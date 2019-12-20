Dan’s EPL Predictions WK17 – Can Freddie get one last win for Arsenal?

This weekend will see Chelsea visit Tottenham, but we will all be concentrating on Freddie’s last game as interim coach for Arsenal. Can he sign off with a win? Dan doubts it….

Everton 3-1 Arsenal

As I write this both clubs are yet to announce their two managers although it’s a case of when and not if. So, on Saturday we will have the unique situation of both sides most likely having their new bosses watching from the stands.

So, in the short term, I have to base this result on the form of the two interim managers and there is no doubt Everton’s players have responded to Ferguson more than Arsenal’s have for Ljungberg. So much so that I’m expecting an intimidating atmosphere at Goodison – which I can’t guarantee we will respond to.

I don’t blame Freddie for this, he’s been thrown in at the deep end without any arm bands whereas Ferguson has admitted he’s surrounded himself with as much help as he could find. I just hope this experience doesn’t ruin Freddie’s standing within the club in terms of his coaching…

Villa 1-0 Saints

I do think in Danny Ings, the Saints have someone who can score 12-15 goals, not all clubs near the bottom have that. They also have had success in these types of games recently against their relegation rivals but mainly at home.

I’m thinking it will be a great atmosphere at Villa Park. It’s the game before Xmas and they are back in the topflight and in the last 4 of the League cup. This is a fan base who haven’t had a Christmas like this in a while so enjoy it…

Cherries 1-0 Burnley

I said Eddie Howe’s men were dropping like a stone. They just needed that one result to stop the slide and regain their confidence, I didn’t expect that to happen at Chelsea. They should be able to kick on now. They are still not their free scoring selves but that will come back the more they find their mojo.

Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United

At the halfway stage of the campaign I need to take back what I said about Brighton. I still feel they were very harsh to sack Chris Hughton, but they no doubt they have kicked on under Graham Potter.

Brighton will feel they should have won on Monday. I can see the same happening again today, as Sheffield United are one of the most resilient sides in the league.

Newcastle 0-2 C Palace

Despite being in the top 10, I still think there are games where Palace could be more positive. In last 20 minutes when they had to chase the game against Brighton they dominated.

This is the type of fixture the Eagles should take the initiative in, if they don’t, they are giving Newcastle a chance.

Norwich 2-2 Wolves

I think Norwich have realized that defensively they are not good enough at this level, so their best chance is to attack. Most of their games will therefore be ‘you play-we play’ making them quite entertaining. That will suit Wolves, but the home crowd will help them get a result.

Man City 2-0 Leicester

Even if they win, they would still be 11 points behind Liverpool, but against us it was almost like with the pressure off they are even more dangerous. Not that the Foxes will defend as bad as us. Remember when we mocked the idea of getting Evans? If De Bruyne plays how he did at the Emirates, then City will have too much.

Watford 2-2 Man United

The defeat at Liverpool was probably the best Watford ever played. if they play like that again they will get a result here. The problem is some of the chances they missed were so bad you would worry it’s impacted their confidence; the misses were that bad. If (big if) they play like that every week they can stay up.

Spurs 3-1 Chelsea

This game is crucial in both teams’ season. Not just a six pointer, but with games coming so quick over xmas this could decide which way their campaign goes. This could be the moment where Jose really wins over the Spurs fans by getting the same result as last season.

I think he will be extra motivated to get one over on the club who sacked him twice. It may be a good time to play Chelsea….

Dan Smith