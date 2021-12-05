Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions WK15 – Free-falling Everton next up for Arsenal

Advice to the Gooners who want to call the likes of me names for questioning where the club is at ……. maybe don’t post abuse before Arsenal yet again fail in a big game? Once again proving the likes of myself correct….

No one has a right to tell anyone how to support their club.

Those who have decided that 5th is an achievement have no right to impose that on others.

The day Arsene Wenger left, if I said we would finish 6th, 8th, 8th and currently 5th, I don’t think you would say that’s progress

We have bantered Spurs and Man United all season. Yet one will go above us if they win their game in hand, the other is only two points behind.

Both sacked their managers yet have apparently made this massive progress.

Got to be one or the other.

 

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Man, City and Liverpool will think this is an ideal chance for the league leaders to drop points.

West Ham are like the 2021 version of a Stoke or Bolton.

I mean that as a compliment, they are one of the best in the division at getting the ball in the six-yard box and attacking the ball.

Chelsea has one of the few defences though, that when they need to, can defend and do the ugly side of things.

 

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley

As much as Eddie Howe would have been impressed by how his team stuck together even when going down to 10 men on Tuesday, he would have viewed this week as the golden chance to get their first win of the campaign.

It piles the pressure on this fixture and while the effort will be there, Sean Dyche is streetwise and will use the pressure on the Toon to work in his favour.

 

Saints 1- 0 Brighton

Arsenal have 23 points and some gooners call it progress, Brighton has 19 points, yet some fans booed their players off the pitch last weekend.

While I can understand the frustration of the long-standing issues of not converting possession into chances (which means the opposition will always be in with a chance) they shouldn’t take what they have for granted.

There are too many examples of clubs who were established but supporters moaned about not taking that next step (Sunderland, Charlton, etc).

Graham Potter must be thinking that if he’s getting a hard time when he’s 9th then it’s worth considering the next job that becomes free.

Any Seagull fan who had the audacity to boo doesn’t deserve success.

 

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Just because they average 3 goals a game, that’s how many I think Liverpool will score this weekend. It’s got to the point where the opposition must be mentally beat in the tunnel?

How do you prepare when the averages are so high?

One bug bear is Sala’s dismissal of ‘only’ being voted 7th best in the world.

That’s the UK’s media fault for making out he has a divine right to win the Ballon D’or.

While it’s a representation of your years body of work, it’s mostly based on last season.

Liverpool finished third and didn’t win anything.

 

Watford 1-4 City

I wrote a week ago that Watford play in a manner where they will cause upsets, but equally will have days where things get a bit messy.

They simply are not good enough defensively to do what’s needed to stop the Champions.

Anyone else think that Bernardo Silva goes under the radar?

 

Leeds 1-0 Brentford

I see Leeds playing a lot better than they did in their midweek win and lose.

Until they get their players back from injury it will remain scrappy, but in front of a fanbase who stay with them they should grind out another massive 3 points.

 

Man United 3-2 Palace

It still makes me cringe how so many people are pretending they knew who Ralf Rangnick was a month ago.

I certainly didn’t hear anyone link him with the job before it was practically confirmed.

In fact, if this man is some innovator who is going to change the whole set up of one of the biggest clubs in the world, why at age of 63 as he never coached a proper powerhouse?

It’s a sad reflection of society that a player scores 800 goals and still gets questioned.

Appreciate Ronaldo while he’s still here. There will never be another one like him.

 

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester

Which fans are more disappointing?

Brighton booing players when they are 9th?

Or Villa fans booing Jack Grealish on his return to Villa Park?

He’s an academy graduate who earnt the club 100 million. A buyout clause the club wrote into his contract.

 

Spurs 4-0 Norwich

This could be the game where Kane and Son find their mojo.

The signs were there against Brentford, and Norwich will give Spurs the freedom to play.

 

Everton 1-1 Arsenal

An injury hit Everton who had fans leaving the ground inside half an hour on Wednesday are looking for their first win in 8 fixtures.

