handle that expectation.

Norwich though plays like a team who know they are a Championship side.

This Yo-Yo formula was meant to have them better prepared for this division, but at least two years ago they gave it a go…

Chelsea 2-0 Burnley

Why I picked Chelsea to be Champions is; where a Man City need to score the perfect goal and don’t have a plan B, where Liverpool don’t have goals from midfield, Chelsea has goals all over the place.

They just scored 8 goals in the two League games that Lukaku missed. Mason Mount’s adding goals to his game and even the full backs are a threat.

While we are rejoicing over only being a few points off 4th, Chelsea is showing what progress looks like.

Palace 1-1 Wolves

Vieira’s two wins as a Prem manager have come against Spurs and City.

Along with a draw at the Emirates he is showing me he could be a future Arsenal manager.

In only a few months he has got every player knowing their job and following his ethos.

The next step is to win these types of games.

Palace struggle in games where they have to take the initiative and can’t rely just on the break.

Brighton 3- 1 Newcastle

If Gooners are allowed to boast about only being three points off 4th, what about Brighton.

They were brilliant at Anfield, and their fans must be relieved that Spurs didn’t want to speak to their manager.

Speaking of managers, I mentioned it last week but how have Newcastle’s owners spent 300 million on a club and not had a manager lined up?

The longer they wait the bigger the gap between the Toon and 17th becomes which will put people off the job

Arsenal 2-0 Watford

What’s been noticeable about Arsenal is their confidence in closing out games.

The majority of us have grown up with the Gunners always searching for more goals which perhaps was naive.

Against Spurs, Villa and Leicester the team tactically chose to sit back and let the opposition have the ball in the second half, choosing to protect their lead.

It’s game management we haven’t had in years.

That shows a spirit because to do that everyone has to be on the same page

Arteta always insisted he wanted to fix our defence first and I think he’s done that; next step is to make us better offensively.

Watford simply can’t defensively do what they would have to do to cause an upset.

Could be a bigger scoreline but our manager is conservative so once 2-0 up might then protect what he has?

Everton 0-1 Spurs

Spurs didn’t manage a shot on target against a team who the week before had conceded 5 at home.

I wouldn’t have had them down to win if Nuno was still in charge, but Conte will get a reaction.

The international break will be crucial because it gives him two weeks to work with his new players tactically.

Expect Spurs to switch to a back 3 and be a machine.

Short term of course they will benefit from being managed by a title winner in Italy and England.

Long term, he falls out with his bosses the moment he doesn’t get his way.

Hence, he’s given Daniel Levy 18 months to prove he has the ambition to take that next step.

Meanwhile he will keep his eyes on other vacancies.

Spurs sack their manager for being 5 points off top 4. Arsenal have two more points and have turned the corner?

Leeds 2-1 Leicester

I have a theory that Leicester’s squad struggle playing the weekend after a Europa League night.

When you’re playing against a Bielsa side who have had a whole week to prepare that’s not ideal.

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

The Hammers are joint points with Man City, yet their fans are showing more humility then some Gooners who are pumping their chests for being 6th.

The biggest credit I can give to West Ham is Liverpool will treat this like a massive game and I just can’t see them being caught cold.

David Moyes tends to revert to type in these types of fixtures, and I fear he might show Liverpool to much respect which will play into Klopp’s hands

LAST WEEK’S EPL PREDICTIONS TABLE

Edu 73

Sue 72

Mambo 72

Turbo 72

Terrah 72

J Gunner 71

Admin 71

I 71

Phenom 70

Samson A 70

Gotanidea 69

Ackshay 69

Dotash 69

Prince 68

Oslo Gunner 68

Sue P 68

Sid 67

Toney 68

Khadi 67

Okobino 66

Rob 49- 65

Adiva 64

Stephanie 63

Me 63

keV 82- 63

Declan 62

Kenya 001- 60

Uzi ozil 60

E guy 59

E blaze 58

Goonersia 58

Splendid 58

Voyageur 56

Matthew 56

Tom 56

Onyango 55

Yayo 54

Ba Thea 54

Gunner Rey 54

Sagie 54

Guy 53

Owei 53

Dunchirado 52

HH 52

MTG 51

Shakir 50

SJ 49

Instrooment 48

Dhoni 47

Rusty 47

Adam Jim 46

Famochi 46

Loose cannon 46

Dan Kit 46

Angus 44

Indian gunner London 44

Elvis 39

Timothy 39

Adeski 36

Kondwani Tyson 34

Blue 17-33

Kobin 30

. Seroti 30

Labass 29

Zeek 27

Kelvin A- 26

Abbass 25

PJSA 23

Sol 21

Tomorrow 20

Gogo 19

Hackiubee 19

illiterate 19

lucia 19

Third Man JW 18

Drayton 16

Baron 16

Longbenark 15

Mark 2.0 – 15

phil 14

Olushorlor 14

Odi 12

Kuz 11

Montana 11

Diddie 11

Davars 10

George 10

BTG 10

Leno happy 10

Ezegou Kevin 9

Die hard 9

mubz ug- 9

Mena 8

Dendrite 8

Lucia 8

Jo Gunz -7

Sylvander 7

Quincy Okebe 7

Geo 7

Dendrite 7

Mark 7

football lovers 6

Musa 6

Gooner 19-6

Khaly 6

David 6

Ezekiel 6

Charlie 5

Kedar 5

Joe Ginner 5

Lisg 5

Collins 4

Girl 2

Varka 2