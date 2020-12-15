Dan’s EPL Predictions WK13 – Can Arteta fixed Arsenal’s tactics against the Saints?

EPL Predictions WK13 By Dan Smith

I thought I would give my midweek EPL predictions, but let me stress this is not part of the predictions League as I thought it wasn’t enough time to give warning.

Heads up though, we will be predicting all games for the Xmas period.

As I know, people, including the editor, will be busy over Xmas but feel free to email me via JustArsenal and they will forward it to me, or leave a reply to this post…

Get ready for a few weeks of Klopp moaning about how many games are being played …..

Wolves 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea hit the woodwork a few times at Goodison and it was just one of those nights, nothing to worry about. Frank Lampard saying the squad is not ready for a title challenge is just him trying to keep his team under the radar. Wolves are still not prolific enough.

Man City 4-0 West Bromwich

Yes, the Manchester Derby was hard to watch but I have never seen a City team get such a hard time getting a draw at Old Trafford. People are saying it doesn’t look like the old City. Maybe that’s because your Vincent Kompany’s and David Silva’s don’t grow on trees?

West Bromwich struggled defensively the moment Newcastle decided to attack, so can’t see how they will cope at the Etihad.

Arsenal 1-2 Saints

We were told that moving to the Emirates meant we would compete with Bayern Munich. As I write this is December 2020, we are the underdogs at home to Southampton! (and you wonder why I question our owner).

There’s a lack of confidence at the moment and the only way that returns is by scraping a win somewhere and building from there.

I felt so sorry for Arteta on Sunday. The moment that red card was shown he knew that could cost him his job. Xhaka cost us, but I don’t want it to overshadow how poor we were either.

I don’t want him to, but Arteta will get sacked if his tactics to solve this remain as aimlessly crossing the ball into the box. Those who wanted Arsene Wenger out, how green is your grass right now?

Leeds 1-1 Newcastle

Comparing Bielsa’s ethos to Steve Bruce is like comparing coca cola with coke zero. Yet Newcastle have this habit of staying in games and finding ways to get results, plus it’s not hard to score against Leeds. Basically Bruce is good at what he does.

Leicester 3-1 Everton

What did I say at the weekend? If one ground with minimal fans could make a difference it would be Goodison. On another day though Chelsea would have took their chances. Both have strong XIs but not great squads to cope with the Xmas schedule.

Fulham 2-0 Brighton

Not renowned for having the most vocal of fanbases, I felt the 2000 Fulham fans made a difference as they held the Champions. They realise they have a young manager and a squad punching above their weight, who need every bit of encouragement. The advantage is, they won’t turn on their team like others near the bottom.

Liverpool 2-0 Spurs

Jose’s tactics worked against Chelsea and even Man City but parking the bus at Anfield? Eventually a Salah and Mane will punish you. I can’t cope with Spurs being top of the table on Xmas day!

West Ham 0-1 Palace

I never fancy West Ham when they are faves at home. I think their big pitch will suit the visitors’ counter-attacking football. Even if there are only 2000 at the London Stadium won’t take a lot for fans to start moaning.

Villa 1-0 Burnley

Burnley didn’t even have to be that good to win at Arsenal for the first time ever in the Premiership. While Sean Dyche claims his team are looking like their old selves, they will face a team on Thursday who won’t just cross the ball. The likes of Jack Grealish will actually take on his man and be creative.

Sheffield United 1-3 Man United

Well after their performance on Sunday no longer can Sheffield United keep claiming to be unlucky. Ole clearly had the mindset of avoiding defeat against City, then there is a winnable fixture on Thursday. It’s still strange to see Man United reach the standards where they are playing for a 0-0 at Old Trafford.

Still feel free to enter your EPL predictions, but remember this won’t count towards the League.

Dan