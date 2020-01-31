Dan’s EPL Predictions WK25 Predictions – Arsenal to carry on positive run?

Leicester 1-1 Chelsea

As I write this we don’t know if Chelsea would have signed a striker by Friday’s deadline. Their lack of cutting edge keeps opening the door for others to catch them in 4th but no one takes advantage. But I am delighted Leicester didn’t get to a League Cup Final. I never want to hear Brendan Rodgers linked with my club again.

Cherries 0-2 Villa

In the last round of Prem fixtures, Eddie Howe’s men got a massive win at home to Brighton. So, I was surprised to see how lacking in confidence they were on Monday. That was in a cup tie, now bear in mind the pressure on this match. Let’s test out Klopp’s theory; Are Villa less likely to win because they had 3 days rest? Or can getting to a Final only help?

Palace 1-1 Sheff United

Palace have had 10 days off which they needed as there were finally signs their injuries were taking a toll. I am still waiting for the United bubble to burst. Two managers here who get the very best out of what they have.

Liverpool 2-0 Saints

Before Xmas the Saints were one loss away from sacking their manager. They are now 9 points away from the magic 40 and even above us. I can see them making chances at Anfield but has anyone else noticed how wasteful teams are against Liverpool? At what point do we worry they going to beat our Invincible record?

Newcastle 0-1 Norwich

Would the Toon Army care if they were bought by a country who has a poor image in terms of human rights? Honestly? They would soon forget if suddenly millions were being spent. It was shown at home to Oxford that the Geordies are not comfortable when they are favourites, much preferring to be the organised underdogs stuck behind the ball.

Watford 2-0 Everton

In the space of two days, Watford dropped to second bottom and were knocked out of the FA Cup, leading some to suggest the honeymoon period of having a new boss is over. I’m not so sure. Those two defeats were away. I think Pearson has improved things enough that they will be up for this. But it also the kind of fixture Ancelotti needs to make Everton better at managing.

West Ham 0-2 Brighton

West Ham looked devoid of confidence in midweek. Okay Brighton are not Liverpool but in many ways playing against the leaders is a free swing. This is where the pressure is on and Hammers fans can be terrible in these situations, filling up the stadium with anxiety very quickly. Yet Moyes is still talking about one day taking them into the Champions League?

Manchester United 1-1 Wolves

Shows how far United have fallen when they are trying to find positives from being knocked out of a semi final. Too be fair, this week could have been ugly, and they did respond. I remember in the Cup Wolves not doing enough when United were there to beat, but they should play better this time.

Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

I am more confident than I have been in a while for an away game. No, I’m not getting carried away like some gooners, I just think Arteta has improved the attitude of so many, we will be prepared for what happens at Turf Moor. Plus, Burnley are not defending as good this season.

Spurs 2-1 City

Surprised City hadn’t brought a defender this month. They keep having lapses in concentration and given the title race is over that will keep happening. Is this another away game where they switch off?