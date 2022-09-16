Dan’s EPL Predictions WK7 – Can Arsenal win a Brentford this time around?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk 7

ANALYSIS TO FOLLOW – Please leave your predictions below

Forest 1-0 Fulham

Villa 1-0 Saints

Wolves 0-2 City

Newcastle 2-0 Cherries

Spurs 4-0 Leicester

Brentford 2-1 Arsenal

Everton 3-0 West ham.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

SJ 52 Indian Gunner London 50 Sid 49 Phenom 46 Zeek 45 Terrah 45 Longbenark 44 Die hard 44 Anti virus 44 Rob 49-44 Uzi Ozil 43 Toney 43 Okobino 43 Quincy 42 GB 41 Prince 40 Kuhepson 40 Matthew 40 HH 40 Kenya 001- 39 Labass 39 Misgana 39 Ba thea 39 TN Arsenal 38 Ackshay 38 JRA 37 Gotanidea 37 Yayo 37 Oluseyi 36 Onyango 36 Dendrite 35 Sue P 35 D Kit 35 Goonersia 34 Splendid 34 Gundown 34 Me 34 Famochi 34 J Gunner 34 Loose Cannon 34 I 34 Tom 33 MTG 33 Stephanie 32 Savage 32 Edu 32 Flash G 32 K Tyson 31 Sagie 30 Dotash 30 Nemesis of a Spud 29 Angelo 29 Taiwo 4321- 28 J Bauer 28 Ruler system 28 Khadi 24 Ayan 24 J Gunner 23 Arsha 23 J legend 23 E blaze 23 Admin 21 Adeybayo 21 Chuck 21 Olushorlor 20 Ruler System 20 Gogo Adiva 19 Kobin 19 Dunchirado 19 My name is Lehman 18 Lucia 18 Drayton 18 Rusty 17 Illiterate 17 Samson A 17 OGHENE 16 Gibson Power 15 Easyguy 15 Jo Gunz 15 Baron 15 Elsammy 15 lima 13 J Moati 13 Mishael leashim 13 K Hristov 12 Adajim 11 koktafo 10 Zeus 10 Martin’s Wakona 10 Royal Challenger 8 Mr Fox 8 Top 4 Never Again 8 ST Joachim 8 Surajo malah 7 Joebaba 6 Mide 6 Azeez Omerah Cole 6 Zig -5 Big Sam 4 tesfie 1

