Dan’s EPL Predictions WK3 – Arsenal must not be complacent at Bournemouth

Dan’s EPL predictions Week 3
Spurs 2-0 Wolves
A 2-2 draw at the Bridge was a decent result but Spurs celebrated it like they had won the title.
Saying that we did the same last season when we got a point at home to Palace.
Wolves don’t have enough ambition to win at the Lane.
Palace 1-0 Villa
Eagle fans indicated that due to a not ideal pre-season they might be slow out of the traps this campaign.
From the second half against us, to their display at Anfield on Monday, they are warming up nicely and will get their first victory this weekend.
Everton 1-0 N Forest
It’s too early to say Frank Lampard would be under pressure if Everton lost on Saturday.
I sense Evertonians realise their team lacks confidence and needs the help of a 12th man.
It shows how far the Toffees have fallen that they need their fans to make Goodison a fortress to beat a newly promoted side, but that’s where they are currently at.
Fulham 1-1 Brentford
It’s a reflection on Man United that I expect a newly promoted side to ask more questions of Brentford then they did.
Fulham have been more competitive than I thought considering their lack of transfer activity, but will feel they should have turned either of their draws into wins
Leicester 2-2 Saints
Two teams lacking in confidence.
Leicester seems willing to sell assets in a bid to refresh a stale squad while the Saints have now won once fixture in 14.
Cherries 1-3 Arsenal
Scott Parker’s version of Bournemouth is different to the one some Gooners might remember from their last time in the top flight.
They are more defensive and more likely to try and bully us.
Defensively and offensively, we are confident at the moment.
I heard some of our fans predict we can now finish top three and be above Liverpool.
Let’s take one game at a time and not get too carried away, shall we?
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
I still think Chelsea are getting a hard deal.
They battled to a win at Goodison and showed fight in last weekend’s Derby against Spurs.
There are worse qualities then not playing well but finding a way to get results and that’s what the Blues possess.
They need that mentality on Sunday
West Ham 1-2 Brighton
West Ham tend to not play well the weekend after Europe.
It’s more though that expectation has risen to the point where Hammers will rock up expecting a win.
Brighton are dangerous opponents
Newcastle 0-2 Man City
The fixture that will bring the Toon Army crashing down to earth.
One day they will be competitive in this match, but it won’t be now.
Previously the Geordies would park the bus against the Champions, but I wonder if fans would accept Eddie Howe doing that now.
Man United 0- 2 Liverpool
Has this fixture ever seen United bigger underdogs?
They are 4/1 to win a game at Old Trafford, how often has that happened in the 30 years of the Premiership?
Liverpool is not even playing well and I can’t not see them not winning.
I don’t understand how United have got themselves to the third game of the season and still seem to throw spaghetti against the wall and appear to be seeing what sticks.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Longbenark 22
INDIAN Gunner London 20
GB 20
Sid 19
SJ 18
Die Hard 18
rob 49- 17
yayo 16
goonersia 16
Quincy 15
PRINCE 15
Sue P 15
Adiva 15
got an idea 15
onyango 15
Antivirus 15
phenom -14
uzi ozil – 14
labass 14
MTG 14
JRA 14
Kondwani Tyson 14
oluseyi 20-14
lima 13
MISGANA 13
nemesis of a spud 13
BA Thea 13
Taiwo 1321-12
L Cannon 12
gun down 12
Terrah 12
KENYA 001-12
me 12
TN Arsenal 12
Stephanie 12
Ackshay 12
Famochi 12
matthew 11
j Gunner 11
my name is lehman -11
dotash 11
EDU 11
sagie 11
Splendid 10
koktafo 10
olushorlor 10
Ruler System 10
Khadil 9
I- 9
Arsha 9
toney 9
okobino 9
kuhepson 9
HH 8
zeek 8
Surajo malah 7
Dunchirado 7
Adeybayo 7
Tom 7
Mide 6
savage 6
Admin 6
Zig -5
Flash G 5
Angelo 5
D Kit 8
Rusty 5
E Blaze 4
Adajim
arsenal 2 Bournemouth 0
city 3 newcastle1
manchester united 1 liverpool 1
cchelsea 1 leedes 1
Tottenham 2 Wolves 0
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1
Everton 2 Nottingham Forest 0
Fulham 1 Brentford 1
Leicester 2 Southampton 1
Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 2
Leeds 0 Chelsea 1
West Ham 1 Brighton 1
Newcastle 0 Man City 2
Man Utd 2 Liverpool 3
The vitality stadium in Bournemouth is one of the tightest in the League and is, I think 3 yards narrower than the Emirates.Small pitches tend to be great “levellers” and I would be delighted if we could squeeze a one goal win.
