Dan’s EPL Predictions WK16 – Is Areta forgiven if Arsenal beat Southampton?

Tottenham have understandably asked the Premier League to postpone their fixture, which they did last season when Aston Villa and Man City had similar outbreaks of COVID cases.
Leicester Vs Newcastle could also be in doubt if the Foxes report any more COVID and /or outbreaks of a bug.
Brentford 1-3 Watford
Claudio Ranieri is eccentric, but history shows there can be a method to his madness.
This is a man whose words helped Leicester deal with the pressure of a title race.
So instead of focusing on three successive defeats where Watford conceded 9 goals, he finds the positive.
He smartly points out that he would have bitten your hand off for three points out of Man United, Chelsea and Man City coming to Vicarage Road.
He knows Friday are the fixtures that determine if the Hornets stay up or not.
I do feel they have the attack to hurt those around them
Man City 4-0 Wolves
So I’m watching Man City at Watford and I’m left thinking, is Bernardo Silva the most underrated player in the division?
Wolves defensively are good enough to hold firm at the Etihad (look how close they were to holding Liverpool).
So the earlier goal the more straight forward for the Champions.
Arsenal 2-0 Saints
Remember how a month ago we beat Villa and Leicester and some gooners acted like we had won the Champions League?
How Arteta had proved he was better than Ole and Lampard, even though he never finished above either!
How the likes of myself were mocked for stating we wouldn’t finish top 4 when we were 5th (therefore correct)?
How articles were being written about how Sterling wouldn’t get in our team?
Well here’s my predictions for the week ……
We will comfortably beat the Saints because we should be winning these types of games.
We then will beat West Ham in midweek and a section of our fan base will react like we have beaten Pep’s Barcelona.
They will then boast how we are only this many points off 4th and tell the world why 6th is progress.
The likes of me will then ask why that wasn’t good enough for Mr Wenger or Emery?
Without a logical response they will then hide behind their computer and call you names.
We will repeat this cycle for years to come.
Chelsea 2-1 Leeds
Chelsea have conceded goals very uncharacteristic for them, but it’s way too early to panic. ‘Form is temporarily, class is permanent’ kind of thing.
This will be a case of going back to basics.
Anyone see how the Leeds Director of Football reacted to a draw with Brentford?
God knows how he would react if they got a result at the Bridge
Liverpool 3-1 Villa
The narrative of course will be Gerrard’s return to Anfield.
He’s won 3 of his 4 games as a manager in England.
What’s been impressive about those wins Is there were periods in all three where Villa were not playing well but found a way to win.
He will be aware they have to up their levels to get anything at Anfield.
Norwich 1-3 Man United
All the stats showed that Man United worked harder last weekend compared to any game this season.
Ralf Rangnick was impressed given that he only had one training session with his new players.
Logically the more time on the training field, the better United will become.
They have a good run of fixtures over Xmas, teams the likes of Ronaldo should blow away.
The issue then is everyone will suddenly want the interim boss to get the job full time.
Then it gets all confusing…
Burnley 2-2 West Ham
I can’t believe that some were saying that West Ham lost their way.
I still maintain they won’t make the top 4 because of fixtures like this.
There will be an expectation from Hammers that they should now be winning these types of games.
That creates a different kind of pressure.
Leicester 0-1 Newcastle
With a COVID outbreak and/or some sort of bug, as well as three days after a trip to Italy, this could be a good time for Newcastle to play Leicester.
While long term he wants to play an attacking style, it might surprise some how Eddie Howe has made the Toon grind out results in their last two fixtures.
Palace 1 -1 Everton
Boy did Rafa need that result on Monday.
While Palace will put up more of a fight then we did, you can’t accuse Everton’s players of not fighting for their manager.
Palace play well but don’t take their chances.
It means they don’t kill off games which means the opposition always have a chance.
……….
So there’s zero complaints this time, yes predictions will include midweek,
Some big scores last weekend ….15 for Sue, 14 for Kev 82, K Tyson, Rusty and 13 for Sid, Baron and Tom…
Good luck peeps
Dan
Dan.. I’m sorry but I was on 94 last week, with my 15 points takes me to 109! Looks like you’ve given my points to SueP!!!!
Just double checked last week’s table; yes you’ve given me SueP’s 4 points for last week and given her mine 😫
Brentford 2 vs 1 Watford
Man city 3 vs 1 Wolves
Arsenal 4 vs 1 Saints
Chelsea 3 vs 1 Leeds
Liverpool 2 vs 1 Villa
Norwich 1 vs 3 Man-u
Leicester 1 vs 1 Newcastle
Burnley 2 vs 1 West ham
Palace 1 vs 2 Everton
Aretat alway celebrate just like we have won EPL or CL after every win..
Can understand him though… Winning is something very difficult for Arteta…
And you always get more happy when you do something which is difficult for you…