Dan’s EPL Predictions WK6 – Arsenal ready to beat Spurs?

Chelsea 2-0 Man City

Teams have won the title based on getting out of the blocks quickly. So even as good as team as City can’t afford to drop silly points like they did against Southampton.

That puts a lot of pressure on the champions for a visit to the Bridge and then Anfield. Oh, and a trip to PSG in between!

The difference could be Chelsea have Lukaku while City don’t have a world class number 9.

So, I can see the Blues being clinical while the visitors struggle to break them down.

Man United 2-1 Villa

Will follow the template of recent fixtures.

An even game where the difference will be Ronaldo getting a tap in.

That’s not a coincidence by the way. It’s his footballing brain that gets thehimm in those positions.

Everton 3-0 Norwich

Rafa knows he has to keep winning for Evertonians to forget they are being manged by a Liverpool legend.

He would have targeted the cups which is why going out of the Carabao Cup might be such a blow to their season.

Should win here though as Norwich defensively are out of their depth.

Their fans are quite loyal so when they start to turn on the team you know there are issues.

Leeds 1-1 West Ham

Even though they are yet to win in the Prem, Leeds will not change their ethos and are waiting for that slice of luck.

Should be an entertaining game.

Watford 3-0 Newcastle

If there is a result that might convince Mike Ashley to change his manager, it’s this one.

There are now leaks coming out of the club that the squad have lost faith in Bruce and that there have been physical altercations.

Their owner only cares about his asset being in the top division.

The second he believes that’s under threat he might act.

Keep an eye on Sarr.

Brentford 0-3 Liverpool

Just can’t see Liverpool not scoring at the moment.

Salah is the player of season so far.

Only hope for Brentford is if Klopp rotates for midweek.

With City playing Chelsea though this is a bigger game then CL.

Leicester 1-0 Burnley

I like Sean Dyche but am getting a bit tired of his weekly post-match ‘us against the world’ speeches.

Starting to think this could be the season that things catch up with the Clarets.

They will sit back meaning the Foxes can’t play on the break which is their preference.

Home side might have to show patience…

Arsenal 2-1 Spurs

I’m not getting carried away by a couple of 1-0 wins over sides who are going to battle relegation.

It’s massive though for our squad to go into Sunday with confidence.

It shows how quickly football can change.

Two weeks ago, Spurs had won all three of their League fixtures and were being spoken of being dark horses for a title challenge.

Then they predictably choked.

For all the talk in shift of power in North London, Spurs have won once in the Prem at our ground in 23 years!

Over recent years they have sensed it was a good time to play us but then simply don’t show up.

That will be the case here.

One of the few times the Emirates will be electric and can push us over the line.

Palace 2-0 Brighton

A derby that isn’t a derby.

Nonetheless this is two clubs that don’t like each other.

Palace have had losses to Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs already this season.

This is the game where Vieira can show his ethos and that he wants to be more than a well organised but conservative side that the Eagles used to be.

Saints 1-0 Wolves

Really thought Wolves would kick on after ending their goal drought.

Where they have been lucky for the majority of their fixtures you simply can’t be losing at home to Brentford in that manner.

A good time for Saints to play them.

I am travelling this weekend so will update the table when I’m back.

I am attending the North London Derby for the first time this Sunday. Whenever I go to the Emirates, I can’t justify paying prices for Category A fixtures, but I decided I had to at least once see a NLD in my lifetime.

For how much I paid they better not let me down!

COYG

Dan