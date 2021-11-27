Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan's EPL Predictions WK13 – Can Arsenal bounce back against lowly Newcastle?

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle

I believe that in sport even the greatest need that bit of luck. Luck that you can’t control, such as the scheduling.

We are fortunate that we face Newcastle at home before they invest in January.

It’s also ideal for us that Eddie Howe hasn’t had a chance to take training with his new squad and (as things stand) won’t be in attendance at the Emirates due to COVID.

He’s a manager where the longer he works with his players on the training pitch the better they will be become, as individuals and as a team.

His principles are to sit back. Ironically, he’s always admired the Arsene Wenger ethos in how the game should be played.

It’s not a coincidence that he has his official first game in charge of the Toon, and suddenly they are having the most shots at goal in a game they have managed all season.

If this were Steve Bruce, you would know the visitors will simply be parking the bus. Now they might be more ambitious.

The longer Howe works with them the better they will be, so it’s ideal to face them early in his reign.

 

Palace 2-2 Aston Villa

After years of watching them under Roy Hodgson it’s strange to be viewing Palace as one of the more entertaining sides in the division.

The Eagles should be, ‘you play, we play’ like they were at Burnley, which will give Villa a chance.

I thought Benteke’s days were numbered when they signed Edouard, but Vieira is getting the best out of him.

Gerrard never panicked when Brighton at times dominated possession at Villa Park.

He tactically stayed in the game, withstood the pressure and picked them off at the end.

Could be more of the same here?

 

Liverpool 3-0 Saints

While it’s hard to believe their passing will as bad as ours, Liverpool is the best in England at pressing and winning the ball back.

Mo Salah is easily the best player in the division as the moment while Arnold is involved in a goal nearly every game.

Home banker.

 

Norwich 2-1 Wolves

While I still think the Canaries should have had more class to have waited longer than a few hours to sack Daniel Farke, it might have been because they viewed that they had a winnable run coming up.

After two straight wins their players might finally have confidence that they might stay up, which they probably haven’t had all season.

They will get relegated, but the momentum of a new manager’s boost to continue in the short term.

 

Brighton 1-1 Leeds

I don’t want to use the phrase too good to go down, but I watched Leeds at the Lane and couldn’t understand how they could be 17th in table.

The answer might be that they put so much energy into games initially that they tire in the second half.

It’s just a case of do the home side have the fire power to take advantage.

 

Brentford 1-2 Everton

The moment Rafa was hired by Everton, Liverpool fans bantered the prospect of a Merseyside Derby where they chanted Rafa’s name while the Toffees didn’t.

With no wins in 6, Rafa’s at a crossroads. He doesn’t want to head to Anfield without a win here.

Evertonians will view this as a fixture where their team should be taking the initiative. If they don’t things could turn ugly.

 

Burnley 1- 2 Spurs

There’s a reason why Conte celebrated a 2-1 win over Leeds in that manner.

He’s played and managed enough games to know how huge it was mentally for his players to have battled back from behind and won a game without be playing well.

It felt at times his players were trying to force things, but that was when they had gone 6 Half’s without a shot on target.

Now with a win under their belt expect Kane and Son to soon be back to their best

 

Leicester 1-2 Watford

Claudio Ranieri is long enough in the tooth to know that all the focus would be on Man United after last Saturday, but you don’t as a fluke score 4 against United having scored 5 at Goodison.

The Hornets have decent attackers and while they will be on the end of heavy defeats, they will have their share of shock wins.

A good time to face Leicester. Results haven’t been great for the Foxes after they have played in Europe.

Recently it hasn’t taken much for home fans to turn on the team, so a home game where they are expected to win might not be what Rodgers wants.

 

Man City 2-0 West Ham

As well as West Ham have done in the last couple of seasons David Moyes can still be conservative in these types of fixtures.

I’m wondering if that will be different here and they will take a free swing.

The Champions can have an off day like they showed before the international break.

The biggest compliment I can give to the Hammers is that Pep Guardiola will be approaching this as a tough game and therefore there will be zero complacency.

 

Chelsea 3-0 Man United

So as things stand Carrick will be the interim to the interim (possibly Ralf Rangnick?)

The danger with any caretake boss is what if they get a few decent results?

You’re then pressured to give them the job full time and you end up backing yourself into a corner. Which is exactly what they did with Ole in the first place.

