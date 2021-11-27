Dan’s EPL Predictions WK13 – Can Arsenal bounce back against lowly Newcastle?

Dan’s EPL Predictions WK12
Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle
I believe that in sport even the greatest need that bit of luck. Luck that you can’t control, such as the scheduling.
We are fortunate that we face Newcastle at home before they invest in January.
It’s also ideal for us that Eddie Howe hasn’t had a chance to take training with his new squad and (as things stand) won’t be in attendance at the Emirates due to COVID.
He’s a manager where the longer he works with his players on the training pitch the better they will be become, as individuals and as a team.
His principles are to sit back. Ironically, he’s always admired the Arsene Wenger ethos in how the game should be played.
It’s not a coincidence that he has his official first game in charge of the Toon, and suddenly they are having the most shots at goal in a game they have managed all season.
If this were Steve Bruce, you would know the visitors will simply be parking the bus. Now they might be more ambitious.
The longer Howe works with them the better they will be, so it’s ideal to face them early in his reign.
Palace 2-2 Aston Villa
After years of watching them under Roy Hodgson it’s strange to be viewing Palace as one of the more entertaining sides in the division.
The Eagles should be, ‘you play, we play’ like they were at Burnley, which will give Villa a chance.
I thought Benteke’s days were numbered when they signed Edouard, but Vieira is getting the best out of him.
Gerrard never panicked when Brighton at times dominated possession at Villa Park.
He tactically stayed in the game, withstood the pressure and picked them off at the end.
Could be more of the same here?
Liverpool 3-0 Saints
While it’s hard to believe their passing will as bad as ours, Liverpool is the best in England at pressing and winning the ball back.
Mo Salah is easily the best player in the division as the moment while Arnold is involved in a goal nearly every game.
Home banker.
Norwich 2-1 Wolves
While I still think the Canaries should have had more class to have waited longer than a few hours to sack Daniel Farke, it might have been because they viewed that they had a winnable run coming up.
After two straight wins their players might finally have confidence that they might stay up, which they probably haven’t had all season.
They will get relegated, but the momentum of a new manager’s boost to continue in the short term.
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
I don’t want to use the phrase too good to go down, but I watched Leeds at the Lane and couldn’t understand how they could be 17th in table.
The answer might be that they put so much energy into games initially that they tire in the second half.
It’s just a case of do the home side have the fire power to take advantage.
Brentford 1-2 Everton
The moment Rafa was hired by Everton, Liverpool fans bantered the prospect of a Merseyside Derby where they chanted Rafa’s name while the Toffees didn’t.
With no wins in 6, Rafa’s at a crossroads. He doesn’t want to head to Anfield without a win here.
Evertonians will view this as a fixture where their team should be taking the initiative. If they don’t things could turn ugly.
Burnley 1- 2 Spurs
There’s a reason why Conte celebrated a 2-1 win over Leeds in that manner.
He’s played and managed enough games to know how huge it was mentally for his players to have battled back from behind and won a game without be playing well.
It felt at times his players were trying to force things, but that was when they had gone 6 Half’s without a shot on target.
Now with a win under their belt expect Kane and Son to soon be back to their best
Leicester 1-2 Watford
Claudio Ranieri is long enough in the tooth to know that all the focus would be on Man United after last Saturday, but you don’t as a fluke score 4 against United having scored 5 at Goodison.
The Hornets have decent attackers and while they will be on the end of heavy defeats, they will have their share of shock wins.
A good time to face Leicester. Results haven’t been great for the Foxes after they have played in Europe.
Recently it hasn’t taken much for home fans to turn on the team, so a home game where they are expected to win might not be what Rodgers wants.
Man City 2-0 West Ham
As well as West Ham have done in the last couple of seasons David Moyes can still be conservative in these types of fixtures.
I’m wondering if that will be different here and they will take a free swing.
The Champions can have an off day like they showed before the international break.
The biggest compliment I can give to the Hammers is that Pep Guardiola will be approaching this as a tough game and therefore there will be zero complacency.
Chelsea 3-0 Man United
So as things stand Carrick will be the interim to the interim (possibly Ralf Rangnick?)
The danger with any caretake boss is what if they get a few decent results?
You’re then pressured to give them the job full time and you end up backing yourself into a corner. Which is exactly what they did with Ole in the first place.
My opinion is Man United are one of the biggest institutions in sport. If they want a manager, they have the resources to bully whoever and get their main target.
Logically it’s a great time for Chelsea to be playing United.
LAST WEEKS EPL Predictions Table
Mambo 85
Samson A 83
Edu 83
Admin Pat 83
Prince 83
Sue 82
Terrah 81
Ackshay 81
I 81
Me 80
Turbo 80
Khadii 80
Phenom 80
Gotanidea 79
Okobino 79
Sue P 78
Sid 78
J Gunner 77
Toney 77
Adiva 77
Dotash 76
Rob 49- 76
Stephanie 75
Oslo Gunner 74
Declan 74
Kenya 001 73
Uzil Ozil 73
keV 82- 71
HH 71
E Guy 71
Tom 69
E blaze 68
Goonersia 67
Yayo 67
Onyango 67
Splendid 66
Matthew 65
Dunchirado 64
SJ 62
BA Thea 61
Sagie 60
Owei 60
Dan Kit 60
Shakir 59
MTG 58
Rusty 58
Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Loose cannon 56
Gunner Rey 54
Guy 53
Adamjim 53
Famochi 51
Dhoni 47
Timothy 46
Kondwani Tyson 46
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Seroti 41
Zeek 40
Elvis 39
Adeski 36
Labass 34
Blue 17-33
Kobin 30
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
PJSA 23
Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Gogo 19
Hackiubee 19
illiterate 19
lucia 19
Die hard 19
Third Man JW 18
Mark 2.0 – 17
Jo Gunz 17
Dendrite 17
Drayton 16
Baron 16
Longbenark 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
John Legend 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
Arsenal Why 6
Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
Big Sam 2
WATCH this week’s JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith argues that this is the best possible time to face Newcastle…
Good Luck peeps
Dan
59 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal struggles against smaller teams because they underrate them. They win before even starting the game, Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool don’t do that. They play the game on the pitch and score many goals
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 0-0 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-1wolves
Brighton 2-3Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 0-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 1-1 man
Arsenal 2-1 Barcodes
Palace 2-2 Villa
Scousers 3-0 Saints
Norwich 0-1 Wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Toffees
Burnley 1-2 Spuds
Leicester 2-1 Watford
City 3-1 Hammers
Chavs 2-1 Mancs
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-2 villa
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
Norwich 0-2 wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnley 0-3 spuds
Leicester 3-1 Watford
City 3-1 West Ham’s
Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd
3 perfect scores 👍 He’s coming!!!
I was going to go with 2-1 to Villa but changed it at the last minute 🤦♀️
Yea got abit lucky today 👍
Bloody need it though .
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 Saints
Norwich 0-2 wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-2 Everton
Burnley 1-2 spurs
Leicester 2-1 Watford
City 2-1 West Ham
Chelsea 3-0 United
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-1 wolves
Brighton 3-1Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 1-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 3-1 westham
Chelsea 2-1 man u
Arsenal 2 – 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 1 Everton
Burnley 1 – 2 Tottenham
Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
Man City 2 – 0 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. United
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-2 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-1wolves
Brighton 0-1Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 01-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 3-1 man utd
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 saints
Norwich 0-1 wolves
Brighton 1-1Leeds
Brentford 1-1 Everton
Burnely 1-1 Spurs
Leicester 2-2Watford
Man city 1-1 westham
Chelsea 2-1 man u
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle. Palace 2-1 A villa. Liverpool 3-1 Sutton. Norwich 1-3 wolves. Brighton 1-1 Leeds. Brentford 2-2 Everton. Foxes 2-1 Watford. M,city 1-3 Westham. Chelsea 2-1 Man utd
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 Saints
Norwich 1-1 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-2 Everton
Burnley 1-1 Spurs
Leicester 2-2 Watford
Man City 2-0 westham
Chelsea 3-1 Man u
God help Prince 🙏🙏
Arsenal 2 – 0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 0 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 0 – 2 Leeds
Brentford 2 – 0 Everton
Burnley 0 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 2 – 0 Watford
Man City 3 – 0 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3– 0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 4 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 2 Everton
Burnley 1 – 1 Spurs
Leicester 2 – 0 Watford
Man City 3 – 1 West Ham
Chelsea 3 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3 ~ 0 Newcastle,
Cplace 2 ~ 1 Aston villa,
Liverpool 4 ~ 1 Southampton,
Norwich 2 ~ 1 Wolves,
Brighton 2 ~ 1 Leeds,
Brentford 1 ~ 1 Everton,
Burnley 1 ~ 1 Spurs,
Leicester 2 ~ 2 Watford,
Mancity 2 ~ 1 Westham
Chelsea 2 ~ 1 Manutd.
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-2 Astonvilla
Liverpool 5-0 Saints
Norwich 2-1 Wolves
Brighton 1 – 0 leeds
Brentford 2- 3 Everton
Burnley 0- 2 Spurs
Leicester 3-1 Watford
Man city 2-0 westham
Chelsea 2-0 man united
Arsenal 2 vs 1 newcastle
Crystal palace 2 vs 1 aston villa
liverpool 3 vs 1 southampton
norwich 0 vs 2 wolves
Brighton 2 vs 1 leeds
brentford 1 vs 2 everton
Burnley 1 vs 2 tottenham
leicester 2 vs 1 watford
Mancity 3 vs 1 westham
Chelsea 2 vs 1 man united
Arsenal 2 – 2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 1 – 2 Southampton
Norwich 2 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 1 – 2 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 3 Everton
Burnley 0 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 0 – 2 Watford
Man City 1 – 2 West Ham
Chelsea 1 – 2 Man Utd
Arsenal 1 – 0 Newcastle
Palace 2 – 2 Astonvilla
Liverpool 3 – 0 Saints
Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds United
Brentford 2 – 2 Everton
Burnley 2 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
Man City 2 – 0 Westham United
Chelsea 3 – 1 Man united
Arsenal 3 – 0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 2 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 1 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 0 – 2 Everton
Burnley 0 – 0 Spurs
Leicester 1 – 2 Watford
Man City 3 – 0 West Ham
Chelsea 3 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 4-0 saints
Norwich 2-1wolves
Brighton 2-1Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 1-1 Spurs
Leicester 3-1Watford
Man city 5-1 westham
Chelsea 3-1 man
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle Crystal palace 1-1 Aston villa Liverpool 2-0 Southampton Norwich 0-0 Wolves Brighton 1-0 Leeds united Brentford 2-1 Everton Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Leicester 3-1 Watford Man city 1-0 West ham Chelsea 0-0 Man u
Burnley-0-2 Spurs
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-2 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 0-0 Spurs
Leicester 1-1 Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 1-0 man
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 1-2 Spurs
Leicester 2-2 Watford
Man city 2-0westham
Chelsea 2-2 man u
Arsenal 2– 0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Liverpool 4 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 2 Everton
Burnley 1 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 1 – 0 Watford
Man City 3 – 1 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3 – 0 Newcastle
Palace 3 – 1 Villa
Liverpool 3 – 1 Southampton
Norwich 0 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 2 – 2 Everton
Burnley 2 – 1 Spurs
Leicester 3 – 1 Watford
Man City 3 – 0 Westham
Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-2 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 0-2 Spurs
Leicester 2-1 Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 1-0 man
Arsenal 2_1 Newcastle
Chelsea 2_ 1 man United
Liverpool 3_ 0_soton
Burnley 1_ 2 Spurs
Norwich 1__1 wolves
Leicester 2_ 1 Watford
Brentford 1_ 2 Everton
Man City 1_2 Westham
Brighton 2_ 1 Leeds
Cry 2_2 Villa
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Saints
Norwich 0-1 Wolves
Brighton 1-2 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Burnley 1-2 Spuds
Leicester 1-2 Watford
City 3-1 Hammers
Chelsea 2-1 Mancs
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-0 villa
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
Norwich 1-2 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnley 0-1 spuds
Leicester 3-1 Watford
City 2-0 West Ham’s
Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd
just realised i should be on 83 pts. 74 + 9
Arsenal 3 – 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 0 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 1 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 1 Everton
Burnley 1 – 3 Spurs
Leicester 3 – 2 Watford
Man City 1 – 0 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 1 Man Utd
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 saints
Norwich 1-2 wolves
Brighton 1-1Leeds
Brentford 2-2 Everton
Burnely 1-1 Spurs
Leicester 3-2 Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 2-1 man utd
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 saints
Norwich 1- 2 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Burnely 0-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 3-1 man utd
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 0-0 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-1wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 3-2 Everton
Burnely 0-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 3-1 man
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-2 Wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 0-1 Everton
Burnley 0-1 Spurs
Leicester 2-2 Watford
City 1-1 Westham
Chelsea 2-0 ManU
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-0 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 saints
Norwich 1- 2 wolves
Brighton 1- 2 Leeds
Brentford 0-2 Everton
Burnely 0-1 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 2-0 westham
Chelsea 2-0 man
Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 villa
Liverpool 5-1 Southampton
Norwich 2-2 wolves
Brighton 1-2 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnley 0-3 spuds
Leicester 3-1 Watford
City 3-1 West Ham’s
Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Arsenal 2 – 0 Newcastle
Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 1 Soton
Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 1 – 0 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 1 Everton
Burnley 1 – 1 spuds
Leicester 2 – 2 Watford
Chelsea 2 -0 ManU
ManC 3 – 1 West Ham
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-1 saints
Norwich 1-1wolves
Brighton 2-2Leeds
Brentford 1-1 Everton
Burnely 0-1 Spurs
Leicester 1-0Watford
Man city 2-1 westham
Chelsea 1-1 man
Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle
Crystal palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-2 Wolves
Brighton 3-2 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnley 1-2 Tottenham
Leicester 2-0 Watford
Man City 3-0 West ham
Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Arsena 3-0 Newcastle
Liverpool 3-1 Saints
Norwich 1-2 Wolves
Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Brighton 2-0 Leeds
Leicester 2-1 Watford
Man City 3-1West Jam
Burnley 1-2 Spurs
Brentford 1-2Everton
Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Saints
Norwich 0-1 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Burnley 1-2 Spurs
Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
City 3-1 Hammers
Chelsea 1- 1 Mancs
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-0 Villa
Liverpool 4-0 saints
Norwich 1-2 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-1 Everton
Burnely 0-2 Spurs
Leicester 1-0 Watford
Man city 2-0 westham
Chelsea 3-0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3– 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 1 – 2 Everton
Burnley 1 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
Man City 3 – 1 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 1 Man Utd
Arsenal 3 – 0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 2 – 2 Everton
Burnley 1 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
Man City 4 – 0 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 1 Man Utd
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-0 Villa
Liverpool 2-1 saints
Norwich 0-1wolves
Brighton 2-1Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 1-0 Spurs
Leicester 2-0Watford
Man city 1-1 westham
Chelsea 1-2man
Arsenal 2:1 Newcastle
Palace 2:2 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3:0 Southampton
Norwich 1:2 Wolves
Brighton 1:1 Leeds
Brentford 2:2 Everton
Burnley 1-2 Spurs
Leicester 2:1 Watford
Man City 2:1 West Ham
Chelsea 3:1 Man United
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 saints
Norwich 1-1 wolves
Brighton 2-1 Leeds
Brentford 1-1 Everton
Burnely 1-2 Spurs
Leicester 2-0 Watford
Man city 2-0 westham
Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 4-1 saints
Norwich 1-2wolves
Brighton 2-1Leeds
Brentford 1-2 Everton
Burnely 2-1 Spurs
Leicester 2-1Watford
Man city 2-2 westham
Chelsea 2-2 man
Arsenal 3 – 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1–1 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3– 0 Southampton
Norwich 1– 1 Wolves
Brighton 2–1 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Burnley 0 – 2 Spurs
Leicester 0 -1 Watford
Man City 2 – 2 West Ham
Chelsea 3 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3 – 1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Aston Villa
Liverpool 4 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
Brentford 2 – 1 Everton
Burnley 1 – 1 Spurs
Leicester 1 – 0 Watford
Man City 3 – 0 West Ham
Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd
Arsenal 3 vs 1 Newcastle
Palace 2 vs 1 Villa
Norwich 1 vs 2 Wolves
Liverpool 3 vs 1 Saints
Brighton 1 vs 2 Leeds
Brentford 0 vs 1 Everton
Burnley 1 vs 2 Spurs
Leicester 2 vs 2 Watford
Man city 2 vs 1 West ham
Chelsea 2 vs 1 man-u
Hi Dan, can you please check my score as I got 9 points last week and total should be 75. I posted the early kickoff game separately to the rest, thanks, Declan.
Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle
Palace 2-0 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Norwich 2-1 Wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 2-0 Everton
Burnley 1-2 spurs
Leicester 2-0 Watford
Man City 3-0 West Ham
Chelsea 3-1 Man U
Ars 4-0 Newcastle
Palace 1-2 Villa
Liv 2-0 Southampton
Norwich 2-2 wolves
Bri 2-2 Leeds
Brentford 1-2 everton
Bur 1-1 spurs
Lei 2-2 wat
Manc 3-1 westham
Che 1-2 manu
Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
Palace 1-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Saints
Norwich 1-2 Wolves
Brighton 2-2 Leeds
Brentford 2-1 Everton
Burnley 1-2 Spurs
Leicester 2-1 Watford
Man City 3-1 WestHam
Chelsea 4-1 ManUtd
Sorry for the late entry, got stuck on the road! Please accept my picks for the remaining matches.
Arsenal – Newcastle (no pick, in progress)
Palace 2-1 Villa
Liverpool 3-0 Saints
Norwich 0-2 Wolves
Brighton 1-1 Leeds
Brentford 0-2 Everton
Burnley 0-2 Spurs
Leicester 2-1 Watford
Man City 2-1 WestHam
Chelsea 2-1 ManUtd