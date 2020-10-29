Dan’s EPL Predictions WK7 – Can Arsenal avoid another defeat?

Because of TV insistence to have games on a Friday, I again wanted to submit this early to give you guys as much time as possible.
Thank you to those who were honest admitting they put in predictions when Villa and Leeds had already kicked off. Some though did predict a Leeds win, with the game already underway at Villa Park. Anyone who has done that I have simply voided…
Wolves 1-1 Palace
Wolves should win this as Palace are fairly negative (who parks the bus at Fulham?). However, Wolves seem to struggle to kill teams off. That means they always leave the opposition with a chance.
Sheffield United 1-2 Man City
Anyone else getting tired of how reactionary and fickle football fans are getting? Man City draw at West Ham, but instead of just accepting they have injuries to key players, apparently Pep Guardiola now has to prove if he’s a world class manager after all. This is the same man who’s only ever gone one season without lifting a trophy.
Burnley 0-2 Chelsea
Burnley looked like their old selves on Monday, but I think what is crucial for Chelsea is 3 consecutive clean sheets.
Because their game at Old Trafford was so dull, they didn’t get enough credit for how big that result could be. Offer me a 0-0 on Sunday, I would bite your hand off.
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
Liverpool have lost VVD through injury and now the man who was doing a good job filling in for him, Fabinho.
The Champions are definitely giving a chance to the rest, but I’m not sure anyone is going to be consistent enough to take advantage. Forget defensively, there will still be games where their attack can blow the opposition away.
Villa 1-3 Saints
So the Villa bubble burst last week, and it will be fascinating to see how they respond.
The way the Saints play means they will concede chances with their high line but will be perfect for Theo Walcott to complement Danny Ings. Southampton have goals in them.
Newcastle 0-2 Everton
Newcastle actually put out an attacking side on paper last weekend – but still parked the bus. With the players they have they should be doing more than relying on the odd set piece to get them out of jail.
Man United 1-1 Arsenal
As I write this United have just scored 5 in the Champions League.
I believe long term Arteta plans to play the attractive football we all want but It won’t start here.
This will be like this fixture last season. Two teams who think the other is there for the taking. Two sets of fans depressed that this used to be the game of the season, and how poor both sides have become. A draw is not a bad result though.
Spurs 4-0 Brighton
It breaks my heart to say it, but Son and Kane are the two best players so far this season and will carry on that form here. Let’s calm down though with all this talk about them being the best Premiership partnership ever, shall we?
Fulham 2-0 West Brom
You might think I’m crazy to back Fulham two weekends in a row, but I actually thought they were unlucky against Palace. Naive but unlucky. Eventually though they are due some luck in front of goal.
Leeds 0- 1 Leicester
Tactically did a number on us and can see them doing the same here. Will let Leeds have the ball and then hit them on the counter.
Bad news peeps, we have a new leader after Dan Kit got an impressive 11, as did Edu (not that Edu I don’t think?).
Well done too to Highbury Hero who got 10 points
3 players scored 9, Kenya 001, em and Easy guy
Top 24 qualify for Euros
Dan Kit 41
ME 38
Sue 33
Shakir 33
Highbury Hero 32
Easy guys 31
Terrah 30
Dunchirado 30
Sid 28
Khadii 26
MTG27
Declan 25
KSTIX 24
lykmatt 24b
Admin Pat 23
Davars 23
Arsha 22
Dhoni 21
Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 18
Anie 18
I 17
Baron 16
Buchi 16
Babasola 15
okobino 14
SJ14
Joe Gunner 13
Jay 13
Olushorlar 13
Dotash 13
Sagie 13
Musa 12
Edu 12
Samson 11
Nuisance 10
Elvis 10
Herbz 10
em 10
Kenya 001 9
Third Man JW 9
Sue P 9
Tom 9
Jimmy Bauer 8
Invader Zim 8
Rain 7
Saint Emirates 7
Gerylo – 7
Ba Thea 7
Gold 7
ICW 6
Gunner 4 Life 6
Collins otanchi masea 6
Khgondroidx- 6
Sue P 6
Eastside Gooner 5
Durand 5
Deluded One 5
Frank Brady 5-
Kuhepson 4
Classy Gunner 4
Uzi Ozil 4
Nifty 4
One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4
Seroti 4
Illiterate 3
Gunner Ray
Ash 2
Toney 2
Quincy Okereke 2
Oooh check you out, Dan kit 👌👍 Well done!! Maybe you should have next week off, so I can catch up 😄
Wolves 2-1 Palace
Blades 1-3 City
Burnley 0-3 Chavs
Pool 3-2 Hammers
Villa 2-2 Saints
Barcodes 1-2 Toffees
United 2-2 Arsenal (🙏)
Spuds 3-0 Brighton
Fulham 0-0 Baggies
Leeds 2-1 Leicester
Think I got lucky sue ,saying that I think VAR robbed me of another 3 points .
Wolves 0-0 Palace
Sheff Utd 0-2 Man C
Burnley 1-4 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-2 West Ham
Aston Villa 3-2 Southampton
Newcastle 1-1 Everton
Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal
Spurs 3-0 Brighton
Fulham 1-3 West Brom
Leeds 2-0 Leicester
Wolves 2-0 Palace
Sheffield United 0-2 Man City
Burnley 1-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-2 West Ham
Villa 2-0 Saints
Newcastle 1-1 Everton
Man United 1-2 Arsenal
Spurs 1-1 Brighton
Fulham 0-0 West Brom
Leeds 1- 1 Leicester
Arsenal will beat the Manks. Formation 343 with us hitting them on the counter. Cant take risk with 433 considering the form of Rashford and Fernandes. Yet we will beat them, the Arteta way.
Wolves2 Palace2, Sheffield1 City2, Burnley2 Chelsea1, Liverpool3 Westham1, Villa1 Saints2, Newcastle 0 Everton 2
Wolves 2-1 palace
Sheff Utd 0-3 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
Villla 2-2 Southampton
Newcastle 0-2 Everton
Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal
Spurs 3- 0 Brighton
Fulham 2-1 West Brom
Leeds 2-0 Leicester
Wolves 1-0 palace
Sheff United 1-2 man city
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-2 westham
Aston Villa 1-1 saints
Newcastle 1-2 Everton
Man United 2-2 arsenal
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Fulham 2-0 westbrom
Leeds 0-0 Leicester
Man united 2 Arsenal 3, Spurs 3 Brighton 0, Fulham 2 Westbrom 2, Leeds 3 Liecester 2
Wolves 1-1 Palace
Sheffield United 1-2 Man City
Burnley 0-2 Chelsea
Aston Villa 2-2 Southampton
Newcastle 0-0 Everton
Liverpool 1-2 West ham
Pen utd 1-1 Arsenal
Spurs 3-1 Brighton
Fulham 1-2 West Brom
Leeds 2-0 Leicester
Wolves 2-1 Palace
Sheff Utd 1-1 Man C
Burnley 2-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-0 West Ham
Aston Villa 2-2 Southampton
Newcastle 1-2 Everton
Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal
Spurs 2-1 Brighton
Fulham 2-1 West Brom
Leeds 3-2 Leicester
Bloody hell Dan. How am I still on 24points. Something seems amiss.
Wolves 1-0 Palace
Sheffield United 0-3 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
Aston Villa 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle 0-2 Everton
Liverpool 2-1 West ham
Varchester utd 2-1 Arsenal
Spurs 3-1 Brighton
Fulham 1-1 West Brom
Leeds 2-1 Leicester
What do you think you should have mate
It was sarcasm mate. Lol.. Good job
Oh lol
I was actually currently going back and checking
Wolves 1-1 Palace
Sheffield 1-1 City
Burnley 2-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-2 Westham
Aston villa 0-0 Saints
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Man U 1-3 Arsenal
Spurs 1-1 Brighton
Fulham 1-0 Westbrom
Leeds 2-1 Leicester
Wolves 3-1 Palace
Sheffield 1-2 City
Burnley 1-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-0 Hammers
Villa 2-0 Southampton
Newcastle 1-1 Everton
Man U 4-1 Arsenal
spurs 2-1 Brighton
Fulham 2-0 West Brom
Leeds 2-0 Leicester