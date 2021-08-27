Dan’s EPL Predictions WK3 – Another defeat for Arsenal?

Here are Dan’s EPL Predictions for this weekend. It’s another tough one for Arsenal, but at least we will have most of our players back after the Covid outbreak…

Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Aubameyang talked the talk and walked the walk Wednesday night but West Brom’s second team isn’t where we need our senior players to step up.

We have promising youngsters at the club, but the fear is; do they have enough leadership around them when things are going wrong?

For example, if we concede an early goal at the Etihad would we simply fall apart?

Do we have those who can teach the youth game management, and how to stay in games.

It’s no disgrace to lose to the Champions but it’s obvious how that might be painful to watch.

Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford

The target for Villa will be to deal with the expectation fans have for this game.

The longer Brentford stay in it the more nervous Villa Park will become.

Danny Ings to just edge it..

Brighton 2-2 Everton

At least for the moment the Seagulls are taking their chances, something they didn’t do last season.

To be fair Everton have been more entertaining than I thought they would be under Benitez. A second 2-2 draw for the Toffees?

Newcastle 0-3 Saints

Don’t underestimate what a big week that was for the Saints who you felt needed a confidence boost.

Newcastle on the other hand have lost both their League fixtures and are already out of the Carabao Cup.

I maintain the Toon Army are the one side who have a disadvantage with fans back in the stadium.

Saints can use that toxic atmosphere to their advantage.

Norwich 1-3 Leicester

Norwich have conceded 8 goals in their first two games.

Yes, that was against the last two Champions, but it does nothing to change the perception that this is a Championship defence defending in the Premiership. They can be naive in that they will try and attack, which will allow the Foxes to pick them off on the break.

West Ham 2-0 Palace

So much for the London Stadium having zero atmosphere? It was electric on Monday Night.

I know he said he would like to represent Jamaica but surely Southgate should ask Antonio about an England cap (been in a previous squad)?

The striker has been unplayable so far this season.

Just hope Steve Parish stays patient with Vieira

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

An example of how fans back at Anfield and the return of VVD can make such a difference for Liverpool.

Forget the obvious, it’s psychologically made everyone better, given them that extra bit of belief.

I still think that, with Lukaku, Chelsea are Man City’s main threat but the Anfield factor will be the difference here.

Burnley 1-1 Leeds

One side is being criticised for being too physical, the other for their inability to defend.

I personally admire both managers for sticking by the ethos that got them to the dance.

Both principles have worked enough times that both sets of players won’t be panicking after difficult starts to their campaigns.

Wolves 0-1 Man United

Wolves have lost their first two league games under their new manager.

Both pattern of matches has been narrow encounters decided by a moment of quality from the opposition.

I see the same happening here..

Watford 0-3 Spurs

To be fair given how this summer at one point looked for Spurs you can understand why they would be quite happy.

Even though he clearly wanted to leave, there’s no doubting Harry Kane’s professionalism.

It wouldn’t shock me if he starts (and scores) this weekend.

Which will make their fans unbearable during the international break.

LAST WEEKS EPL Predictions results

Top 32 Qualify for the World Cup

Stephanie 21

Adiva 21

Blue 17-19

Kedar 18

Admin Pat

Adajim 18

Gotanidea 18

Samson 18

Sid 17

PJ 17

Onyango 17

Angus

Sue 16

Toney 16

matthew 16

Oslogunner 16

Voyageur 16

Kev 82-16

Dhoni 15

Dotash 15

Me 15

Terrah 15

J Gunner 15

kobin 15

Edu 15

Easyguys 14

I 14

Rob 49-14

Shakir 14

Phenom 14

Ba Thea 14

Rusty 14

Dan Kit 13

Dunchirado 13

Sagie 13

hh-13

Declan 13

Adeski 12

Elvis 12

Phil 12

Hackinubee 12

Gunner Rey 12

Drayton 12

Indian Gunner London 11

Khadi 11

ThirdManJW JW 11

Zeek 11

Ackshay 11

Sue P 11

EBlaze 10

Mambo 10

Turbo 10

Goonersia 10

Uzi Ozil 10

SJ 10

Timothy 10

Davars 10

Turbo 10

Abbas 9

Samson 9

Okobino 9

guy 8

Owel 8

Prince 8

Montana7

Quincy Okebe 7

Instrooments 7

Abbas 7

Musa 6

Gooner 19-6

Gzennia 6

Gogo 6

MTG 6

Tom 6

David 6

Kenya 001-6

Baron 5

Toney 5

Guy 5

Charlie 5

Famochi 5

Illiteraite 5

Btg 5

Kelvin A-5

Splendid 5

Kondwani Tyson 4

Collins 4

Lucia 4

Seroti 4

Girl 2