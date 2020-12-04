Dan’s EPL Predictions WK11 – Can Arsenal shock Tottenham?

So you all gave me a free point by predicting that Arsenal would get a result against Wolves last weekend. Will you make that same mistake this week?

Burnley 0-2 Everton

Not quite a cold wet night in Stoke, but how will the likes of Rodriguez cope with a December morning in Burnley? Over the years this is the type of fixture Everton would slip up in, but Burnley just are not looking like …. well… Burnley.

Any confidence they did have was diluted at the Etihad. What will worry Sean Dyche is, that while there are others with few points, you are seeing improvements from those teams, while his are going through the motions. They need that one win to change things

Man City 3-1 Fulham

Fulham need to treat this like a free hit and just go for it. Defensively they are not good enough to park the bus. But they do have some attacking talent and City’s defence are not perfect, so it’s more likely they score then keep a clean sheet.

City scored 5 last weekend so let’s not be greedy.

West Ham 1-2 Man United

Since when did West Ham become the masters of winning games without playing well? Man United did the same last weekend.

The two goals Cavani scored shows that class is permanent, the movement for both headers takes a footballing brain you are born with. It was always disrespectful to his career to assume the Uruguay international would just go through the motions for a payday.

Chelsea 2-1 Leeds

Leeds won’t have a problem making chances at the Bridge but defensively they can’t do what Spurs did (nor is that Bielsa’s style).

When your striker (who can’t get a start in the League) is scoring 4 goals away in the Champions League, that tells you about how much fire power Chelsea have. I’m Happy for Giroud. He’s made a living out of proving people wrong.

West Bromwich 1-1 Palace

West Bromwich took the lead at home to Sheffield United and proceeded to park the bus. They will try the same this weekend, but the visitors should have enough fire power with Zaha back.

Sheffield United 2-1 Leicester

Okay I know I gave the Blades a final chance last weekend, where I said I no longer would I allow them to play the ‘we were unlucky card’, but seriously did you see how many chances they made?

Do that again and surely they can’t be so wasteful again?

Spurs 2-1 Arsenal

Sometimes it’s not if lose but how you lose, and if nothing else I want to see some pride in the shirt. It hurts that when I think of how many players who can be relied on to roll up their sleeves and fight, there’s not many.

Spurs have just produced two Jose master classes at home to Man City and at Chelsea, while we have lost our identity. Spurs are playing like they have bought into their managers ethos, while our squad don’t look like they are enjoying their football at the moment.

Plus Mr Mourinho really doesn’t like Arsenal, so no way will he allow his team to get complacent. The only positive is once he has a lead, he likes to protect it, so at least we won’t get humiliated. I guess that’s a positive…

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

I respect Klopp but I have to fair. If that was Mourinho picking on a BT interviewer everyone would scream for action to be taken. It’s as simple as this. Broadcasters in Asia pay millions to have rights to the Premiership. They want to broadcast the likes of Liverpool at a peak time, which happens to be midday over here. If Klopp doesn’t like it, then you ask your employer to refuse that timeslot and give the money back to the network.

If you get a chance, watch back Connor Cody’s post-match interview at the Emirates. Not just a great spokesperson for Wolves, but it’s amazing to hear the captain taking about being excited about what he’s learning.

Wolverhampton were in the Championship 3 years ago and just finished 7th for a second season. For the squad to believe there is still progress to be made takes great man management. Nuno Santo was under zero pressure to change a formation, but sensed his players were getting too laid back. That’s world class man management. I can’t help but compare that to our captain and head coach at the moment.

Brighton 1-1 Southampton

I really enjoy watching Southampton at the moment. I think due to our current issues it becomes more noticeable when other teams have a plan which all players buy into.

Brighton are also finally playing that attractive style they promised. So this fixture is more entertaining then you might first think.

THE LEAGUE TABLE SO FAR

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 71

ME 63

Shakir 58

Highbury Hero 55

Easy Guys 56

KSTIX 54

Khadii 52

Sue 51

MTG 51

lykmatt 46

Sid 46

Declan 44

Terrah 44

Dunchirado 43

Buchi 42

Admin Pat 41

Arsha 40

Davars 40

Dhoni 37

Dotash 37

Baron 36

Em 36

Samson 36

Sagie 35

Oushorlorlar 32

Anie 25

Edu 32

SJ 32

Joe gunner 29

I 27

Gibson power 27

S Emirates 20

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Okobino 19

Tom 18

Kenya 001 18

Herbz 16

Sue P 16

Babasola 15

Phenom 15

Jay 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Gunner 4 life 12

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Ernie Blaze 9

Jimmy Bauer 8

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

ICW 6

Rusty 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Prince 5

Labass 5

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Famochi 4

Kev 82. 3

Illiterate 3

Mark 3

Wyoming 3

Famochi 3

Wyoming 3

Mark 3

BT gnr / bdk 3

Gunner Ray

Ash 2

Toney 2

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev 1

Good luck Be Kind In The Comments

Dan