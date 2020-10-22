Dan’s EPL Predictions WK5 – Can Arsenal get back on track?

Hey peeps!

Purely because Aston Villa are facing Leeds on Friday night, I thought I would post this early to give you extra time to get your predictions in.

Normally I would not like to, with Arsenal still due to play in the Europa League, but I think most would agree they are likely to select a different team to the one which faces Leicester on Sunday.

Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds

Villa are the only side in the Prem with a 100 percent record. Barkley on loan could become the bargain of the season. Along with Grealish, Villa now have two players who can run with the ball and take on their man.

Leeds are a better team to watch, but Villa are getting that extra bit of luck at the moment.

West Ham 1-3 City

I know I should not write West Ham off after their stunning comeback at the Lane, but let us not forget how quickly they went 3-0 down.

With some injuries, Pep might have the urge to rotate with this fixture in between two Champions League ties, but I think he cannot afford too.

Liverpool’s loss of VVD should give City every reason to refocus and believe they can win the League. It could come down to; is anyone consistent enough to take advantage of the Champions injury troubles – and City could be that team.

Fulham 2-0 Palace

I predicted Fulham would get their first win of the season last weekend, and they would have if Mitovich had brought his goal scoring boots. Surely, he will not be that unlucky again.

If Palace were negative at home to Brighton why wouldn’t they be here? They should not be with the players they have but they will.

Man United 3-1 Chelsea

Every time you think Ole’s under pressure his players get him out of jail with a massive result. I know no one is defending great this season but Chelsea have lots of mistakes in them.

I was going 2-2 but United might now have momentum from Paris?

Liverpool 4-0 Sheffield United

I know everyone is waiting to see how the Champions cope without VVD. It is not just them now missing a world class defender, it is mentally now what it does to the squad.

Their other cornerbacks need to do a lot better than they have been. Apart from getting the ball in the air every opportunity they get.

Sheffield United are not going to test them.

Southampton 2- 3 Everton

The moment Ancelotti brought Olsen on deadline day, I got him in to my fantasy football team.

The Everton manager is just waiting for Pickford to make one more mistake before dropping him. He technically made 2 errors in the Merseyside Derby, but VAR saved him both times. I will stress, that does not mean the lad deserves the abuse he has been getting. Bad tackles are part of the game I am afraid. I am tempted to say the Toffees luck runs out here, but I will just go for an away win.

Wolves 3-0 Newcastle

I did predict Newcastle would draw with Man United, but did stress only if they were positive. I cannot believe how negative they were at home to a side who had just conceded 6 goals.

This season has started so crazily the Toon will probably now win away but I’m going to assume they will park the bus again which will play into Wolves’ hands.

Arsenal 1- 1 Leicester

Some gooners were so impressed with our tactics when winning the FA Cup, they were predicting a title challenge and lifting the Champions League in the next three years. Now that we lost to Liverpool and Man City, those same tactics are now too negative and not in our DNA.

All good managers though stick to their beliefs, and Arteta needs to show he is strong enough to stick to his convictions. I believe long term he wants to play an attractive style (this man’s been taught by Pep) but just wants to fix the defence first.

What I cannot help him with is the team’s lack creativity, and every time that now happens his decision to not use Ozil will be questioned.

Brighton 1-1 West Brom

Brighton have been playing better than their point total suggests, but I sense will struggle with being favourites here.

Burnley 0-4 Spurs

Did not that 90 minutes last Sunday sum up Spurs perfectly. Reason for their fans to be hopeful and just when they start to think this could the start of something special…….they blow it?

On Monday they will either choke or be brilliant. There is no in between.

I will admit Kane and Son have been amazing so far this season.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

It was another strange weekend of results but me only getting 4 points and Sue 2 has thrown the table wide open!

Showing how you can jump up the table with one score is 'I' with an impressive 10 points when you consider the results.

The second highest score with 8 points is MTG.

In third a crucial 7 points for Davors.