My opinion is Man United are one of the biggest institutions in sport. If they want a manager, they have the resources to bully whoever and get their main target.

Logically it’s a great time for Chelsea to be playing United.

LAST WEEKS EPL Predictions Table
Mambo 85

Good Luck peeps
Dan

Posted by

  1. Atangana says:
    November 26, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Arsenal struggles against smaller teams because they underrate them. They win before even starting the game, Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool don’t do that. They play the game on the pitch and score many goals

    Reply
  2. Kenya 001 says:
    November 26, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 0-0 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-1wolves
    Brighton 2-3Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 0-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 1-1 man

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 26, 2021 at 4:05 pm

      Arsenal 2-1 Barcodes
      Palace 2-2 Villa
      Scousers 3-0 Saints
      Norwich 0-1 Wolves
      Brighton 1-1 Leeds
      Brentford 2-1 Toffees
      Burnley 1-2 Spuds
      Leicester 2-1 Watford
      City 3-1 Hammers
      Chavs 2-1 Mancs

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        November 26, 2021 at 4:15 pm

        Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
        Palace 1-2 villa
        Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
        Norwich 0-2 wolves
        Brighton 1-1 Leeds
        Brentford 1-2 Everton
        Burnley 0-3 spuds
        Leicester 3-1 Watford
        City 3-1 West Ham’s
        Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          November 27, 2021 at 5:13 pm

          3 perfect scores 👍 He’s coming!!!
          I was going to go with 2-1 to Villa but changed it at the last minute 🤦‍♀️

          Reply
          1. Dan kit says:
            November 27, 2021 at 10:03 pm

            Yea got abit lucky today 👍
            Bloody need it though .

            Reply
      2. Phenom says:
        November 26, 2021 at 4:36 pm

        Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
        Palace 1-1 Villa
        Liverpool 3-1 Saints
        Norwich 0-2 wolves
        Brighton 1-1 Leeds
        Brentford 2-2 Everton
        Burnley 1-2 spurs
        Leicester 2-1 Watford
        City 2-1 West Ham
        Chelsea 3-0 United

        Reply
  3. Uzi Ozil says:
    November 26, 2021 at 9:51 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-1 wolves
    Brighton 3-1Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 1-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 3-1 westham
    Chelsea 2-1 man u

    Reply
  4. S.J says:
    November 26, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Arsenal 2 – 1 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 1 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 2 Tottenham
    Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
    Man City 2 – 0 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. United

    Reply
  5. Khadii says:
    November 26, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-2 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-1wolves
    Brighton 0-1Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 01-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 3-1 man utd

    Reply
  6. I says:
    November 26, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 saints
    Norwich 0-1 wolves
    Brighton 1-1Leeds
    Brentford 1-1 Everton
    Burnely 1-1 Spurs
    Leicester 2-2Watford
    Man city 1-1 westham
    Chelsea 2-1 man u

    Reply
    1. Samson Afolayan says:
      November 26, 2021 at 11:18 am

      Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle. Palace 2-1 A villa. Liverpool 3-1 Sutton. Norwich 1-3 wolves. Brighton 1-1 Leeds. Brentford 2-2 Everton. Foxes 2-1 Watford. M,city 1-3 Westham. Chelsea 2-1 Man utd

      Reply
  7. Prince says:
    November 26, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 Saints
    Norwich 1-1 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 2-2 Everton
    Burnley 1-1 Spurs
    Leicester 2-2 Watford
    Man City 2-0 westham
    Chelsea 3-1 Man u
    God help Prince 🙏🙏

    Reply
  8. gotanidea says:
    November 26, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Arsenal 2 – 0 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 0 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 0 – 2 Leeds
    Brentford 2 – 0 Everton
    Burnley 0 – 2 Spurs
    Leicester 2 – 0 Watford
    Man City 3 – 0 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  9. Loose Cannon says:
    November 26, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Arsenal 3– 0 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 4 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 1 Spurs
    Leicester 2 – 0 Watford
    Man City 3 – 1 West Ham
    Chelsea 3 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  10. Seroti says:
    November 26, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    Arsenal 3 ~ 0 Newcastle,
    Cplace 2 ~ 1 Aston villa,
    Liverpool 4 ~ 1 Southampton,
    Norwich 2 ~ 1 Wolves,
    Brighton 2 ~ 1 Leeds,
    Brentford 1 ~ 1 Everton,
    Burnley 1 ~ 1 Spurs,
    Leicester 2 ~ 2 Watford,
    Mancity 2 ~ 1 Westham
    Chelsea 2 ~ 1 Manutd.

