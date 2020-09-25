Dan’s EPL Predictions WK3 – Can Arsenal continue unbeaten run at Anfield?

Here are Dan’s EPL Predictions WK3 – (Last weeks results at the end)

Brighton 1-2 Man United

Given how these two played last weekend would it be that much of a shock if the home side got a result? I love the look of Tariq Lamptey (England are producing great full backs at the moment) but he might be injured for Brighton but resumed training yesterday.

Because they lost 3-1 not enough has been mentioned about United conceding the worst penalty decision in years. I am tempted to go for a draw, but maybe the away team get a bit of luck to just win.

Palace 1-3 Everton

Wilfred Zaha only scored 4 times in the Premiership last season, already he has 3. Too harsh to say it’s because the transfer window is open. Palace’s tactics are brilliant in their simplicity. They have an experienced defence and midfield, but then 4 or 5 pacey players who can destroy you on the break.

The only issue is; are Everton a team you want having possession at the moment? Did you notice how strong their line-up was in the Carabao Cup? I’m calling it now; the Toffees have the attacking talent to have a great season but will be undermined by Pickford long term.

West Brom 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea showed against Liverpool what they lack to take that next step. You don’t win titles without a top keeper and time will tell if Mendy is that. That won’t matter at the Hawthorns as West Brom will only play one way. In other words, they are good in attack but defensively are not good enough for this level. Chelsea should pick them off easily.

Burnley 0-2 Saints

So, Southampton are playing suicidal football at the moment. They play with a high line, which means there will be times they score goals this season, but also oppositions can simply knock the ball over the top for a pacey striker. Burnley don’t have a Zaha or Son so that shouldn’t be an issue here.

Sheffield United 0-2 Leeds

Another example where if there were fans in grounds, I would probably go for an opposite result. Imagine what the atmosphere would have been like for this Yorkshire Derby?

In an empty stadium it becomes more about a free-flowing Leeds side against a team who have lost their opening two games.

Spurs 4-0 Newcastle

Playing the ‘us against the world’ card works at a Chelsea, Real Madrid or Manchester United but not at Spurs. Jose is acting like having to play in Bulgaria and Macedonia in between Sunday fixtures is some sort of obstacle. In reality he could have played separate 11’s in both competitions and they would have qualified for the Europa League play offs anyway.

At Southampton, Harry Kane was dropping into midfield to pick out the runs of Son. Newcastle won’t be able to live with that movement.

Man City 3-1 Leicester

The trio of KDB, Sterling and Foden were outstanding at times on Monday. It was interesting to notice City did tire in the second half, which might suggest mentally they are still struggling with the quick turnaround between their Champions League exit and the start of the new season. So the earlier the home side score, the more comfortable their afternoon will be.

West Ham 1-1 Wolves

West Ham were decent at the Emirates, and then in midweek advanced in the Carabao Cup. So what a strange week for David Sullivan to choose to go on radio and antagonise the fan base. He essentially said he’s trying to sign players but it’s really hard. So hard that everyone else seems to manage it?

Wolves for example just spent nearly 40 million on a Barcelona right back. West Ham are the only club to benefit from crowds not allowed into stadiums. If they were, I would predict they would lose, which should be the other way round?

Fulham 1-1 Villa

Scott Parker was adamant after promotion that his side wouldn’t have the soft centre, like they did last time they were in the top flight. After two games he must know that’s not true, and unless he makes signings, attack will be the best form of defence.

How was Martinez on his Villa debut by the way?

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

I was one of those who thought maybe Liverpool would have lost a bit of focus now they are champions, but the way they clinically saw off Chelsea was a reality check.

Arteta’s work so far has left me more confident than in a while that we could tactically go to a rival’s ground and tactically have a game plan. Yet it’s still two teams who were separated in the League by 43 points. One has added Thiago and Jotta, the other has signed one defender and a 32-year-old on a free transfer.

In other words Stan Kroenke’s lack of ambition makes this game too soon in our new regime to win. Like I wouldn’t predict a title challenge if we got a result, let’s not be too down if we lose. Little steps, little steps…

I do think we will beat them in the League Cup though.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

There were lots of crazy score lines last weekend so it was always going to be hard for a top score. The top 3 were ……..

In 3rd we had a few players who scored 8 points – so congrats to Shakir, Anie, Sue, Easy Guy, Sue, Invader Zim, Samson, Arsha, Babosola 8 and ME!

In 2nd with 9 points well done to – Declan, Sid, Terrah, Joe Gunner, Dunchirad, Kstix

The Winner of week 2 though with 10 points is ……..SJ !!!!!!!!

So I didn’t think so many would play. So here’s my plan. Whoever finishes top at end of season wins an Arsenal shirt and wins the first ever Just Arsenal Prem trophy, but to keep everyone playing for something the top 24 qualify for next year’s Just Arsenal European Championships.

It’s still not too late for first time players to join in as scores are low. If you’re near the bottom or missed the first 2 weeks just remember there is 30 points to play for every week so scores will quickly change. Plus you only need to be in top 24 to qualify for JustArsenal Euro’s.

Current Table (Currently Qualifying For Euros)