Considering all that it’s a winnable game.

Yet a trip to Merseyside on a cold Monday evening is the type of occasion where some of our players will go missing.

Martinelli has to start again even ahead of Aubameyang…

LAST WEEKS RESULTS TABLE

Khadii 97
Edu 95
Turbo 95
Mambo 94
Sue 94
Gotanidea 93
Ackshay 92
I 92
Kenya 001 92
Toney 92
Phenom 91
 Samson A 91
Admin 90
Terrah 90
Sue P 90
Dotash 89
Me 88
J Gunner 88
Prince 87
Ackshay 87
Adiva 87
Declan 86
 Terrah 85
Sid 85
Rob 49- 85
Uzi Ozil 85
Matthew 84
Stephanie 84
 Okobino 83
keV 82- 82
E Blaze 81
Splendid 81
E Guy 80
Yayo 78
HH 77
Dan kit 77
Goonersia 76
Dunchirado 75
Oslo gunner 74
SJ 74
Onyango 73
MTG 71
   Tom 69
Rusty 68
Loose cannon 68
Owei 67
Adajim 67
BA Thea 65
  Sagie 64
  Shakir 64
 Instrooments 57
Voyageur 56
Famochi 56
Kondwani Tyson 56
  Gunner Rey 54
  Guy 53
Dhoni 47
Labass 47
Timothy 46
Seroti 46
Angus 44
Indian gunner London 44
Zeek 40
Elvis 39
Kobin 38
Adeski 36
Die hard 34
Blue 17-33
Gogo 30
Dendrite 29
Kelvin A- 26
Abbass 25
Illiterate 25
PJSA 23
    Sol 21
Tomorrow 20
Hackiubee 19
lucia 19
Third Man JW 18
Mark 2.0 – 17
Jo Gunz 17
John legend 17
Drayton 16
Baron 16
 Longbenark 15
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Anti virus 13
Odi 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Diddie 11
   Musa 11
Davars 10
George 10
BTG 10
Leno happy 10.
Anti keV 9
Ezegou Kevin 9
mubz ug- 9
Mena 8
Lucia 8
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
   Mark 7
football lovers 6
Gooner 19-6
Khaly 6
David 6
   Arsenal Why 6
   Ezekiel 6
Charlie 5
   Kedar 5
Joe Ginner 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
Steve Shaffelbury 2
  Big Sam 2
Good Luck peeps
Posted by

Tags Dan's EPL Predictions

64 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Adajim says:
    December 3, 2021 at 9:50 am

    Can’t predict atm, a mix emotions for me, we might end up in 8th by Monday night or 4th, depending on our performance at Mersey side. Am not sure we can pull it off

    Reply
    1. GoalDan says:
      December 5, 2021 at 9:04 pm

      Yes I know what you mean, but we really need to beat Everton
      And should do, if we don’t, then the people above him should realise this manager will not get us to where we need to be, and my hope for the 5th spot will seem like wishful thinking, we have a settled team with reasonable confidence compared to Everton…. 0-2 🤞

      Reply
  2. Dan kit says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Your opening 2 paragraphs brilliantly put Dan 👍
    Couldn’t have said it any better .

    Reply
  3. Matthew says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:16 am

    I believe i should be on 87points Dan,i had 65 before last weekend&scored 9&13 between the weekend&midweek which give 22points…please confirm,thanks

    Reply
    1. Daniel Smith says:
      December 3, 2021 at 11:11 am

      88 points Matthew
      Changed for next week
      Sorry mate

      Reply
      1. Matthew says:
        December 3, 2021 at 1:23 pm

        Thanks man&keep the good work going

        Reply
  4. Matthew says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:31 am

    West ham 1-1 Chelsea Newcastle 2-1 Burnley Southampton 0-0 Brighton Wolves 0-2 Liverpool Watford 1-3 Man city Leeds united 2-1 Brentford Man u 3-1 Crystal palace Tottenham 2-0 Norwich Aston villa 2-1 Leicester Everton 1-0 Arsenal

