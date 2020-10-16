Dan’s EPL Predictions WK5 – Intriguing weekend as Arsenal go to Man City

EPL Predictions Week 5 by Dan Smith

Everton 3-1 Liverpool

One of those games where you just wished there were fans, as this could be one of the few times Evertonians have some bragging rights (even if it’s for only five minutes).

This will show us if Villa Park was just a freak evening, in which case Klopp will stick to the tactics which have brought him to the dance. Or have opposition managers found a counter to his ‘beating the press’, at which point he needs to find a solution to the solution!

I would feel more confident of a home win if Goodison was full and the game was not kicking off at 12.30 on a chilly afternoon, when the likes of Rodriguez has just travelled halfway round the world with Colombia.

If Carlo Ancelotti is positive, it’s an inform team’s attacking players vs Adrian.

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

Chelsea have so much exciting young talent. My view of them is there will be signs of a title challenge, but it will prove too difficult to gel so much new talent so quickly.

The Saints insist on a high press which will suit the likes of Danny Ings and Theo Walcott when they have the ball, but defensively it’s suicide.

I can see Werner or Havertz (or both) opening their Prem accounts.

Man City 2-2 Arsenal

As I write this, it’s not clear if Sterling or De Bruyne will be fit, but in general given how City have started, It’s probably a good time for us to go to the Etihad.

Again though, this highlights how silly it is to have an international break straight after the transfer window closes.

Instead of Partey training with his new club he’s been playing in Africa, giving him hardly any time to settle in London, meaning his manager might feel it’s too soon to start him.

I’m fascinated how we tactically approach this. Yes, we have had success against big sides by letting them have the ball and hit them on the counter, but the opposition are aware of that now, so I want to see Arteta a bit more positive.

If the likes of Leicester and Leeds can run City’s back 4 ragged, so can we. It would be a mistake just to park the bus.

Newcastle 1-1 Man United

Ole should be thankful that after his 6-1 humiliation, Liverpool conceded 7 at Villa, and there was an international break where there were other topics to debate.

I think this is a crucial match in his reign, in terms of can he get a response from these players.

I feel like deadline day showed that his job is on the line. Where I once saw the board trust the Norwegian with the certain type of DNA he wanted in his players (why Sanchez and Lukaku were offloaded) it feels like they went back to throwing things against a wall and seeing what sticks.

What I will stress, It’s not Cavani’s fault that fans were promised Sancho and he should be judged separate to that (he won’t play this weekend).

I think he has to start with Maguire to protect him. You drop him and win without him; it just puts further pressure on the lad. The quicker he gets a clean sheet; his confidence will return.

Now any other team I be saying it is a great time to play this United defence, yet why can I see Steve Bruce still being negative?

He should be starting Almiron and Maximin and giving them every opportunity to run at United, which a full house St James would demand. Instead he will hoof the ball to Andy Carroll.

Sheffield United 1-2 Fulham

The audacity during a Pandemic with unemployment in the UK it’s highest in years to demand 14.99p to watch Sheffield United vs Fulham!!!

14.99 for any match is a disgrace but if you’re going to do it, could you not think of a better game than this?

I think even supporters of these respective clubs will be put off simply by who the opposition is.

Neither has a single point so far this season, the home side have struggled since Project Restart, and Fulham are essentially a Championship squad who haven’t been improved.

Long term I think Brewster could be a crucial purchase, but I think mentally if they don’t win here it will start doubts.

Which is why I think Fulham can take advantage. It’s a type of game made for Mitrovic.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

The fixture that every year makes me ask ‘How is this a Derby?’ It’s like fans hate each other because they have simply been told ‘there’s a rivalry’. I did some research and still don’t quite get it, but essentially Palace works out the nearest club to Brighton. If you follow the A23 from Brighton, you find Croydon, which is where Selhurst Park is based.

Anyways, Palace essentially have a game plan of; get the ball forward as quick as possible to our few flair talent, while Brighton, at least these days, are trying to play entertaining football.

Spurs 4-0 West Ham

Again this occasion is made for a full house. Spurs have just scored 6 at Old Trafford, they have the two in-form attacking players in the Prem, and Gareth Bale is ready to make his return. It’s a shame, it’s always fun to watch Spurs fans get carried away!

That attack against that West Ham defence …ouch!

Leicester 1-3 Villa

This fixture sums up how unpredictable football has become without fans, and everyone’s obsession with ‘beating the press’ even if their keeper and defence can’t pass the ball.

One week Leicester are scoring 5 at the Etihad, then they concede 3 at home to West Ham.

I just think there is a momentum about Grealish and Barkley at the moment, give them the ball and let them run at the defence.

That’s the type of talent Gareth Southgate should be encouraging but he prefers a Henderson/Rice/Phillips type of player.

West Brom 2-0 Burnley

Okay, are they messing with us? They know this PPV model is controversial so decide the first two games to charge the public nearly 30 pound for is Sheffield United vs Fulham and West Brom vs Burnley.

Like that game both sides will worry if they can’t win this one.

Bilic wants to play an attacking style and this will be one of the few occasions the opposition will be conservative against them.

Leeds 3-2 Wolves

This game will be; ‘you play, we play’.

As good as Leeds are going forward, defensively they concede chances. What’s great about Bielsa though is he’s not going to abandon his principles.

Again a shame there is are zero fans to see it as Elland Road would be buzzing right now.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

There’s a group of my friends and family who play these EPL Predictions, and I promise the score lines to have never been this random. Is it the lack of fans in stadiums or has the art of defending simply died?

Anyway stay with it!

I know this will mean a lot to him, the highest scorer with 9 points is Highbury Hero.

I’m on track though with my consistency, I got 8 points along with KSTIX, DAN KIT, Dunchirado, Terrah and MTG.

In third with 7 points; Shakir, Arsha and Easyguy.

Updated EPL Predictions League Table – Top 24 qualify for Euros

