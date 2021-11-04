Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk11 – Can Arsenal brush Watford aside at the Emirates?

Dan’s EPL Predicitons Wk 11
Saints 1-0 Villa
Villa have the second worst losing streak in Europe, have dropped Mings who’s reportedly not too happy, and have simply become too easy to score against.
Given the investment in the summer Dean Smith will go on into the international break under immense pressure if it becomes 5 consecutive defeats.
Saints don’t score many but grind out wins.
Man United 0-1 Man City
Where Ole went wrong against Liverpool was, he let fans and the media dictate his tactics.
He felt obliged to prove his team could press which isn’t their strength.
In reality he’s had good results against City by employing tactics specifically for them.
He needs to be brave and play a negative system on Saturday if he thinks that’s the best way of getting a result.
Going ‘you play we play’ just to please the fans would see them picked off.
Without a world class striker, the Champions will have off days where they lack a plan B, but law of averages says not two weeks in a row..
Brentford 3-1 Norwich
Burnley was a wakeup call for Brentford.
They have got results against Arsenal and Liverpool and outplayed Chelsea a couple of weeks ago, but they have to remember the basic things when they play the fixtures with the less glamour.
Fans will be showing up expecting a win and the Bees have to handle that expectation.
Norwich though plays like a team who know they are a Championship side.
This Yo-Yo formula was meant to have them better prepared for this division, but at least two years ago they gave it a go…
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Why I picked Chelsea to be Champions is; where a Man City need to score the perfect goal and don’t have a plan B, where Liverpool don’t have goals from midfield, Chelsea has goals all over the place.
They just scored 8 goals in the two League games that Lukaku missed. Mason Mount’s adding goals to his game and even the full backs are a threat.
While we are rejoicing over only being a few points off 4th, Chelsea is showing what progress looks like.
Palace 1-1 Wolves
Vieira’s two wins as a Prem manager have come against Spurs and City.
Along with a draw at the Emirates he is showing me he could be a future Arsenal manager.
In only a few months he has got every player knowing their job and following his ethos.
The next step is to win these types of games.
Palace struggle in games where they have to take the initiative and can’t rely just on the break.
Brighton 3- 1 Newcastle
If Gooners are allowed to boast about only being three points off 4th, what about Brighton.
They were brilliant at Anfield, and their fans must be relieved that Spurs didn’t want to speak to their manager.
Speaking of managers, I mentioned it last week but how have Newcastle’s owners spent 300 million on a club and not had a manager lined up?
The longer they wait the bigger the gap between the Toon and 17th becomes which will put people off the job
Arsenal 2-0 Watford
What’s been noticeable about Arsenal is their confidence in closing out games.
The majority of us have grown up with the Gunners always searching for more goals which perhaps was naive.
Against Spurs, Villa and Leicester the team tactically chose to sit back and let the opposition have the ball in the second half, choosing to protect their lead.
It’s game management we haven’t had in years.
That shows a spirit because to do that everyone has to be on the same page
Arteta always insisted he wanted to fix our defence first and I think he’s done that; next step is to make us better offensively.
Watford simply can’t defensively do what they would have to do to cause an upset.
Could be a bigger scoreline but our manager is conservative so once 2-0 up might then protect what he has?
Everton 0-1 Spurs
Spurs didn’t manage a shot on target against a team who the week before had conceded 5 at home.
I wouldn’t have had them down to win if Nuno was still in charge, but Conte will get a reaction.
The international break will be crucial because it gives him two weeks to work with his new players tactically.
Expect Spurs to switch to a back 3 and be a machine.
Short term of course they will benefit from being managed by a title winner in Italy and England.
Long term, he falls out with his bosses the moment he doesn’t get his way.
Hence, he’s given Daniel Levy 18 months to prove he has the ambition to take that next step.
Meanwhile he will keep his eyes on other vacancies.
Spurs sack their manager for being 5 points off top 4. Arsenal have two more points and have turned the corner?