    Reply
  5. MTG says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:54 am

    West ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-2 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-2 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  6. Kenya 001 says:
    December 3, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Westham 2-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 3-1 burnely
    Soton 0-0 Brighton
    Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 man City
    Leeds 2-2Brentford
    Man u 2-1 palace
    Villa 0-2 Leicester
    Tottenham 5-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-3 Arsenal

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      December 3, 2021 at 1:03 pm

      West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
      Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
      Southampton 2-0 Brighton
      Wolves 0-4 Liverpool
      Watford 0-2 Man City
      Leeds 1-2 Brentford
      Man Utd 3-1 palace
      Villa 2-1 Leicester
      Spuds 3-1 Norwich
      Everton 1-2 Arsenal

      Reply
      1. Phenom says:
        December 3, 2021 at 8:12 pm

        West Ham 2-2 Chelsea
        Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
        Saints 2-1 Brighton
        Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
        Watford 1-3 City
        Leeds 2-1 Brentford
        United 1-2 Palace
        Villa 1-2 Leicester
        Spurs 2-0 Norwich
        Everton 0-2 Arsenal

        Reply
  7. I says:
    December 3, 2021 at 11:16 am

    West ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-2 Burnley
    Southampton 1-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 1-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-0 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-2 Leicester
    Everton 1-3 Arsenal

    Reply
  8. Adajim says:
    December 3, 2021 at 11:26 am

    West ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-2 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-2 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  9. gotanidea says:
    December 3, 2021 at 11:51 am

    West Ham 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1 – 1 Burnley
    Southampton 1 – 0 Brighton
    Wolves 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Watford 0 – 3 Man City
    Leeds 0 – 0 Brentford
    Man Utd 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Spurs 3 – 0 Norwich
    Aston Villa 1 – 1 Leicester
    Everton 0 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  10. Prince says:
    December 3, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Westham 1-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
    Southampton 1-1 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man City
    Leeds 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 palace
    Tottenham 3-1 Norwich
    Aston Villa 2-2 Leicester
    Everton 1-3 Arsenal.
    God help Prince 🙏🙏

    Reply
  11. Khadii says:
    December 3, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    West ham 0-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-0 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-2 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 3, 2021 at 12:50 pm

      Look at you on top, Khadii 👌 Nice one!

      Reply
      1. Seroti says:
        December 3, 2021 at 7:19 pm

        Westham 1 ~ 2 Chelsea
        Newcastle 2 ~ 1 Burnley
        Southampton 1 ~ 1 Brighton
        Wolves 1 ~ 3 Liverpool
        Watford 1 ~ 3 Mancity
        Leeds 1 ~ 2 Brentford
        Manutd 2 ~ 1 Cplace
        Totheham 2 ~ 1 Norwich
        Aston villa 2 ~ 1 Leicester
        Everton 0 ~ 3 Arsenal

        Reply
      2. Khadii says:
        December 4, 2021 at 1:57 pm

        Hehehe..
        Thanks Sue…
        Hope I maintain that position 😋

        Reply
  12. Samson Afolayan says:
    December 3, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    Westham 1-2 Chelsea. Newcastle 2-1 Burnley. Sutton 1-1 Brighton. Wolves 0-3 Liverpool. Watford 0-5 city. Leeds 1-1 Brentford. Man utd 3-1 palace. Spurs 3-1 Norwich. A,villa 2-1 Foxes. Everton 1-3 Arsenal

    Reply
  13. Shakir says:
    December 3, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    West Ham 2 – 1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 3 – 1 Burnley
    Southampton 1 – 1 Brighton
    Wolves 2 – 1 Liverpool
    Watford 2 – 1 Man City
    Leeds 3 – 1 Brentford
    Man Utd 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Spurs 3 – 0 Norwich
    Aston Villa 3 – 1 Leicester
    Everton 2 – 1 Arsenal

