Dan’s EPL Predictions WK5 – Will Arsenal struggle at Burnley?

Quite simply we have to go into the North London Derby with 6 points. The only way Arsenal can build confidence is by winning games
Fail to win this weekend and it’s set to be a week of negativity ahead….
Newcastle 1-0 Leeds
I agree with what I heard Simon Jordan say on the radio. Steve Bruce should have left after taking Newcastle to 12th. He’s not going to better that finish and is never going to be appreciated so what’s the point?
I actually thought his players showed personality at Old Trafford and need to do that again here. Do they have enough courage to take the initiative against a team who everyone knows you can hurt defensively?
Last Saturday fans at the Emirates realised the Gunners needed that extra bit of support to get over the line and that negativity would have been self-defeatist.
Will the Toon Army do the same Friday Night?
Wolves 3- 0 Brentford
I maintain my prediction from last weekend that once Wolves ended their goal drought, goals would start flowing.
That’s because their level of performance has been better than their 3 points might suggest.
Are they going to have a game where they suddenly give someone a drubbing.
It might be here?
I think Brentford’s majority of points will be at home not away.
Burnley 1-1 Arsenal
The highlight of our win over Norwich was how majority of Gooners stuck with the team to get over the line.
This is another example of our leaders needing to show personality and courage.
Long term that’s the issue with this squad. Would it shock anyone if our senior players don’t show up and get bullied at Turf Moor.
Gone are the days where teams feared us arriving at their ground. In fact, we are Sean Dyche’s dream opponents.
Easy to bully, vulnerable at set pieces, capable of not fancying a battle, etc.
He will probably have to apologise yet again for his style of play, but if it gets him a result why should he say sorry to anyone?
Liverpool 2-0 Palace
So, Vieira’s fist win as a manager in England was against Spurs. Irony?
I don’t think it’s in his nature to park the bus at Anfield, but this is part of that transition period. Players used to be conservative at the big grounds are now being taught how to play more positive.
If Mo Salah and Mane play every week like they did at Elland Road, then Liverpool will be in the title race.
Man City 4-0 Saints
Advantage City have over their title rivals when playing every few days, is they can make wholesale changes and replace quality with quality.
It’s not in the Saints DNA to do what they would have to do to get a result at the Etihad.
Norwich 1-1 Watford
Both teams will look at this as an opportunity to get three points which usually means it will end in draw.
Watford have more firepower but because it’s at Carrow Road, Norwich can nick a result.
Aston Villa 2-2 Everton
If I was a Villa fan, I would be fuming that my team are conceding 3 goals while our goalkeeper is training in Croatia.
This should be an entertaining game which I never thought I would say about a Benitez team. The free transfer of Townsend, and Gray for 3.5 million, could be two of the bargains of the season.
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Not sure Leicester have the squad to juggle European and Domestic Football.
Brighton are a good team who don’t always take their chances.
This is a tough fixture to play 3 days after you have played Napoli.
West Ham 1-2 Man United
Like the Foxes, West Ham have to manage Europe with a small squad, playing United 3 days after a trip to Croatia.
They have to embrace the adventure and if that hurts their Prem form then it’s worth it.
United’s loss in the Champions League might long term be a blessing in disguise. A warning sign not to get carried away and that they are not good enough to take anything for granted.
Anyone shocked that Ronaldo scored twice on his return simply hasn’t watched Football long enough. United need to resist the temptation to keep crossing the ball into the box though.
Spurs 0-2 Chelsea
Nuno Santos had warned that Spurs even when winning were not playing well.
So, to clarify, Spurs won three games, went top, the media talked them up and ……it happened again!
Chelsea is more street wise tactically in both areas…
LAST WEEKS EPL Predictions RESULTS
Davars 10
Quincy Okebe 7
Musa 6
Gooner 19-6
David 6
Charlie 5
Btg 5
Kondwani Tyson 4
Collins 4
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Newcastle 2 – 0 Leeds
Wolves 3 – 0 Brentford
Burnley 0 – 1 Arsenal
Liverpool 3 – 1 Crystal Palace
Man City 4 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 0 Watford
Aston Villa 2 – 0 Everton
Brighton 1 – 0 Leicester
West Ham 0 – 2 Man Utd
Spurs 0 – 2 Chelsea
Newcastle 1-2 Leeds
Wolves 2-0 Brentford
Burnley 1-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 3-1 Palace
Man City 4-0 Saints
Norwich 0-1 Watford
Aston Villa 2-2 Everton
Brighton 0-1 Leicester
West Ham 0-2 Man United
Spurs 0-2 Chelsea
Newcastle 1 – 2Leeds
Wolves 2 – 0 Brentford
Burnley 0 – 1 Arsenal
Liverpool 2 – 0 Crystal Palace
Man City 3 – 0 Southampton
Norwich 1 – 2 Watford
Aston Villa 2 – 2 Everton
Brighton 1 – 2 Leicester
West Ham 1 – 3 Man Utd
Spurs 1 – 2 Chelsea
Newcastle 3-1 Leeds united Wolves 2-0 Brentford Burnley 0-2 Arsenal Liverpool 3-1 Crystal palace Man city 2-0 Southampton Norwich 2-1 Watford Aston villa 1-1 Everton Brighton 1-1 Leicester West ham 1-3 Man city Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea