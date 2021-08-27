Dan’s EPL Predictions WK3 – Another defeat for Arsenal?

Here are Dan’s EPL Predictions for this weekend. It’s another tough one for Arsenal, but at least we will have most of our players back after the Covid outbreak…
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Aubameyang talked the talk and walked the walk Wednesday night but West Brom’s second team isn’t where we need our senior players to step up.
We have promising youngsters at the club, but the fear is; do they have enough leadership around them when things are going wrong?
For example, if we concede an early goal at the Etihad would we simply fall apart?
Do we have those who can teach the youth game management, and how to stay in games.
It’s no disgrace to lose to the Champions but it’s obvious how that might be painful to watch.
Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford
The target for Villa will be to deal with the expectation fans have for this game.
The longer Brentford stay in it the more nervous Villa Park will become.
Danny Ings to just edge it..
Brighton 2-2 Everton
At least for the moment the Seagulls are taking their chances, something they didn’t do last season.
To be fair Everton have been more entertaining than I thought they would be under Benitez. A second 2-2 draw for the Toffees?
Newcastle 0-3 Saints
Don’t underestimate what a big week that was for the Saints who you felt needed a confidence boost.
Newcastle on the other hand have lost both their League fixtures and are already out of the Carabao Cup.
I maintain the Toon Army are the one side who have a disadvantage with fans back in the stadium.
Saints can use that toxic atmosphere to their advantage.
Norwich 1-3 Leicester
Norwich have conceded 8 goals in their first two games.
Yes, that was against the last two Champions, but it does nothing to change the perception that this is a Championship defence defending in the Premiership. They can be naive in that they will try and attack, which will allow the Foxes to pick them off on the break.
West Ham 2-0 Palace
So much for the London Stadium having zero atmosphere? It was electric on Monday Night.
I know he said he would like to represent Jamaica but surely Southgate should ask Antonio about an England cap (been in a previous squad)?
The striker has been unplayable so far this season.
Just hope Steve Parish stays patient with Vieira
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea
An example of how fans back at Anfield and the return of VVD can make such a difference for Liverpool.
Forget the obvious, it’s psychologically made everyone better, given them that extra bit of belief.
I still think that, with Lukaku, Chelsea are Man City’s main threat but the Anfield factor will be the difference here.
Burnley 1-1 Leeds
One side is being criticised for being too physical, the other for their inability to defend.
I personally admire both managers for sticking by the ethos that got them to the dance.
Both principles have worked enough times that both sets of players won’t be panicking after difficult starts to their campaigns.
Wolves 0-1 Man United
Wolves have lost their first two league games under their new manager.
Both pattern of matches has been narrow encounters decided by a moment of quality from the opposition.
I see the same happening here..
Watford 0-3 Spurs
To be fair given how this summer at one point looked for Spurs you can understand why they would be quite happy.
Even though he clearly wanted to leave, there’s no doubting Harry Kane’s professionalism.
It wouldn’t shock me if he starts (and scores) this weekend.
Which will make their fans unbearable during the international break.
LAST WEEKS EPL Predictions results
Top 32 Qualify for the World Cup
Stephanie 21
Adiva 21
Blue 17-19
Kedar 18
Admin Pat
Adajim 18
Gotanidea 18
Samson 18
Sid 17
PJ 17
Onyango 17
Angus
Sue 16
Toney 16
matthew 16
Oslogunner 16
Voyageur 16
Kev 82-16
Dhoni 15
Dotash 15
Me 15
Terrah 15
J Gunner 15
kobin 15
Edu 15
Easyguys 14
I 14
Rob 49-14
Shakir 14
Phenom 14
Ba Thea 14
Rusty 14
Dan Kit 13
Dunchirado 13
Sagie 13
hh-13
Declan 13
Adeski 12
Elvis 12
Phil 12
Hackinubee 12
Gunner Rey 12
Drayton 12
Indian Gunner London 11
Khadi 11
ThirdManJW JW 11
Zeek 11
Ackshay 11
Sue P 11
EBlaze 10
Mambo 10
Turbo 10
Goonersia 10
Uzi Ozil 10
SJ 10
Timothy 10
Davars 10
Turbo 10
Abbas 9
Samson 9
Okobino 9
guy 8
Owel 8
Prince 8
Montana7
Quincy Okebe 7
Instrooments 7
Abbas 7
Musa 6
Gooner 19-6
Gzennia 6
Gogo 6
MTG 6
Tom 6
David 6
Kenya 001-6
Baron 5
Toney 5
Guy 5
Charlie 5
Famochi 5
Illiteraite 5
Btg 5
Kelvin A-5
Splendid 5
Kondwani Tyson 4
Collins 4
Lucia 4
Seroti 4
Girl 2
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Girl power Stephanie 🙂👍
@ Dan my week 1 score was 9 and the just concluded wk2 was 11 pts please check it properly I should be on 20 pts at the moment thanks
Man City 2-0 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-0 Brentford
Brighton 0-0 Everton
Newcastle 1-1 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Leicester
West Ham 2-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Burnley 0-2 Leeds
Spurs 2-0 Watford
Wolves 1-1 Man Utd