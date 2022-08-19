Dan’s EPL Predictions WK3 – Arsenal must not be complacent at Bournemouth

Dan’s EPL predictions Week 3

Spurs 2-0 Wolves

A 2-2 draw at the Bridge was a decent result but Spurs celebrated it like they had won the title.

Saying that we did the same last season when we got a point at home to Palace.

Wolves don’t have enough ambition to win at the Lane.

Palace 1-0 Villa

Eagle fans indicated that due to a not ideal pre-season they might be slow out of the traps this campaign.

From the second half against us, to their display at Anfield on Monday, they are warming up nicely and will get their first victory this weekend.

Everton 1-0 N Forest

It’s too early to say Frank Lampard would be under pressure if Everton lost on Saturday.

I sense Evertonians realise their team lacks confidence and needs the help of a 12th man.

It shows how far the Toffees have fallen that they need their fans to make Goodison a fortress to beat a newly promoted side, but that’s where they are currently at.

Fulham 1-1 Brentford

It’s a reflection on Man United that I expect a newly promoted side to ask more questions of Brentford then they did.

Fulham have been more competitive than I thought considering their lack of transfer activity, but will feel they should have turned either of their draws into wins

Leicester 2-2 Saints

Two teams lacking in confidence.

Leicester seems willing to sell assets in a bid to refresh a stale squad while the Saints have now won once fixture in 14.

Cherries 1-3 Arsenal

Scott Parker’s version of Bournemouth is different to the one some Gooners might remember from their last time in the top flight.

They are more defensive and more likely to try and bully us.

Defensively and offensively, we are confident at the moment.

I heard some of our fans predict we can now finish top three and be above Liverpool.

Let’s take one game at a time and not get too carried away, shall we?

Leeds 0-1 Chelsea

I still think Chelsea are getting a hard deal.

They battled to a win at Goodison and showed fight in last weekend’s Derby against Spurs.

There are worse qualities then not playing well but finding a way to get results and that’s what the Blues possess.

They need that mentality on Sunday

West Ham 1-2 Brighton

West Ham tend to not play well the weekend after Europe.

It’s more though that expectation has risen to the point where Hammers will rock up expecting a win.

Brighton are dangerous opponents

Newcastle 0-2 Man City

The fixture that will bring the Toon Army crashing down to earth.

One day they will be competitive in this match, but it won’t be now.

Previously the Geordies would park the bus against the Champions, but I wonder if fans would accept Eddie Howe doing that now.

Man United 0- 2 Liverpool

Has this fixture ever seen United bigger underdogs?

They are 4/1 to win a game at Old Trafford, how often has that happened in the 30 years of the Premiership?

Liverpool is not even playing well and I can’t not see them not winning.

I don’t understand how United have got themselves to the third game of the season and still seem to throw spaghetti against the wall and appear to be seeing what sticks.