Tottenham 2 Wolves 1
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 0
Everton 1 Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 0 Brentford 2
Leicester 2 Southampton 1
Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3
Leeds 0 Chelsea 3
West Ham 2 Brighton 2
Newcastle 0 Man City 3
Man Utd 0 Liverpool 4
Spurs 3-0 Wolves
Palace 1-0 Villa
Everton 2-0 N Forest
Fulham 1-2 Brentford
Leicester 2-1 Saints
Cherries 0-4 Arsenal
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
West Ham 1-0 Brighton
Newcastle 1-3 Man City
Man United 0- 2 Liverpool
Tottenham 2 Wolves 0
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1
Everton 2 Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 1 Brentford 2
Leicester 2 Southampton 2
Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 4
Leeds 1 Chelsea 3
West Ham 0 Brighton 2
Newcastle 0 Man City 2
Man Utd 0 Liverpool 2
Tottenham 2 Wolves 0
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1
Everton 1 Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 1 Brentford 1
Leicester 2 Southampton 1
Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3
Leeds 0 Chelsea 1
West Ham 1 Brighton 1
Newcastle 0 Man City 2
Man Utd 2 Liverpool 3
Tottenham 4 Wolves 0
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 0
Everton 1 Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 2 Brentford 2
Leicester 2 Southampton 1
Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3
Leeds 0 Chelsea 2
West Ham 2 Brighton 0
Newcastle 0 Man City 3
Man Utd 1 Liverpool 3
Spurs 2 Wolves 0
Palace 2 Villa 1
Everyone 2 N Forrest 0
Fulham 1 Brentford 1
Leicester 2 Saints 1
Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3
Leeds 0 Chelsea 2
Westham 1 Brighton 2
Newcastle 0 Man City 2
Man United 1 Liverpool 3
Sorry Everton 2 N Forrest 0 (not everyone)
Tottenham 3 – 1 Wolves.
Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Aston Villa.
Everton 1 – 0 Nottingham Forest.
Fulham 2 – 2 Brentford.
Leicester 2 – 1 Southampton.
Bournemouth 1 – 2 Arsenal.
Leeds 1 – 2 Chelsea.
West Ham 1 – 1 Brighton.
Newcastle 1 – 2 Man City.
Man. United 1 – 1 Liverpool.
Spurs 1 – 1 Wolves
Palace 1 – 1 Villa
Everton 3 – 1 Forest
Fulham 1 – 2 Brentford
Leicester 0 – 1 soton
Bournemouth 0 – 2 Arsenal
Leeds 2 – 0 chelsea
Westham 2 – 1 Brighton
Newcastle 2 – 2 Mancity
Man Utd 2 – 2 Liverpool
And yes, After game 3 Arsenal will be top
@Dan, @Pat I suggest the predictions should be posted Friday morning maximum. I missed half games last week and I missed four game weeks last season even though I finished high because of posting late.
@Dan if you are too busy managing the game you can ask for some of us to assist. I am willing to if you think it’ll make managing the game easier for you.
Spurs 4 – 1 Wolves
Palace 3– 1 Villa
Everton 1 – 1 Forest
Fulham 1 – 2 Brentford
Leicester 2 – 0 soton
Bournemouth 0 – 4 Arsene
Leeds 1 – 2 chelsea
Westham 2 – 1 Brighton
Newcastle 0 – 2 Mancity
Man Utd 2 – 1 Liverpool