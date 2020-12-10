Dan’s EPL Predictions WK12 – Can Arsenal beat the pressure against Burnley?

It will be interesting to see if results are less random now that some grounds (mainly in the South of England) are allowed fans inside stadiums. Let’s hope it helps Arsenal on Sunday! If any of you lucky enough to be going, I really hope you have a great day out and the team don’t let you down.
Friday
Leeds 1-0 West Ham (20-00)
Ironically, I thought the first half of their defeat to Man United was the best I have seen West Ham play this season.
I can’t agree with David Moyes that the ball went out for a throw in, in the build up to the equaliser. The idea of VAR is to interject if there has been an OBVIOUS error, there’s no way anyone can 100 percent say an official made a mistake in that moment.
The Hammers, like Leeds, tired in the second half last week. You heardit here first but Leeds, over Christmas and in the second half of the campaign, will struggle with fatigue due to how much energy they put into their high press. Whoever starts quicker will win on Friday.
Saturday
Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa (12-30)
It says a lot about Nuno Santo’s ambition that he is trying new tactics and formation when things are going well, not waiting for things to go wrong. That shows he has a vision.
I was shocked they showed so much respect at Liverpool but equally they don’t normally make that many mistakes.
If you believe this nonsense that players are overplayed and need more rest, then Villa should benefit from having not played in 11 days. I think 3 points will be more down to the Jack Grealish factor.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom (15-00)
I think Newcastle are the team who have benefitted the most from playing in an empty stadium. If fans were in attendance, they would demand a more positive brand in football, especially for a fixture like this. Steve Bruce should take the game to West Brom but he won’t.
Man United 1-1 Man City (17-30)
United have just been knocked out of the Champions League so everything points to a Man City win but we have been saying that for the last few Derbies, yet the Reds keep winning. That though was when fans were in attendance.
Ole does have the knack of getting a result when he really needs one and will probably take a point after a difficult week.
Everton 1-2 Chelsea (20-00)
As I predicted, a few of Everton players have failed to maintain their summer form, and It will be interesting how they cope with the Xmas schedule, a time of the year the likes of Rodriguez would normally have had off in most of his career.
Facing a big team in front of 2000 fans might give them the lift they need. If there is one fanbase who can make noise with limited numbers, it would be the Toffees.
Chelsea though are playing well and as much as it pains me to say this, they are playing the most attractive football in the country at the moment.
Sunday
Saints 1-1 Sheffield United (12-00)
Even Chris Wilder has admitted his club can’t keep claiming how unlucky they have been.
It is unusual though for a team to lose 10 out their first 11 games but generally have played well. The target for the manager is to keep his squad believing the way they are playing will eventually lead to three points.
Palace 1-2 Spurs (14-15)
As much as Arteta speaks about how much of possession and crosses we had against Spurs, he has to understand that that was Jose’s tactic. He wants his opponent to have the ball so he can then hit them on the break. If the only threat is crosses, that’s because the opposition can’t get through the middle.
Palace are the poorer version of Spurs. They too want to defend and use the pace of Zaha on the counter.
It’s who blinks first. Spurs to win without playing well.
Fulham 0-3 Liverpool (16-30)
Fulham’s double header against Man City and Liverpool was always going to be a free hit. Their bigger game is in midweek at home to Brighton. They have the attacking talent to hurt the Champions, but the problem is getting the ball off the visitors.
The ease in which they beat Wolves was mentally huge for Klopp’s men
Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (19.15)
By the time we kick off the gap between us and the bottom three could be 4 points. Of course we will not get relegated, but our position does put certain pressure on the players, and it’s not certain they have the mentality to respond. As individuals and a team, the only way to get confidence back is by winning games so the only things that matters is the result this weekend and build from there. Arteta needs to go back to basics and just get his men enjoying their football again.
I hope his post-match interview last weekend was just wanting to keep criticism behind closed doors. If he truly means what he said we are in trouble as crossing the ball is not how we should be getting the best out of our attack.
While we are not as good as some gooners made out in the summer, we are better than 15th.
Leicester 1-1 Brighton (19-15)
I know Leicester won last weekend in added time, but overall their performance (as well as the one against Fulham) shows they don’t like being the favourites
They like games where they can defend and hit on the counter by playing the ball over the top to Vardy. A team like Brighton you will play in front of their defence which Vardy is not as good at.
LAST WEEKS RESULTS
Any new players feel free to join in as you only need to be in top 24 to qualify for summer Euros. Take Away Dan Kit and it’s still quite close.
Only when adding up the scores did I read messages, so a shout out to Dotash who I hope is feeling better and keeping safe.
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 80
ME 67
Shakir 67
Easy guys 66
Khadii 62
Highbury Hero 61
Sue 61
Dunchirado 53
Declan 51
Buchi 51
lykmatt 49
Arsha 48
Dhoni 48
EM 48
Samson 47
Admin Pat 44
Edu 44
Davars 43
Dotash 41
Sagie 41
SJ 38
Baron 36
Gibson Power 34
Oushorlorlar 36
Anie 25
Joe gunner 29
Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 29
I 27
Phenom 27
Babasola 25
Herbz 26
Sue P 26
Okobino 24
Tom 24
Kenya 001 24
S Emirates 20
Quincy Okereke 19
Jimmy Bauer 18
Rusty 18
Wyoming 13
Jay 13
Musa 12
Third Man jw 12
Gunner 4 life 12
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Ernie Blaze 9
BT GNR/BDK 9
Bob 8
Famochi 8
Rain 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
Omwabu Robinson 4
ICW 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sean Williams 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Frank Brady 5-
Prince 5
Labass 5
Kuhepson 4
Classy Gunner 4
Uzi Ozil 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Kev 82. 3
Illiterate 3
Mark 3
Mark 3
Gunner Ray
Ash 2
Toney 2
Chairman Gallani 1
Anti- kev
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Leeds 2 Westham 1
Wolves 2 Villians 1
Pies 2 Baggies 1
Red devils 2 Citizens 2
Toffees 2 Pensioners 2
Saints 2 Blades 0
Eagles 2 Spurs 2
Cottagers 1 Reds 2
Gunners 3 Clarets 1
Foxes 3 Seagulls 1
Mr. Dan, you missed my name. I think based on last week, I should have something in the range of 50-55 points. Please see to that.
Regarding the predictions, here goes-
Leeds 1-1 West ham
Wolves 0-2 Aston Villa
Newcastle 1-0 West Brom
Man U 2-4 Man City
Everton 1-3 Chelsea
Southampton 2-2 Sheffield
Crystal Palace 1-3 Spurs
Fulham 1-3 Liverpool
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley
Leicester 1-2 Brighton
Leeds 1 -1 West Ham
Wolves 2 – 1 Villa
Newcastle 1 -1 WBA
ManU 1 – 2 ManC
Everton 1 – 3 Chelsea
Soton 2 – 1 SheffU
Palace 1 – 2 Spurs
Fulham 1 – 2 Liverpool
Arsenal 3 – 1 Burnley
Leicester 1 – 1 Brighton
Leeds 1-1 West Ham
Wolves 1-2 Aston Villa
Newcastle 1-1 West Brom
Man United 0-2 Man City
Everton 2-2 Chelsea
Saints 2-0 Sheffield United
Palace 0-3 Spurs
Fulham 0-4 Liverpool
Arsenal 1-0 Burnley
Leicester 2-0 Brighton
I don’t think we will have a convincing win against Burnley. It will be tough. 😨
I can see Liverpool thumping Fulham. Sorry, Sue! 😒🤬
I think Man C will start a festive resurgence! 👿
I have some catching up to do.. Damn!