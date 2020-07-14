Dan’s EPL Predictions WK36 – Can Arsenal beat the switched-off Champions?

Chelsea 3-1 Norwich

Chelsea had another day where they were complacent on Saturday, but luckily for them Leicester and Man United didn’t take advantage. That will be enough inventive to have the right attitude against Norwich. The Canaries are now relegated so maybe can play with more freedom, but still defensively won’t be good enough.

Burnley 2- 1 Wolves

Wolves needed that win at the weekend but there has been evidence their squad can’t cope with the congested fixture list. Man City ‘s European ban being overturned by CAS most likely ends their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, but they are still in the Europa. Some teams with nothing to play for are going through the motions but Burnley are in form and just became the first side this season to get any points at Anfield.

Man City 4-0 Cherries

I said Bournemouth needed some luck in their relegation scrap, they got 4 slices of it on Sunday, a deflected goal, a red card and Kasper Schmeichel having a goal keeper performance so unlike him. City have the occasional strange result, but the visitors can’t defend well enough to pull off an upset. Eddie Howe will pencil this in as a free hit, target winning his last two fixtures and hope that will be enough. Starting with West Ham not drawing with Watford.

Newcastle 0-2 Spurs

What hurts the most about losing the N LD is that Spurs have not been playing well and like us should be embarrassed by their position with 3 games to go. They will take confidence though from their win so will carry on that momentum here.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

Take the emotion out of it and we didn’t see anything on Sunday we didn’t already know. We have a back 4/5 who, at any moment against any team, will make mistakes out of nowhere. Unless Stan Kroenke funds money for proper defenders it doesn’t matter what Arteta does, we won’t be returning to our old level. I think we will win as (apart from at Brighton) Liverpool have been switched off since becoming champions, while we need the win more for an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League. We have fallen so far that most likely 3 points won’t mean anything.

Everton 1-1 Villa

It’s squeaky bum time for Villa who in the worst case could end Thursday 5 points from safety, but could also be only a point away from Watford and or West Ham. You want to play Everton at the moment with Carlo Ancelotti admitting his team’s spirit has been ‘unacceptable’. A draw though won’t be enough for the visitors.

Leicester 1-1 Sheffield United

Even the ultra-positive Rodgers had to be angry how his side self-inflicted their own wounds on Sunday. Yes, having your top 4 fate in your own hands is a scenario everyone associated with the Foxes would have bitten your hand off for last summer. Yet if you look at the table back in December, this would be some collapse. The pressure is getting to them.

Palace 1-3 Man United

How costly will it be for United’s CL hopes that 96th min equaliser by the Saints? I still think with Leicester to play they will make top 4 while I make them faves to win the Europa League. Also, if you had to pick an opponent right now it would be Palace.

Saints 1-0 Brighton 0

Brighton are searching for those last few points (one might even be okay) to make sure they can’t be caught. Saints though are enjoying playing with zero pressure and Danny Ings is after the golden boot.

West Ham 1-2 Watford

Massive game. This will simply come down to who handles the pressure the best, which to be fair they both did at the weekend. I do feel though Watford are better and have more match winners!

Dan Smith