Leeds 2-1 Leicester
I have a theory that Leicester’s squad struggle playing the weekend after a Europa League night.
When you’re playing against a Bielsa side who have had a whole week to prepare that’s not ideal.
West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
The Hammers are joint points with Man City, yet their fans are showing more humility then some Gooners who are pumping their chests for being 6th.
The biggest credit I can give to West Ham is Liverpool will treat this like a massive game and I just can’t see them being caught cold.
David Moyes tends to revert to type in these types of fixtures, and I fear he might show Liverpool to much respect which will play into Klopp’s hands
LAST WEEK’S EPL PREDICTIONS TABLE
Edu 73
Sue 72
Mambo 72
Turbo 72
Terrah 72
J Gunner 71
Admin 71
I 71
Phenom 70
Samson A 70
Gotanidea 69
Ackshay 69
Dotash 69
Prince 68
Oslo Gunner 68
Sue P 68
Sid 67
Toney 68
Khadi 67
Okobino 66
Rob 49- 65
Adiva 64
Stephanie 63
Me 63
keV 82- 63
Declan 62
Kenya 001- 60
Uzi ozil 60
E guy 59
E blaze 58
Goonersia 58
Splendid 58
Voyageur 56
Matthew 56
Tom 56
Onyango 55
Yayo 54
Ba Thea 54
Gunner Rey 54
Sagie 54
Guy 53
Owei 53
Dunchirado 52
HH 52
MTG 51
Shakir 50
SJ 49
Instrooment 48
Dhoni 47
Rusty 47
Adam Jim 46
Famochi 46
Loose cannon 46
Dan Kit 46
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Elvis 39
Timothy 39
Adeski 36
Kondwani Tyson 34
Blue 17-33
Kobin 30
. Seroti 30
Labass 29
Zeek 27
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Gogo 19
Hackiubee 19
illiterate 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Drayton 16
Baron 16
Longbenark 15
Mark 2.0 – 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
Die hard 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Dendrite 8
Lucia 8
Jo Gunz -7
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Musa 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Nice Edu👍
I’m hoping for a big win. Our GD is still negative!
Dan, sorry but you only gave me 4 points for last week, I got 5, so should be on 73..
Congrats on being top Sue!!
will need to check mine then, I calculated we should be on same points.
got to try find last weeks article them, no pressure Dan keep up the good work.
Saints 2-1 Villa
United 1-1 City
Brentford 2-0 Norwich
Chelsea 3-1 Burnley
Palace 1-0 Wolves
Brighton 3-0 Newcastle
Arsenal 3-0 Watford
Everton 1-2 Spurs
West Ham 1-4 Liverpool
Leeds 1-1 Leicester
Saints 2-1 Villa
United 1-2 City
Brentford 1-2 Norwich
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley
Palace 2-0 Wolves
Brighton 2-0 Newcastle
Arsenal 3-1 Watford
Everton 2-2 Spurs
West Ham 1-4 Liverpool
Leeds 1-1 Leicester
Saints 2-2 Villa
United 1-2 City
Brentford 2-1 Norwich
Chelsea 3-1 Burnley
Palace 1-1 Wolves
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle
Arsenal 4-1 Watford
Everton 1-1 Spuds
Leeds 0-2 Lester
Westham 1-3 Liverpool
Southampton 0 – 2 Aston Villa
Man Utd 1 – 3 Man City
Brentford 3 – 0 Norwich
Chelsea 3 – 0 Burnley
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 1 – 0 Newcastle
Arsenal 2 – 0 Watford
Everton 1 – 3 Spurs
Leeds 1 – 1 Leicester
West Ham 0 – 3 Liverpool
southampton 2 vs 1 aston villa
man united 1 vs 3 man city
Brentford 2 vs 0 norwich
Chelsea 2 vs 1 burnley
crystal palace 1 vs 2 wolves
Brighton 2 vs 1 newcastle
Arsenal 2 vs 1 watford
Everton 1 vs 2 tottenham
leeds 1 vs 2 leicester city
Westham 1 vs 2 liverpool