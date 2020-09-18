Dan’s EPL Predictions WK2 – Can Arsenal continue momentum?

EPL Predictions Week 2 by Dan Smith

So last week I invited my fellow Gooners to take part in my weekly predictions, where you would be scored 1 point for correct result, 3 for getting the score line right. I want to see how much involvement this gets before creating an overall competition, which I will discuss with Admin.

Long term, maybe we could add scores up every week but for the moment I will announce the top 3 from each week? Maybe the top scorer each week gets 5 points, runner up 3, 3rd 1

Let’s see who sticks to it – we might even come up with a prize 🙂

Last week 12 readers took part (I3 including myself).

In 3rd place with 5 points we had Deluded One and Durand.

Runners up with 6 points are Collins Otanchi Masea, Sean, Dan Kit and ME!!!!!!!

We have two winners with 7 points – Easy guy, and I’m delighted to say this as, ironically, she’s the biggest fan of my EPL predictions …… SUE!!!!!

So let’s see who plays this week but as things stand our table would look like…

Sue- 5

Easyguy- 5

Colloins Otanchi Masea -3

Sean -3

Dan Kit – 3

Me- 3

Deluded One – 1

Durand – 1

So now that the housekeeping is done, let’s crack on with my EPL predictions for week 2 of the Premiership. This weekend we have everyone playing after the Manchester clubs got an extended pre-season.

Saturday

Everton 3-0 West Brom (12.30pm)

Carlo Ancelotti essentially replaced his entire midfield in the summer. It’s too early to know if Rodriguez can carry on the form he showed on his debut, it wouldn’t shock me if he went off the boil in the winter months but there will be games like this where he shows his class. West Brom eventually tired on Sunday and I can see that happening again at Goodison Park.

Bilic has said they will attack this League, so I don’t think the Baggies are defensively good enough to cope here.

Leeds 2-1 Fulham (3.00)

Am I the only one who found it a little bit patronising towards Leeds in terms of the praise they got for being fairly decent at kicking a Football at Anfield? Yes, I hope it encourages more teams to be positive against Liverpool, but at the end of the day they still lost and defended very poorly. For better or worse they will be entertaining to watch.

Man United 3-0 Crystal Palace (5.30)

Given their injuries that was a massive win for Palace last weekend, but United are not going to naively play a high line like Southampton did. This is Man United’s opening game of the season so they will want to make a statement. Will Maguire or Greenwood play?

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham (8-00)

It was quite sad to watch West Ham last weekend. David Moyes was once considered a decent manager, but his confidence has been ruined so much that a man once handpicked by Sir Alex Ferguson has now resorted to parking the bus at home to Newcastle. That 2-0 defeat might change his approach at the Emirates. If you’re going to die you may just as well die trying. If we get an early goal this will be comfortable for us.

Sunday

Southampton 1-1 Spurs (12-00)

Any other week we would be questioning if Jose Mourinho has the ability to deal with Spur’s adversity or will he yet again let problems run downhill? They lost to Everton and were 5 minutes away from already being knocked out of Europe. Yet the news that Gareth Bale is returning might change the mood round the club and is the only reason I can see them getting a result – although they rarely win on their travels. The Saints cannot afford to press as high as they did against Palace against the likes of Kane and Son.

Newcastle 1-0 Brighton (2-00)

Last Saturday was perhaps the most positive I have seen Newcastle approach an away game in years, although I’m still trying to work out if it was more a case of West Ham being ultra-negative?

There’s talk that Mike Ashley is preparing to take the Prem to court to prove they were lying over why their takeover bid fell through. That would be a sad day for English football, a proud Football Club trying to legally force a Prince with a horrible humans right record to be allowed to own the Toon Army.

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (4-30)

This will highlight where Chelsea stand as title rivals. They have the attacking talent to hurt the Champions but need a top keeper and defender by October if they want to turn a challenge into anything more.

Leicester 1-0 Burnley

That was a huge result last week for Leicester as it was crucial that they quickly got out of their system how last season ended. As Burnley played on Thursday and the Foxes had the week off, I will go for a home win. Not having a big enough squad to deal with 2 games a week is a problem Brendan Rodgers will have to deal with soon enough.

Monday

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United (6-00)

If VAR was working in this fixture back in June, Villa might not even be in this division right now. Given the quick turn around when they avoided relegation along with Grealish’s new contract I think the home side can use that momentum to win on Monday

Wolves 1-2 Man City

This is not an ideal opening game of the season for City. Not just a tricky game in general, there is the pressure that by kick off time they could be 6 points behind Liverpool. In the fickle world of this sport, it won’t take long for some to question Pep Guardiola, meaning City will have to play every week with intense pressure. But I think City will shade this.

Leave your EPL predictions below…

Dan Smith