    Reply
  14. Terrah says:
    December 3, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    Westham 1 vs 2 chelsea
    Newcastle 1 vs 2 burnley
    southampton 2 vs 0 brighton
    wolves 1 vs 2 liverpool
    Watford 1 vs 3 mancity
    leeds 1 vs 2 brentford
    man united 2 vs 1 crystal palace
    tottenham 2 vs 0 norwich
    aston villa 1 vs 2 leicester
    Everton 1 vs 2 arsenal

    Reply
  15. Kondwani Tyson says:
    December 3, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Man United 3_ 1 cry
    Watford 1_ 3 man City
    Newcastle 2_ 1 Burnley
    Everton 1_ 2 arsenal
    Wolves 1_ 2 Liverpool
    Aston Villa 2_ 1 Leicester
    Spurs 2_ 0 Norwich
    Leeds 1_ 1 Brentford
    West Ham 2_ 1 Chelsea
    Soton 1_ 1 Brighton

    Reply
  16. Dotash says:
    December 3, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    West Ham 2-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-4 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man City
    Leeds 1-1 Brentford
    Man Utd 3-1 palace
    Villa 2-1 Leicester
    Spuds 4-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  17. EDU says:
    December 3, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    West ham 0 -2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2 -1 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 1-0 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 0-1 Arsenal

    Reply
    1. EDU says:
      December 3, 2021 at 4:11 pm

      Sorry for repeating this twice. Disregard. Thanks

      Reply
  18. Sid says:
    December 3, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    West Ham 1-3 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-4 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 City
    Leeds 2-2 Brentford
    ManU 2-0 Crystal Palace
    Tottenham 5-1 Norwich
    Villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 0-3 Arsenal

    Reply
  19. Adiva says:
    December 3, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    West ham 2-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-1Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-2Brentford
    Man u 2-1Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-3Leicester
    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  20. Declan says:
    December 3, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
    Southampton 0-0 Brighton
    Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
    Watford 1-2 Man City
    Leeds 1-0 Brentford
    Man U 2-1 Palace
    spurs 2-0
    Villa 1-1 Leicester
    Everton 0-1 Arsenal
    Thought I’d get my partner to do the predictions and she knows nothing about football but then again perhaps I don’t either 😊

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      December 3, 2021 at 5:13 pm

      Haha Declan! My missus does mine now too, shhhhhhh!

      Reply
  21. Stephanie says:
    December 3, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    West ham 0-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  22. Rusty says:
    December 3, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    West ham 2-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
    Southampton 1-1 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  23. SueP says:
    December 3, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    West Ham 1 – 1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1 – 1 Burnley
    Soton 1 – 2 Brighton
    Wolves 1 – 3 Liverpool
    Watford 1 – 2 ManC
    Leeds 1 – 1 Brentford
    ManU 2 – 2 Crystal Palace
    Spuds 3 – 1 Norwich
    Aston Villa 2 – 2 Leicester
    Everton 0 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  24. Die hard says:
    December 3, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    West ham 0 -2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2- 1 Burnley
    Saints 0- 2 Brighton
    Wolves 0- 3 Liverpool
    Watford 1-3 Man city
    Leeds 2 – 1 Brentford
    Man utd 3- 1 Palace
    Spurs 3-0 Norwich
    Aston Vila 2- 1 Leicester
    Everton 0- 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  25. Sue says:
    December 3, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Hammers 1-2 Chavs
    Barcodes 1-0 Burnley
    Saints 1-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Scousers
    Watford 0-2 City
    Leeds 2-0 Brentford
    Mancs 2-0 Palace
    Spuds 3-0 Norwich
    Villa 2-1 Leicester
    The Arteta derby 0-1

