Dan’s EPL Predictions WK12 – Can Arsenal beat the pressure against Burnley?

It will be interesting to see if results are less random now that some grounds (mainly in the South of England) are allowed fans inside stadiums. Let’s hope it helps Arsenal on Sunday! If any of you lucky enough to be going, I really hope you have a great day out and the team don’t let you down.

Friday

Leeds 1-0 West Ham (20-00)

Ironically, I thought the first half of their defeat to Man United was the best I have seen West Ham play this season.

I can’t agree with David Moyes that the ball went out for a throw in, in the build up to the equaliser. The idea of VAR is to interject if there has been an OBVIOUS error, there’s no way anyone can 100 percent say an official made a mistake in that moment.

The Hammers, like Leeds, tired in the second half last week. You heardit here first but Leeds, over Christmas and in the second half of the campaign, will struggle with fatigue due to how much energy they put into their high press. Whoever starts quicker will win on Friday.

Saturday

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa (12-30)

It says a lot about Nuno Santo’s ambition that he is trying new tactics and formation when things are going well, not waiting for things to go wrong. That shows he has a vision.

I was shocked they showed so much respect at Liverpool but equally they don’t normally make that many mistakes.

If you believe this nonsense that players are overplayed and need more rest, then Villa should benefit from having not played in 11 days. I think 3 points will be more down to the Jack Grealish factor.

Newcastle 0-1 West Brom (15-00)

I think Newcastle are the team who have benefitted the most from playing in an empty stadium. If fans were in attendance, they would demand a more positive brand in football, especially for a fixture like this. Steve Bruce should take the game to West Brom but he won’t.

Man United 1-1 Man City (17-30)

United have just been knocked out of the Champions League so everything points to a Man City win but we have been saying that for the last few Derbies, yet the Reds keep winning. That though was when fans were in attendance.

Ole does have the knack of getting a result when he really needs one and will probably take a point after a difficult week.

Everton 1-2 Chelsea (20-00)

As I predicted, a few of Everton players have failed to maintain their summer form, and It will be interesting how they cope with the Xmas schedule, a time of the year the likes of Rodriguez would normally have had off in most of his career.

Facing a big team in front of 2000 fans might give them the lift they need. If there is one fanbase who can make noise with limited numbers, it would be the Toffees.

Chelsea though are playing well and as much as it pains me to say this, they are playing the most attractive football in the country at the moment.

Sunday

Saints 1-1 Sheffield United (12-00)

Even Chris Wilder has admitted his club can’t keep claiming how unlucky they have been.

It is unusual though for a team to lose 10 out their first 11 games but generally have played well. The target for the manager is to keep his squad believing the way they are playing will eventually lead to three points.

Palace 1-2 Spurs (14-15)

As much as Arteta speaks about how much of possession and crosses we had against Spurs, he has to understand that that was Jose’s tactic. He wants his opponent to have the ball so he can then hit them on the break. If the only threat is crosses, that’s because the opposition can’t get through the middle.

Palace are the poorer version of Spurs. They too want to defend and use the pace of Zaha on the counter.

It’s who blinks first. Spurs to win without playing well.

Fulham 0-3 Liverpool (16-30)

Fulham’s double header against Man City and Liverpool was always going to be a free hit. Their bigger game is in midweek at home to Brighton. They have the attacking talent to hurt the Champions, but the problem is getting the ball off the visitors.

The ease in which they beat Wolves was mentally huge for Klopp’s men

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (19.15)

By the time we kick off the gap between us and the bottom three could be 4 points. Of course we will not get relegated, but our position does put certain pressure on the players, and it’s not certain they have the mentality to respond. As individuals and a team, the only way to get confidence back is by winning games so the only things that matters is the result this weekend and build from there. Arteta needs to go back to basics and just get his men enjoying their football again.

I hope his post-match interview last weekend was just wanting to keep criticism behind closed doors. If he truly means what he said we are in trouble as crossing the ball is not how we should be getting the best out of our attack.

While we are not as good as some gooners made out in the summer, we are better than 15th.

Leicester 1-1 Brighton (19-15)

I know Leicester won last weekend in added time, but overall their performance (as well as the one against Fulham) shows they don’t like being the favourites

They like games where they can defend and hit on the counter by playing the ball over the top to Vardy. A team like Brighton you will play in front of their defence which Vardy is not as good at.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

Any new players feel free to join in as you only need to be in top 24 to qualify for summer Euros. Take Away Dan Kit and it’s still quite close.

Only when adding up the scores did I read messages, so a shout out to Dotash who I hope is feeling better and keeping safe.

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 80

ME 67

Shakir 67

Easy guys 66

Khadii 62

Highbury Hero 61

Sue 61

Dunchirado 53

Declan 51

Buchi 51

lykmatt 49

Arsha 48

Dhoni 48

EM 48

Samson 47

Admin Pat 44

Edu 44

Davars 43

Dotash 41

Sagie 41

SJ 38

Baron 36

Gibson Power 34

Oushorlorlar 36

Anie 25

Joe gunner 29

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 29

I 27

Phenom 27

Babasola 25

Herbz 26

Sue P 26

Okobino 24

Tom 24

Kenya 001 24

S Emirates 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Jimmy Bauer 18

Rusty 18

Wyoming 13

Jay 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Gunner 4 life 12

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Ernie Blaze 9

BT GNR/BDK 9

Bob 8

Famochi 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

ICW 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Prince 5

Labass 5

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Kev 82. 3

Illiterate 3

Mark 3

Mark 3

Gunner Ray

Ash 2

Toney 2

Chairman Gallani 1

Anti- kev