Dan’s EPL Predictions WK7 – Can Arsenal win a Brentford this time around?

Dan’s EPL Predictions Wk 7
ANALYSIS TO FOLLOW – Please leave your predictions below
Forest 1-0 Fulham
Villa 1-0 Saints
Wolves 0-2 City
Newcastle 2-0 Cherries
Spurs 4-0 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Arsenal
Everton 3-0 West ham.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
SJ 52
Indian Gunner London 50
Sid 49
Phenom 46
Zeek 45
Terrah 45
Longbenark 44
Die hard 44
Anti virus 44
Rob 49-44
Uzi Ozil 43
Toney 43
Okobino 43
Quincy 42
GB 41
Prince 40
Kuhepson 40
Matthew 40
HH 40
Kenya 001- 39
Labass 39
Misgana 39
Ba thea 39
TN Arsenal 38
Ackshay 38
JRA 37
Gotanidea 37
Yayo 37
Oluseyi 36
Onyango 36
Dendrite 35
Sue P 35
D Kit 35
Goonersia 34
Splendid 34
Gundown 34
Me 34
Famochi 34
J Gunner 34
Loose Cannon 34
I 34
Tom 33
MTG 33
Stephanie 32
Savage 32
Edu 32
Flash G 32
K Tyson 31
Sagie 30
Dotash 30
Nemesis of a Spud 29
Angelo 29
Taiwo 4321- 28
J Bauer 28
Ruler system 28
Khadi 24
Ayan 24
J Gunner 23
Arsha 23
J legend 23
E blaze 23
Admin 21
Adeybayo 21
Chuck 21
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
Dunchirado 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Drayton 18
Rusty 17
Illiterate 17
Samson A 17
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
Jo Gunz 15
Baron 15
Elsammy 15
lima 13
J Moati 13
Mishael leashim 13
K Hristov 12
Adajim 11
koktafo 10
Zeus 10
Martin’s Wakona 10
Royal Challenger 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
Surajo malah 7
Joebaba 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Big Sam 4
tesfie 1
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Villa 1-0 Saints
Wolves 0-3 City
Newcastle 2-0 Cherries
Spurs 3-0 Leicester
Brentford 1-2Arsenal
Everton 2-1 West ham.
Nott Forest 1 – 1 Fulham
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Southampton
Wolves 1 – 3 Man City
Newcastle 2 – 1 Bournemouth
Tottenham 3 – 1 Leicester
Brentford 1 – 2 Arsenal
Everton 1 – 1 West Ham
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Villa 0-2 Southampton
Wolves 0-4 Man City
Newcastle 3-0 Bournemouth
Spuds 2-0 Leicester
Brentford 2-1 Arsenal
Everton 1-2 West Ham
Forest 1-3 Fulham
Villa 1-0 Saints
Wolves 0-2 City
Newcastle 3-0 Cherries
Spurs 3-1 Leicester
Brentford 1-2Arsenal
Everton 2-1 West ham
Nottingham Forest 1 – 2 Fulham
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Southampton
Wolves 1 – 3 Man City
Newcastle 3 – 1 Bournemouth
Tottenham 3 – 1 Leicester
Brentford 2 – 3 Arsenal
Everton 1 – 2 West Ham
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Villa 1-1 Saints
Wolves 1-3 City
Newcastle 2-0 Cherries
Spurs 3-1 Leicester
Brentford 1-3Arsenal
Everton 2-2 West ham
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Villa 2-2 Soton
Wolves 1-2 ManC
Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth
Spuds 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
Everton 1-1 West Ham
Forest 2-2 Fulham
Villa 1-0 Saints
Wolves 1-2 City
Newcastle 2-0 Cherries
Spurs 3-2 Leicester
Brentford 1-2Arsenal
Everton 1-1 West ham.
Forest 2-0Fulham
Villa 2-1 soton
Wolves 1-3 man City
Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth
Spuds 1-2 Leicester
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
Everton 1-3 westham
Forest 1-2 Fulham
Villa 2-1 Saints
Wolves 1-3 City
Newcastle 2-1Cherries
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 1-3Arsenal
Everton 1-1West ham.
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Villa 2-1 Saints
Wolves 1-3 City
Newcastle 2-0 Cherries
Spurs 2-1 Leicester
Brentford 1-2 Arsenal
Everton 1-2 West ham
Villa 2 – 2 Southampton
Forest 0 – 2 Fulham
Wolves 0 – 2 Man City
Newcastle 2 – 0 Bournemouth
Spurs 4 – 0 Leicester
Brentford 1 – 2 Arsenal
Everton 2 – 2 West Ham
Nott Forest 1 – 2 Fulham
Aston Villa 1 – 1 Southampton
Wolves 1 – 3 Man City
Newcastle 2 – 1 Bournemouth
Tottenham 3 – 1 Leicester
Brentford 1 – 2 Arsenal
Everton 1 – 1 West Ham
Villa 1-1 Southampton
Forest 1-1 Fulham
Wolves 1-2 Man City
Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth
Spurs 2-2 Leicester City
Brentford 0-2 Arsenal
Everton 1-1 Westham
Aston Villa 2 – 1 Southampton
Nott’m Forest 0 – 1 Fulham
Wolves 0 – 2 Man City
Newcastle 2 – 0 Bournemouth
Spurs 2 – 1 Leicester
Brentford 0 – 2 Arsenal
Everton 0 – 2 West Ham