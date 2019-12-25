Dan’s EPL Predictions WK19 – Can Arteta start with a bang?

Spurs 2-0 Brighton

On and off the pitch the weekend was horrible for Spurs. Jose will be hurt one of his ex-clubs and players out-thought him. Given the rivalry and it was a chance to go 4th there was no reason not to be up for that game. They owe their fans a response.

Aston Villa 3-2 Norwich

I actually like how these two teams have approached being back in the top-flight. They both have goal scorers, which not all relegation rivals have. Both though have defences that are not good enough for this level.

If Southampton are destroying, you at home that’s a worry.

Norwich will be encouraged they can make chances, but I think Villa might have slightly more quality in the final third.

Cherries 0-1 Arsenal

With games coming every few days, it won’t be until the New Year that Arteta can have time to work on things on the training ground.

What saddened me at Everton was the lack of desire to try and win the game. If we show more ambition here we can win. Bournemouth are just as unconfident as us, not having a shot on target at home to Burnley. Is this a good time to play them?

Chelsea 2-1 Saints

This is the type of home game that Chelsea been slipping up in. It is a tougher game now that Danny Ings is in form, but the manner of how West Ham and Bournemouth have won at the Bridge in the last month, should mean there is zero complacency.

Crystal Palace 2-0 West Ham

The Hammers didn’t play at the weekend. Having won at Southampton they wouldn’t have wanted to wait 12 days to carry on that momentum. Defeat here puts Pellegrini back under pressure.

Everton 1-0 Burnley

Given how they played against Chelsea and Man United I was shocked Everton were so poor against us. Ancelotti, like Arteta, will have to wait till he can have a free week on the training pitch to make a difference which will come after Xmas.

For Everton to get such a manager tells their fans how ambitious their owners are. So should be a great atmosphere (although I said that at the weekend as well).

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool

Yes, I think this is where Liverpool lose, protecting our Invincible status. I think the League leaders haven t been playing well but have picked up the habit of finding a way to win. With an in-form Jamie Vardy and red-hot home crowd, the Foxes can win this.

Man United 2-0 Newcastle

No such thing as a home banker with United anymore, you can never be sure if they are not going to be complacent. They should win here, but we thought that in previous games. It depends on how positive the Toon are?

Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

That result against Man United was coming for Watford, and it might be the one win they need to kick on. Player for player they are just as good as Sheffield United, and now under Nigel Pearson they might have some batting qualities as well.

Wolves 2-2 Man City

Whether Liverpool win or lose the day before, there is massive pressure on City to win here. With the players Wolves have, a trip to Molineux is not easy when you have to win. As they showed at the Etihad, they have the attacking talent to hurt the champions.

Dan Smith