    Reply
  11. Die hard says:
    November 26, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-2 Astonvilla
    Liverpool 5-0 Saints
    Norwich 2-1 Wolves
    Brighton 1 – 0 leeds
    Brentford 2- 3 Everton
    Burnley 0- 2 Spurs
    Leicester 3-1 Watford
    Man city 2-0 westham
    Chelsea 2-0 man united

    Reply
  12. Terrah says:
    November 26, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Arsenal 2 vs 1 newcastle
    Crystal palace 2 vs 1 aston villa
    liverpool 3 vs 1 southampton
    norwich 0 vs 2 wolves
    Brighton 2 vs 1 leeds
    brentford 1 vs 2 everton
    Burnley 1 vs 2 tottenham
    leicester 2 vs 1 watford
    Mancity 3 vs 1 westham
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 man united

    Reply
  13. Shakir says:
    November 26, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    Arsenal 2 – 2 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 1 – 2 Southampton
    Norwich 2 – 1 Wolves
    Brighton 1 – 2 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 3 Everton
    Burnley 0 – 2 Spurs
    Leicester 0 – 2 Watford
    Man City 1 – 2 West Ham
    Chelsea 1 – 2 Man Utd

    Reply
    1. Dotash says:
      November 26, 2021 at 2:03 pm

      Arsenal 1 – 0 Newcastle
      Palace 2 – 2 Astonvilla
      Liverpool 3 – 0 Saints
      Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
      Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds United
      Brentford 2 – 2 Everton
      Burnley 2 – 2 Spurs
      Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
      Man City 2 – 0 Westham United
      Chelsea 3 – 1 Man united

      Reply
  14. Goonersia says:
    November 26, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Arsenal 3 – 0 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 2 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
    Brighton 1 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 0 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 0 – 0 Spurs
    Leicester 1 – 2 Watford
    Man City 3 – 0 West Ham
    Chelsea 3 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  15. Yayo says:
    November 26, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 4-0 saints
    Norwich 2-1wolves
    Brighton 2-1Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 1-1 Spurs
    Leicester 3-1Watford
    Man city 5-1 westham
    Chelsea 3-1 man

    Reply
  16. Matthew says:
    November 26, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle Crystal palace 1-1 Aston villa Liverpool 2-0 Southampton Norwich 0-0 Wolves Brighton 1-0 Leeds united Brentford 2-1 Everton Burnley 1-2 Tottenham Leicester 3-1 Watford Man city 1-0 West ham Chelsea 0-0 Man u

    Reply
  17. Samson Afolayan says:
    November 26, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Burnley-0-2 Spurs

    Reply
  18. Adajim says:
    November 26, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-2 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 0-0 Spurs
    Leicester 1-1 Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 1-0 man

    Reply
  19. MTG says:
    November 26, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
    Norwich 1-1 wolves
    Brighton 1-1 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 1-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2-2 Watford
    Man city 2-0westham
    Chelsea 2-2 man u

    Reply
  20. Kobin says:
    November 26, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Arsenal 2– 0 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 4 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 2 Spurs
    Leicester 1 – 0 Watford
    Man City 3 – 1 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  21. Ba Thea says:
    November 26, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    Arsenal 3 – 0 Newcastle
    Palace 3 – 1 Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Southampton
    Norwich 0 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 2 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 2 – 1 Spurs
    Leicester 3 – 1 Watford
    Man City 3 – 0 Westham
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  22. Dunchirado says:
    November 26, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-2 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 0-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2-1 Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 1-0 man

    Reply
  23. Kondwani Tyson says:
    November 26, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Arsenal 2_1 Newcastle
    Chelsea 2_ 1 man United
    Liverpool 3_ 0_soton
    Burnley 1_ 2 Spurs
    Norwich 1__1 wolves
    Leicester 2_ 1 Watford
    Brentford 1_ 2 Everton
    Man City 1_2 Westham
    Brighton 2_ 1 Leeds
    Cry 2_2 Villa

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      November 26, 2021 at 5:11 pm

      Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
      Palace 2-1 Villa
      Liverpool 3-0 Saints
      Norwich 0-1 Wolves
      Brighton 1-2 Leeds
      Brentford 2-1 Everton
      Burnley 1-2 Spuds
      Leicester 1-2 Watford
      City 3-1 Hammers
      Chelsea 2-1 Mancs

      Reply
  24. Ackshay says:
    November 26, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-0 villa
    Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
    Norwich 1-2 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnley 0-1 spuds
    Leicester 3-1 Watford
    City 2-0 West Ham’s
    Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      November 27, 2021 at 3:01 pm

      just realised i should be on 83 pts. 74 + 9

      Reply
  25. Rob49 says:
    November 26, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Arsenal 3 – 1 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 0 – 1 Wolves
    Brighton 1 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 1 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 3 Spurs
    Leicester 3 – 2 Watford
    Man City 1 – 0 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Man Utd

    Reply
  26. Stephanie says:
    November 26, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 saints
    Norwich 1-2 wolves
    Brighton 1-1Leeds
    Brentford 2-2 Everton
    Burnely 1-1 Spurs
    Leicester 3-2 Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 2-1 man utd

    Reply
  27. Easyguy says:
    November 26, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 saints
    Norwich 1- 2 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 2-1 Everton
    Burnely 0-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 3-1 man utd

    Reply
  28. Adiva says:
    November 26, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 0-0 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-1wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 3-2 Everton
    Burnely 0-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 3-1 man

    Reply
  29. Sid says:
    November 26, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
    Norwich 1-2 Wolves
    Brighton 1-1 Leeds
    Brentford 0-1 Everton
    Burnley 0-1 Spurs
    Leicester 2-2 Watford
    City 1-1 Westham
    Chelsea 2-0 ManU

    Reply
  30. EDU says:
    November 26, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-0 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 saints
    Norwich 1- 2 wolves
    Brighton 1- 2 Leeds
    Brentford 0-2 Everton
    Burnely 0-1 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 2-0 westham
    Chelsea 2-0 man

    Reply
  31. Okobino says:
    November 26, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 villa
    Liverpool 5-1 Southampton
    Norwich 2-2 wolves
    Brighton 1-2 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnley 0-3 spuds
    Leicester 3-1 Watford
    City 3-1 West Ham’s
    Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd

    Reply
  32. SueP says:
    November 26, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Arsenal 2 – 0 Newcastle
    Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 1 Soton
    Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 1 – 0 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 1 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 1 spuds
    Leicester 2 – 2 Watford
    Chelsea 2 -0 ManU
    ManC 3 – 1 West Ham

    Reply
  33. Antivirus says:
    November 26, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-1 saints
    Norwich 1-1wolves
    Brighton 2-2Leeds
    Brentford 1-1 Everton
    Burnely 0-1 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0Watford
    Man city 2-1 westham
    Chelsea 1-1 man

    Reply
  34. Kev82 says:
    November 26, 2021 at 11:37 pm

    Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle
    Crystal palace 2-1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
    Norwich 1-2 Wolves
    Brighton 3-2 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnley 1-2 Tottenham
    Leicester 2-0 Watford
    Man City 3-0 West ham
    Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd

    Reply
  35. Joe Gunner says:
    November 26, 2021 at 11:59 pm

    Arsena 3-0 Newcastle
    Liverpool 3-1 Saints
    Norwich 1-2 Wolves
    Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
    Brighton 2-0 Leeds
    Leicester 2-1 Watford
    Man City 3-1West Jam
    Burnley 1-2 Spurs
    Brentford 1-2Everton
    Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd

    Reply
  36. Rusty says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:15 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Saints
    Norwich 0-1 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 2-1 Everton
    Burnley 1-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
    City 3-1 Hammers
    Chelsea 1- 1 Mancs

    Reply
  37. Highbury Hero says:
    November 27, 2021 at 4:04 am

    Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-0 Villa
    Liverpool 4-0 saints
    Norwich 1-2 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 1-1 Everton
    Burnely 0-2 Spurs
    Leicester 1-0 Watford
    Man city 2-0 westham
    Chelsea 3-0 Man Utd

    Reply
  38. Splendid says:
    November 27, 2021 at 4:13 am

    Arsenal 3– 1 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 1 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 1 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 2 Spurs
    Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
    Man City 3 – 1 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Man Utd

    Reply
  39. Dendrite says:
    November 27, 2021 at 5:01 am

    Arsenal 3 – 0 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 2 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 2 Spurs
    Leicester 2 – 1 Watford
    Man City 4 – 0 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Man Utd