    Reply
  26. Rob49 says:
    December 3, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    West Ham 2 – 1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2 – 1 Burnley
    Southampton 1 – 0 Brighton
    Wolves 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Watford 0 – 2 Man City
    Leeds 2 – 2 Brentford
    Man Utd 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Spurs 2 – 0 Norwich
    Aston Villa 2 – 1 Leicester
    Everton 1 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  27. Ernie Blaze says:
    December 3, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    Westham 1 vs 2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1 vs 3 Burnley
    Southampton 1 vs 2 Brighton
    Wolves 1 vs 2 Liverpool
    Watford 0 vs 4 Man city
    Leeds 2 vs 1 Brentford
    Man-u 3 vs 1 Palace
    Spurs 4 vs 2 Norwich
    Villa 1 vs 2 Leicester
    Everton 1 vs 3 Arsenal

    Reply
  28. Anti-kev says:
    December 3, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    West ham 0-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-2 Burnley
    Southampton 2-2 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-5 Man city
    Leeds united 3-3 Brentford
    Man u 4-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-2 Leicester

    Reply
  29. Kobin says:
    December 3, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    West ham 0-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-0 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-2 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 3-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  30. Toney says:
    December 3, 2021 at 10:35 pm

    West ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man city
    Leeds united 1-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 1-1 Leicester
    Everton 0-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  31. Kev82 says:
    December 4, 2021 at 12:14 am

    West Ham 1-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 0-2 Burnley
    Southampton 1-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 1-3 Man City
    Leeds 2-1 Brentford
    Man Utd 2-0 Crystal pal
    Tottenham 3-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 2-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  32. Dendrite says:
    December 4, 2021 at 3:16 am

    West Ham 0 – 2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1 – 2 Burnley
    Southampton 1 – 0 Brighton
    Wolves 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Watford 1 – 2 Man City
    Leeds 0 – 1 Brentford
    Man Utd 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
    Spurs 3 – 0 Norwich
    Aston Villa 1 – 1 Leicester
    Everton 1 – 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  33. Turbo says:
    December 4, 2021 at 3:45 am

    West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-2 Brighton
    Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
    Watford 1-3 Man City
    Leeds 1-1 Brentford
    Man Utd 2-1 Palace
    Spurs 2-0 Norwich
    Villa 1-2 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  34. Loose Cannon says:
    December 4, 2021 at 7:54 am

    West Ham 0-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-2 Brighton
    Wolves 0-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man City
    Leeds 2-2 Brentford
    Man Utd 2-0 Palace
    Spurs 2-0 Norwich
    Villa 2-2 Leicester
    Everton 0-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  35. Joe Gunner says:
    December 4, 2021 at 7:55 am

    Wes Ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 Man City
    Leeds. 2-1 Brentford
    Man Utd 3-1 Palace
    Spurs 2-0 Norwich
    Villa 2-0 Leicester
    Everton 0-2 Arsena

    Reply
  36. Ackshay says:
    December 4, 2021 at 9:12 am

    West ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 0-0 Burnley
    Southampton 0-1 Brighton
    Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
    Watford 1-4 Man city
    Leeds united 1-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 3-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 1-3 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      December 4, 2021 at 9:17 am

      Didn’t know you liked me so much to put me twice in the ranking.
      Me vs alternate universe Me (who forgot to post last week predictions) Let’s go baby!!!

      Reply
  37. Highbury Hero says:
    December 4, 2021 at 9:26 am

    West ham 2-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
    Watford 1-1 Man city
    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-0 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 4-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      December 4, 2021 at 12:27 pm

      West ham 0 -3 Chelsea
      Newcastle 0 – 2 Burnley
      Saints 0- 1 Brighton
      Wolves 1 – 3 Liverpool
      Watford 2-3 Man city

      Rest to follow…

      Reply
      1. Admin Pat says:
        December 5, 2021 at 2:27 pm

        Leeds united
        Man utd
        Tottenham

        Bugger they’ve already started! Oh well….

        Aston villa 2-0 Leicester
        Everton 0-3 Arsenal

        Reply
  38. S.J says:
    December 4, 2021 at 11:32 am

    West Ham 1 – 1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2 – 2 Burnley
    Southampton 1 – 1 Brighton
    Wolves 0 – 3 Liverpool
    Watford 1 – 3 Man City
    Leeds 2 – 1 Brentford
    Man United 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Tottenham 3 – 1 Norwich
    Aston Villa 2 – 2 Leicester
    Everton 1 – 1 Arsenal

    Reply
  39. Dunchirado says:
    December 4, 2021 at 11:46 am

    West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
    Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
    Southampton 1-2Brighton
    Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
    Watford 0-2 Man City
    Leeds 1-1 Brentford
    Man Utd 3-1 palace
    Villa 2-1 Leicester
    Spuds 2-0 Norwich
    Everton 1-0 Arsenal

    Reply
  40. Baron says:
    December 4, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    WHU 1-2 Chelsea
    New 1-1 Burnley
    Wolves 1-3 Pool
    Soton 1-1 Brighton
    Watford 1-3 City
    Leeds 1-1 Brentford
    Man U 2-1 Palace
    Spurs 2-1 Norwich
    Villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  41. Tom says:
    December 4, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    West ham 1 -3 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2- 1 Burnley
    Saints 2- 1 Brighton
    Wolves 0- 3 Liverpool
    Watford 1-4 Man city
    Leeds 2 – 2Brentford
    Man utd 3- 1 Palace
    Spurs 3-0 Norwich
    Aston Vila 2- 1 Leicester
    Everton 2- 2Arsenal

    Reply
  42. Okobino says:
    December 4, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    West ham 2-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 3-1 Burnley
    Southampton 2-1 Brighton
    Wolves 1-3 Liverpool
    Watford 0-5 Man city
    Leeds united 1-1 Brentford
    Man u 1-2 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 4-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  43. Zeek says:
    December 4, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Westham 2-1 Chelsea
    Newcastle 2-1 burnely
    Soton 1-0 Brighton
    Wolves 2-2 Liverpool
    Watford 0-3 man City
    Leeds 3-2Brentford
    Man u 2-2 palace
    Villa 2-1Leicester
    Tottenham 3-1 Norwich
    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  44. Easyguy says:
    December 4, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Newcastle 2-1 Burnley Southampton 0-0 Brighton Wolves 0-2 Liverpool Watford 1-3 Man city Leeds united 1-2 Brentford Man u 3-1 Crystal palace Tottenham 2-0 Norwich Aston villa 2-2 Leicester Everton 1-3 Arsenal

    Reply
  45. Goonersia says:
    December 4, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Watford 1 – 2 Man City
    Leeds 2 – 1 Brentford
    Man Utd 2 – 1 Crystal Palace
    Spurs 3 – 0 Norwich
    Aston Villa 2 – 1 Leicester
    Everton 1 – 3 Arsenal

    Reply
  46. Sue says:
    December 4, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Mambo… where are you??

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      December 5, 2021 at 12:53 pm

      did not see article until now, I looked everyday.

      Sometimes I really struggle to find it.

      guess my round is fkd

      Reply
  47. Splendid says:
    December 4, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    Better late than missing this week’s predictions completely:

    Leeds 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 palace
    Tottenham 3-0 Norwich
    Aston Villa 2-2 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal.

    Reply
  48. Mambo says:
    December 5, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    Leeds united 2-1 Brentford
    Man u 2-1 Crystal palace
    Tottenham 2-0 Norwich
    Aston villa 2-1 Leicester
    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      December 5, 2021 at 12:58 pm

      meh, you know scratch that. Its pretty much over anyway.

      Reply
  49. Uzi Ozil says:
    December 5, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    Man United 1 0 cry
    Watford 1 3 man City
    Newcastle 1 0 Burnley
    Everton 1 2 arsenal
    Wolves 0 1 Liverpool
    Aston Villa 1 1 Leicester
    Spurs 3 0 Norwich
    Leeds 2 2 Brentford
    West Ham 3 2 Chelsea
    Soton 1 1 Brighton

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs