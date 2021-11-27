Dan’s EPL Predictions WK13 – Can Arsenal bounce back against lowly Newcastle?

Dan’s EPL Predictions WK12

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle

I believe that in sport even the greatest need that bit of luck. Luck that you can’t control, such as the scheduling.

We are fortunate that we face Newcastle at home before they invest in January.

It’s also ideal for us that Eddie Howe hasn’t had a chance to take training with his new squad and (as things stand) won’t be in attendance at the Emirates due to COVID.

He’s a manager where the longer he works with his players on the training pitch the better they will be become, as individuals and as a team.

His principles are to sit back. Ironically, he’s always admired the Arsene Wenger ethos in how the game should be played.

It’s not a coincidence that he has his official first game in charge of the Toon, and suddenly they are having the most shots at goal in a game they have managed all season.

If this were Steve Bruce, you would know the visitors will simply be parking the bus. Now they might be more ambitious.

The longer Howe works with them the better they will be, so it’s ideal to face them early in his reign.

Palace 2-2 Aston Villa

After years of watching them under Roy Hodgson it’s strange to be viewing Palace as one of the more entertaining sides in the division.

The Eagles should be, ‘you play, we play’ like they were at Burnley, which will give Villa a chance.

I thought Benteke’s days were numbered when they signed Edouard, but Vieira is getting the best out of him.

Gerrard never panicked when Brighton at times dominated possession at Villa Park.

He tactically stayed in the game, withstood the pressure and picked them off at the end.

Could be more of the same here?

Liverpool 3-0 Saints

While it’s hard to believe their passing will as bad as ours, Liverpool is the best in England at pressing and winning the ball back.

Mo Salah is easily the best player in the division as the moment while Arnold is involved in a goal nearly every game.

Home banker.

Norwich 2-1 Wolves

While I still think the Canaries should have had more class to have waited longer than a few hours to sack Daniel Farke, it might have been because they viewed that they had a winnable run coming up.

After two straight wins their players might finally have confidence that they might stay up, which they probably haven’t had all season.

They will get relegated, but the momentum of a new manager’s boost to continue in the short term.

Brighton 1-1 Leeds

I don’t want to use the phrase too good to go down, but I watched Leeds at the Lane and couldn’t understand how they could be 17th in table.

The answer might be that they put so much energy into games initially that they tire in the second half.

It’s just a case of do the home side have the fire power to take advantage.

Brentford 1-2 Everton

The moment Rafa was hired by Everton, Liverpool fans bantered the prospect of a Merseyside Derby where they chanted Rafa’s name while the Toffees didn’t.

With no wins in 6, Rafa’s at a crossroads. He doesn’t want to head to Anfield without a win here.

Evertonians will view this as a fixture where their team should be taking the initiative. If they don’t things could turn ugly.

Burnley 1- 2 Spurs

There’s a reason why Conte celebrated a 2-1 win over Leeds in that manner.

He’s played and managed enough games to know how huge it was mentally for his players to have battled back from behind and won a game without be playing well.

It felt at times his players were trying to force things, but that was when they had gone 6 Half’s without a shot on target.

Now with a win under their belt expect Kane and Son to soon be back to their best

Leicester 1-2 Watford

Claudio Ranieri is long enough in the tooth to know that all the focus would be on Man United after last Saturday, but you don’t as a fluke score 4 against United having scored 5 at Goodison.

The Hornets have decent attackers and while they will be on the end of heavy defeats, they will have their share of shock wins.

A good time to face Leicester. Results haven’t been great for the Foxes after they have played in Europe.

Recently it hasn’t taken much for home fans to turn on the team, so a home game where they are expected to win might not be what Rodgers wants.

Man City 2-0 West Ham

As well as West Ham have done in the last couple of seasons David Moyes can still be conservative in these types of fixtures.

I’m wondering if that will be different here and they will take a free swing.

The Champions can have an off day like they showed before the international break.

The biggest compliment I can give to the Hammers is that Pep Guardiola will be approaching this as a tough game and therefore there will be zero complacency.

Chelsea 3-0 Man United

So as things stand Carrick will be the interim to the interim (possibly Ralf Rangnick?)

The danger with any caretake boss is what if they get a few decent results?

You’re then pressured to give them the job full time and you end up backing yourself into a corner. Which is exactly what they did with Ole in the first place.

My opinion is Man United are one of the biggest institutions in sport. If they want a manager, they have the resources to bully whoever and get their main target.

Logically it’s a great time for Chelsea to be playing United.

Good Luck peeps

Dan