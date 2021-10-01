Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions WK7 – Can Arsenal keep run going at Brighton?

As excited, I was about the NLD, I was brought down to earth throughout the week by world class analysis.

Not taking away what Arsenal did but Spurs’ tactics were truly bizarre, having their two central midfielders ahead of their strikers.

It’s unlikely we will ever play against that kind of system again ….

 

Man United 1-1 Everton

It does seem that Ole lacks that tactical insight to take Man United over the line.

Where a City, Chelsea and Liverpool have an identity, the plan at Old Trafford seems to be to rely on individual moments of magic.

Sometimes that will work (like midweek) but it also means they will drop silly points.

Alternatively, Rafa will rock up with a game plan and I don’t think it’s a shock if Everton get a result.

 

Burnley 2-0 Norwich

19th vs 20th.

Two teams without a league win yet.

Whoever loses this should be worried and it might come down to who shows more ambition.

Sean Dyche’s men though have more know-how, and at least know what they do has kept them up before.

Both I predict will get relegated.

 

Chelsea 2-0 Saints

I got to admit that I was getting carried away with Chelsea.

Yet in their last two fixtures they seemed to run out of ideas.

Let’s stress those fixtures were against Man City and Juventus, and maybe in the long term they need this to avoid getting complacent.

 

Leeds 1-2 Watford

The longer Leeds goes without a win the harder it becomes.

Part of their problem is fans show up at Elland Road expecting to win this type of game.

Yet in reality it’s an injury hit squad that is lacking confidence.

 

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Despite the criticism Newcastle are grinding out results mainly thanks to Saint Maximin. Whether he’s enough to turn draws into wins is debatable.

Away fans protesting though seems self-defeating.

Wolves don’t take a lot of their chances, meaning they will keep the Toon in the game.

 

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

We might actually play against a team who don’t have their two CMS ahead of their strikers.

However tactically bad Spurs were, it doesn’t change the fact that Auba worked his socks off and Overgaard’s pressing was world class.

The challenge now is for our players to keep up those levels every week.

It’s one thing to be up for a Derby it’s another to repeat if away on the south coast for an evening kick off.

What separates good players from those who finish in the top 4 Is being able to be consistent.

Where this current group is at, it wouldn’t be a shock if we didn’t show up after a week of hype.

 

Palace 1-0 Leicester

Leicester plays these three days after a trip to Poland. They simply don’t have the squad to manage that.

If Palace play like they did on Monday, they can win this.

Was disappointed in Zaha’s complaints about Brighton’s celebrations when his was similar.

Sometimes he shows a mentality which explains why he wouldn’t cope at a higher level.

 

Spurs 1-2 Villa

Fair to say Spurs won’t play the same tactics that they did against us?

I’m still trying to work out was their manager blaming himself for asking players to do something not practical, or was he saying his players were not good enough to follow through his game plan?

A good time for Villa to go to Spurs.

 

West Ham 3- 2 Brentford

Could be the most entertaining game of the weekend.

A year ago, I would have said the Hammers would drop points as they struggle when they are favourites.

It’s a credit to David Moyes that they now have that belief to win games.

 

Liverpool 3-1 Man City

I got to admit that City proved me wrong at the Bridge.

If they win the Prem they will look back on last weekend as a statement moment.

Equally though, in a game they dominated they only scored by a hit and hope shot on the turn.

This game will be an example of the problem of not having a world class number 9.

Will City take the limited opportunities they get on Sunday?

You know Liverpool will!

Anfield can be electric for games like this and impact the result.

 

LAST WEEKS EPL PREDICTIONS TABLE

Top 32 Qualify for the World Cup
Mambo 51
Stephanie 51
Samson 50
Toney 49
EBlaze 49
Adiva 48
Turbo 48
I 47
Gotanidea 47
J Gunner 46
Phenom 45
Sue P 44
Kedar 44
Angus 44
Sue 43
Rob 49-43
Dotash 43
Goonersia 42
Terrah 42
Adamjim 42
OsloGunner 42
Edu 42
Dhoni 40
Prince 40
me 41
Admin 41
Uzi Ozil 40
Easyguys 40
Ackshay 39
guy 39
Elvis 38
Skakir 38
Declan 38
Kenya 001= 38
Sid 37
Voyageur 37
owei 37
Khadli 36
HH 35
Dunchirado 34
Matthew 34
Spledid 34
Kev 82- 34
Okobinno 35
Ba Thea 33
MTG 33
Rusty 33
Blue 17-32
Tom 32
Gunne Ray 31
Onyango 31
Instroomwnts 31
Indian Gunner London 31
SJ 31
Kobin 30
Dan Kit 28
Timonthy 28
Sagie 28
yayo 28
Abbass 25
Adeski 24
PJSA 23
labass 22
Famocji 22
Zeek 20
Tomorrow 20
loose cannon 20
Gogo 19
Hackiubee 19
illiterate 19
lucia 19
Kelvin A- 19
Third Man JW 18
Seroti 18
Drayton 16
Kondwani Tyson 14
phil 14
Olushorlor 14
Sol 12
Kuz 11
Montana 11
Baron 11
Diddie 11
Davars 10
George 10
Ezegou Kevin 9
Lenohappy 9
mubz ug- 9
Jo Gunz -7
Sylvander 7
Quincy Okebe 7
Geo 7
Dendrite 7
football lovers 6
Yayo 6
Musa 6
Gooner 19-6
David 6
Longbenark 6
Charlie 5
Btg 5
Lisg 5
Collins 4
Girl 2
Varka 2
odi 7

