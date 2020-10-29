Dan’s EPL Predictions WK7 – Can Arsenal avoid another defeat?

Because of TV insistence to have games on a Friday, I again wanted to submit this early to give you guys as much time as possible.

Thank you to those who were honest admitting they put in predictions when Villa and Leeds had already kicked off. Some though did predict a Leeds win, with the game already underway at Villa Park. Anyone who has done that I have simply voided…

Wolves 1-1 Palace

Wolves should win this as Palace are fairly negative (who parks the bus at Fulham?). However, Wolves seem to struggle to kill teams off. That means they always leave the opposition with a chance.

Sheffield United 1-2 Man City

Anyone else getting tired of how reactionary and fickle football fans are getting? Man City draw at West Ham, but instead of just accepting they have injuries to key players, apparently Pep Guardiola now has to prove if he’s a world class manager after all. This is the same man who’s only ever gone one season without lifting a trophy.

Burnley 0-2 Chelsea

Burnley looked like their old selves on Monday, but I think what is crucial for Chelsea is 3 consecutive clean sheets.

Because their game at Old Trafford was so dull, they didn’t get enough credit for how big that result could be. Offer me a 0-0 on Sunday, I would bite your hand off.

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool have lost VVD through injury and now the man who was doing a good job filling in for him, Fabinho.

The Champions are definitely giving a chance to the rest, but I’m not sure anyone is going to be consistent enough to take advantage. Forget defensively, there will still be games where their attack can blow the opposition away.

Villa 1-3 Saints

So the Villa bubble burst last week, and it will be fascinating to see how they respond.

The way the Saints play means they will concede chances with their high line but will be perfect for Theo Walcott to complement Danny Ings. Southampton have goals in them.

Newcastle 0-2 Everton

Newcastle actually put out an attacking side on paper last weekend – but still parked the bus. With the players they have they should be doing more than relying on the odd set piece to get them out of jail.

Man United 1-1 Arsenal

As I write this United have just scored 5 in the Champions League.

I believe long term Arteta plans to play the attractive football we all want but It won’t start here.

This will be like this fixture last season. Two teams who think the other is there for the taking. Two sets of fans depressed that this used to be the game of the season, and how poor both sides have become. A draw is not a bad result though.

Spurs 4-0 Brighton

It breaks my heart to say it, but Son and Kane are the two best players so far this season and will carry on that form here. Let’s calm down though with all this talk about them being the best Premiership partnership ever, shall we?

Fulham 2-0 West Brom

You might think I’m crazy to back Fulham two weekends in a row, but I actually thought they were unlucky against Palace. Naive but unlucky. Eventually though they are due some luck in front of goal.

Leeds 0- 1 Leicester

Tactically did a number on us and can see them doing the same here. Will let Leeds have the ball and then hit them on the counter.

LAST WEEKS RESULTS

Bad news peeps, we have a new leader after Dan Kit got an impressive 11, as did Edu (not that Edu I don’t think?).

Well done too to Highbury Hero who got 10 points

3 players scored 9, Kenya 001, em and Easy guy

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 41

ME 38

Sue 33

Shakir 33

Highbury Hero 32

Easy guys 31

Terrah 30

Dunchirado 30

Sid 28

Khadii 26

MTG27

Declan 25

KSTIX 24

lykmatt 24b

Admin Pat 23

Davars 23

Arsha 22

Dhoni 21

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 18

Anie 18

I 17

Baron 16

Buchi 16

Babasola 15

okobino 14

SJ14

Joe Gunner 13

Jay 13

Olushorlar 13

Dotash 13

Sagie 13

Musa 12

Edu 12

Samson 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Herbz 10

em 10

Kenya 001 9

Third Man JW 9

Sue P 9

Tom 9

Jimmy Bauer 8

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Saint Emirates 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

ICW 6

Gunner 4 Life 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sue P 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Illiterate 3

Gunner Ray

Ash 2

Toney 2

Quincy Okereke 2