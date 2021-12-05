Dan’s EPL Predictions WK15 – Free-falling Everton next up for Arsenal

Advice to the Gooners who want to call the likes of me names for questioning where the club is at ……. maybe don’t post abuse before Arsenal yet again fail in a big game? Once again proving the likes of myself correct….

No one has a right to tell anyone how to support their club.

Those who have decided that 5th is an achievement have no right to impose that on others.

The day Arsene Wenger left, if I said we would finish 6th, 8th, 8th and currently 5th, I don’t think you would say that’s progress

We have bantered Spurs and Man United all season. Yet one will go above us if they win their game in hand, the other is only two points behind.

Both sacked their managers yet have apparently made this massive progress.

Got to be one or the other.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Man, City and Liverpool will think this is an ideal chance for the league leaders to drop points.

West Ham are like the 2021 version of a Stoke or Bolton.

I mean that as a compliment, they are one of the best in the division at getting the ball in the six-yard box and attacking the ball.

Chelsea has one of the few defences though, that when they need to, can defend and do the ugly side of things.

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley

As much as Eddie Howe would have been impressed by how his team stuck together even when going down to 10 men on Tuesday, he would have viewed this week as the golden chance to get their first win of the campaign.

It piles the pressure on this fixture and while the effort will be there, Sean Dyche is streetwise and will use the pressure on the Toon to work in his favour.

Saints 1- 0 Brighton

Arsenal have 23 points and some gooners call it progress, Brighton has 19 points, yet some fans booed their players off the pitch last weekend.

While I can understand the frustration of the long-standing issues of not converting possession into chances (which means the opposition will always be in with a chance) they shouldn’t take what they have for granted.

There are too many examples of clubs who were established but supporters moaned about not taking that next step (Sunderland, Charlton, etc).

Graham Potter must be thinking that if he’s getting a hard time when he’s 9th then it’s worth considering the next job that becomes free.

Any Seagull fan who had the audacity to boo doesn’t deserve success.

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Just because they average 3 goals a game, that’s how many I think Liverpool will score this weekend. It’s got to the point where the opposition must be mentally beat in the tunnel?

How do you prepare when the averages are so high?

One bug bear is Sala’s dismissal of ‘only’ being voted 7th best in the world.

That’s the UK’s media fault for making out he has a divine right to win the Ballon D’or.

While it’s a representation of your years body of work, it’s mostly based on last season.

Liverpool finished third and didn’t win anything.

Watford 1-4 City

I wrote a week ago that Watford play in a manner where they will cause upsets, but equally will have days where things get a bit messy.

They simply are not good enough defensively to do what’s needed to stop the Champions.

Anyone else think that Bernardo Silva goes under the radar?

Leeds 1-0 Brentford

I see Leeds playing a lot better than they did in their midweek win and lose.

Until they get their players back from injury it will remain scrappy, but in front of a fanbase who stay with them they should grind out another massive 3 points.

Man United 3-2 Palace

It still makes me cringe how so many people are pretending they knew who Ralf Rangnick was a month ago.

I certainly didn’t hear anyone link him with the job before it was practically confirmed.

In fact, if this man is some innovator who is going to change the whole set up of one of the biggest clubs in the world, why at age of 63 as he never coached a proper powerhouse?

It’s a sad reflection of society that a player scores 800 goals and still gets questioned.

Appreciate Ronaldo while he’s still here. There will never be another one like him.

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester

Which fans are more disappointing?

Brighton booing players when they are 9th?

Or Villa fans booing Jack Grealish on his return to Villa Park?

He’s an academy graduate who earnt the club 100 million. A buyout clause the club wrote into his contract.

Spurs 4-0 Norwich

This could be the game where Kane and Son find their mojo.

The signs were there against Brentford, and Norwich will give Spurs the freedom to play.

Everton 1-1 Arsenal

An injury hit Everton who had fans leaving the ground inside half an hour on Wednesday are looking for their first win in 8 fixtures.

Considering all that it’s a winnable game.

Yet a trip to Merseyside on a cold Monday evening is the type of occasion where some of our players will go missing.

Martinelli has to start again even ahead of Aubameyang…

LAST WEEKS RESULTS TABLE