Good Luck Peeps

Dan

11 Comments

  1. gotanidea says:
    October 1, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Man Utd 2 – 0 Everton
    Burnley 2 – 0 Norwich
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Southampton
    Leeds 1 – 1 Watford
    Wolves 2 – 0 Newcastle
    Brighton 0 – 1 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    West Ham 2 – 0 Brentford
    Liverpool 1 – 0 Man City

    Reply
  2. Indian Gunner London says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Man Utd 2 – 1 Everton
    Burnley 2 – 0 Norwich
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Southampton
    Leeds 1 – 2 Watford
    Wolves 2 – 1 Newcastle
    Brighton 1 – 2 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 2 – 1 Aston Villa
    West Ham 2 – 2 Brentford
    Liverpool 1 – 1 Man City

    Reply
  3. Khaly says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Man U 2 – 1 Everton
    Burnley 1 – 0 Norwich
    Leed 2 – 1 Watford
    Wolves 1 – 1 Newcastle
    Brighton 1 – 2 Arsenal
    Crystal palace 2 – 2 Leicester
    Westham 3 – 2 Brentford
    Liverpool 1 – 1 Man City
    Spurs 1 – 1 Villa
    Chelsea 2 – 1 Southampton

    Reply
  4. Labass says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Manu 3-1 Everton
    Burnley 2-0 Norwich
    Leeds 3-2 Watford
    Wolves 2-0 Newcastle
    Brighton 1-3 Arsenal
    Crystal palace 1-1 Leicester
    Westham 2-0 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-2 Manc
    Spur 1-2 Aston Villa
    Chelsea 2-1 Southampton

    Reply
  5. Ackshay says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Man Utd 1– 1 Everton
    Burnley 0 – 0 Norwich
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Southampton
    Leeds 1 – 2 Watford
    Wolves 1 – 0 Newcastle
    Brighton 1– 2 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 1– 1 Leicester
    Spurs 1– 1 Aston Villa
    West Ham 1– 2 Brentford
    Liverpool 2 – 1 Man City

    Reply
  6. Zeek says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Man Utd 1 – 2 Everton
    Burnley 2 – 1 Norwich
    Chelsea 1 – 0 Southampton
    Leeds 1 – 2 Watford
    Wolves 1– 2 Newcastle
    Brighton 0 – 1 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 2 – 2 Aston Villa
    West Ham 2 – 0 Brentford
    Liverpool 2 – 0 Man City

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Dan..I had 9 points to go on plus 7 from last week… so I should be on 50

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      October 1, 2021 at 10:56 am

      So just to clarify, you’ve added the 9 on but forgot the 7 from last week! Cheers!

      Reply
  8. Elvis says:
    October 1, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Man Utd 1 – 0 Everton
    Burnley 0 – 1 Norwich
    Chelsea 0 – 0 Southampton
    Leeds 2 – 1 Watford
    Wolves 1 – 2 Newcastle
    Brighton 0 – 1 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 0 – 2 Aston Villa
    West Ham 2 – 0 Brentford
    Liverpool 3 – 0 Man City

    Reply
  9. Rusty says:
    October 1, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Man Utd 2 – 0 Everton
    Burnley 2 – 0 Norwich
    Chelsea 2 – 0 Southampton
    Leeds 1 – 1 Watford
    Wolves 2 – 0 Newcastle
    Brighton 1 – 1 Arsenal
    Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Leicester
    Spurs 1 – 1 Aston Villa
    West Ham 2 – 0 Brentford
    Liverpool 1 – 0 Man City

    Reply
  10. Owei says:
    October 1, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Man United 3-1 Everton
    Burnley 2-0 Norwich
    Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
    Leeds 2-2 Watford
    Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
    Brighton 1-1 Arsenal
    Palace 1-1 Leicester
    Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa
    West Ham 3-1 Brentford
    Liverpool 2-2 Man City

    Reply