    Reply
  40. Famochi says:
    November 27, 2021 at 5:13 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-0 Villa
    Liverpool 2-1 saints
    Norwich 0-1wolves
    Brighton 2-1Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 1-0 Spurs
    Leicester 2-0Watford
    Man city 1-1 westham
    Chelsea 1-2man

    Reply
  41. Owei says:
    November 27, 2021 at 5:26 am

    Arsenal 2:1 Newcastle
    Palace 2:2 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3:0 Southampton
    Norwich 1:2 Wolves
    Brighton 1:1 Leeds
    Brentford 2:2 Everton
    Burnley 1-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2:1 Watford
    Man City 2:1 West Ham
    Chelsea 3:1 Man United

    Reply
  42. Toney says:
    November 27, 2021 at 5:54 am

    Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 saints
    Norwich 1-1 wolves
    Brighton 2-1 Leeds
    Brentford 1-1 Everton
    Burnely 1-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2-0 Watford
    Man city 2-0 westham
    Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd

    Reply
  43. Sagie says:
    November 27, 2021 at 6:46 am

    Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 4-1 saints
    Norwich 1-2wolves
    Brighton 2-1Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 Everton
    Burnely 2-1 Spurs
    Leicester 2-1Watford
    Man city 2-2 westham
    Chelsea 2-2 man

    Reply
  44. Admin Pat says:
    November 27, 2021 at 7:19 am

    Arsenal 3 – 1 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 1–1 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 3– 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1– 1 Wolves
    Brighton 2–1 Leeds
    Brentford 2-1 Everton
    Burnley 0 – 2 Spurs
    Leicester 0 -1 Watford
    Man City 2 – 2 West Ham
    Chelsea 3 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  45. Onyango says:
    November 27, 2021 at 7:32 am

    Arsenal 3 – 1 Newcastle
    Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Aston Villa
    Liverpool 4 – 0 Southampton
    Norwich 1 – 2 Wolves
    Brighton 2 – 1 Leeds
    Brentford 2 – 1 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 1 Spurs
    Leicester 1 – 0 Watford
    Man City 3 – 0 West Ham
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Man Utd

    Reply
  46. Ernie Blaze says:
    November 27, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Arsenal 3 vs 1 Newcastle
    Palace 2 vs 1 Villa
    Norwich 1 vs 2 Wolves
    Liverpool 3 vs 1 Saints
    Brighton 1 vs 2 Leeds
    Brentford 0 vs 1 Everton
    Burnley 1 vs 2 Spurs
    Leicester 2 vs 2 Watford
    Man city 2 vs 1 West ham
    Chelsea 2 vs 1 man-u

    Reply
  47. Declan says:
    November 27, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Hi Dan, can you please check my score as I got 9 points last week and total should be 75. I posted the early kickoff game separately to the rest, thanks, Declan.

    Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle
    Palace 2-0 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
    Norwich 2-1 Wolves
    Brighton 1-1 Leeds
    Brentford 2-0 Everton
    Burnley 1-2 spurs
    Leicester 2-0 Watford
    Man City 3-0 West Ham
    Chelsea 3-1 Man U

    Reply
  48. Labass says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Ars 4-0 Newcastle
    Palace 1-2 Villa
    Liv 2-0 Southampton
    Norwich 2-2 wolves
    Bri 2-2 Leeds
    Brentford 1-2 everton
    Bur 1-1 spurs
    Lei 2-2 wat
    Manc 3-1 westham
    Che 1-2 manu

    Reply
  49. Illiterate says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle
    Palace 1-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Saints
    Norwich 1-2 Wolves
    Brighton 2-2 Leeds
    Brentford 2-1 Everton
    Burnley 1-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2-1 Watford
    Man City 3-1 WestHam
    Chelsea 4-1 ManUtd

    Reply
  50. Turbo says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    Sorry for the late entry, got stuck on the road! Please accept my picks for the remaining matches.

    Arsenal – Newcastle (no pick, in progress)
    Palace 2-1 Villa
    Liverpool 3-0 Saints
    Norwich 0-2 Wolves
    Brighton 1-1 Leeds
    Brentford 0-2 Everton
    Burnley 0-2 Spurs
    Leicester 2-1 Watford
    Man City 2-1 WestHam
    Chelsea 2-1 ManUtd

    Reply

