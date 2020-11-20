Dan’s EPL Predictions WK9 – Can Arteta stop the rot against Leeds?

Is it me or did that International break drag?

I don’t know if it’s a case of having too much football on TV (every Prem game remains in its own individual time slot) but out of the three England games over the last fortnight I didn’t watch any. That’s not like me.

At least though the PPV model has been scrapped.

Newcastle 0- 3 Chelsea

Again it feels like ages ago, but Newcastle were so negative at Southampton why would they be any different against Chelsea? I keep waiting for Steve Bruce to look at the attacking flair he has, and just show some ambition. It won’t happen on Saturday.

The only hope I’ll give the Toon is; sometimes when you have had players travelling around the world, they find it hard to find their rhythm for a cold midday kick off. Ziyech and Mendy for example have been in Africa. Those two could make Chelsea a threat to Liverpool’s title.

Villa 2-1 Brighton

First of all let’s say thank you to Brighton. Their 0-0 draw with Burnley convinced the League they can’t be charging 14.99 for any game involving those two.

In this game I’m going for what I call the ‘Grealish factor’ to be the difference. It seems Southgate has given in to peer pressure to start him for England. What’s the bet by the time of the Euros a nation puts loads of pressure on the poor kid? Which means he will miss a penalty or get sent off.

Spurs 2-1 City

Hate writing these words but can see this being a Jose masterclass. That means City dominate possession but get picked off by Spurs’ clinical attack. Then we spend the next week hearing why Spurs can win the League.

Man United 3-1 West Brom

You look at how West Brom defend and you think this should be routine, but do United do routine anymore? Surely eventually they have too? Is no longer a shock if Ole makes hard work of this, but again, I can’t look past how West Brom defend.

Fulham 2-2 Everton

I keep seeing Fulham play well and think with the law of averages they will get some luck. Then you see their penalty in the last second at West Ham and you think,’ you deserve everything you get.’ Lookman took that spot kick because Mitrovic had had his last spot kick saved.

The striker then had a penalty saved against Scotland costing Serbia a place at the Euros, so not sure how confident he will be? This is the final time I put my faith in you Fulham.

Sheffield United 2-0 West Ham

The Blades have 1 point from their first eight games, yet it’s not like they are playing badly. Again, the law of averages suggests they are due a break of luck. West Ham are the type who might not show up? (not literally!).

Leeds 2-1 Arsenal

You would think this is a cup final the way some gooners are carrying on, and it’s not going to help the team. As much as I agree that Arteta is over complicating things there is a danger that, due to inexperience, he listens to everyone’s opinions and … over complicates things.

A good manager sticks to this ethos and trusts his own judgement, so in a strange way I don’t want to see Auba suddenly in the middle and Pepe starting. It would be a sign of weakness from our manager.

Bielsa’s probably the worse to be given 2 weeks to form a plan. Leeds certainly won’t fear us, and I just worry if we have the mentality to respond? Imagine what I would be saying if Elland Road was full?

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

Liverpool couldn’t be doing more to give the rest a chance of winning the title with Gomez the latest defender to get a serious injury.

Yet this season’s so strange it could be the one year when you win the Prem by having the philosophy of attack being the best form of defence.

Burnley 0-1 Palace

Originally this was another Burnley game you would have had to pay 14.99 to watch. Having done that 2 weeks ago I reckon that was the moment the government phoned up the League and said ‘enough now’. The irony with this now being just an added fixture as part of your sky package, I bet this ends up a 3-3 classic (I really don’t.)

Wolves 1-2 Saints

The assumption was that the Saints would miss the injured Ings (and still might), but they looked so good against Newcastle. What I like about them is that every player knows their job, which shows they have brought into their manager’s ethos. That was the best version of Theo Walcott I have seen in years.

Wolves won’t park the bus like Newcastle, but do have a tendency to not take their chances.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

He’s had to wait two weeks for this announcement, but ‘well done’ to Dan Kit, who’s 13 points makes him odds on favourite to win the inaugural JustArsenal predictions Championship.

Phenom got 11 in what I believe was his or her first effort?

3 players got 10 – Khadii, Easy Guy and KSTIX…

Top 24 qualify for Euros

Dan Kit 62

ME 54

Highbury Hero 47

Khadii 47

Easy gus 47

Sue 44

Shakir 44

KSTIX 43

MTG 41

Declan 39

lykmatt 39

Sid 38

Terrah 36

Dunchirado 35

Arsha 35

Admin pat 34

Dhoni 31

Davars 31

Buchi 30

Dotash 28

Anie 25

Samson 25

Baron 24

Sagie 24

Edu 23

Em 23

Olushorlorlar 23

S Emirates 20

SJ 20

Joe gunner 20

Quincy Okereke 19

Fatorisa Festus Omoboboji 18

I 17

Gibson power 16

Babasola 15

okobino 14

Jay 13

Musa 12

Third Man jw 12

Gunner 4 life 11

Kenya 001. 11

Phemom 11

Nuisance 10

Elvis 10

Herbz 10

Sue P 9

Tom 9

Ernie Blaze 9

Jimmy Bauer 8

Invader Zim 8

Rain 7

Gerylo – 7

Ba Thea 7

Gold 7

Omwabu Robinson 4

ICW 6

Rusty 6

Collins otanchi masea 6

Khgondroidx- 6

Sean Williams 6

Eastside Gooner 5

Durand 5

Deluded One 5

Frank Brady 5-

Prince 5

Kuhepson 4

Classy Gunner 4

Uzi Ozil 4

Nifty 4

One and Only Making Love OnCampus 4

Seroti 4

Famochi 4

Kev 82. 3

Illiterate 3

Gunner Ray

Ash 2

Toney 2

good luck

Dan