Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Spurs or United close gap on Arsenal?

Dan’s EPL Predictions
So, after a favour from Liverpool our ‘Invincible’ record lives on for another year.
We also now have a 4-point lead at the top of the table.
The last 4 times a side won 9 out of their first 10 games in the Prem, they went on to be Champions!
Anyone else think we setting ourselves up for a massive fall?
Brighton 2-0 Forest
I wonder if the Forest Owner’s insistence that their manager is under zero pressure is acknowledgement that they got their policy wrong, recruiting too many new faces at once?
Compare to how the other two promoted sides are faring, who stuck with the squad who got them out of the Championship.
Not that the owners won’t change their mind after too many defeats.
Palace 3-0 Wolves
I know they won at the weekend, but it was by a penalty which means Wolves still struggle to score goals in open play.
I wonder if it’s now a mental issue before a ball is even kicked.
If they can rehire Nuno Santos, they should.
Cherries 2-1 Saints
A Derby on the South Coast.
The Cherries have become tough to beat, which I never thought I’d say.
They are organised, stay in games and they have players who can nick them a goal.
Think will have more energy than the Saints.
Brentford 0-2 Chelsea
Keep an eye on Chelsea.
Staying under the radar and grinding out results.
Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
Sunday was an example of form temporary, class is permanent.
Reminded to us by VVD and Salah.
It’s important they follow that up with a win here to start building momentum.
Need to mention Klopp. I always have been a fan but this whole passive aggressiveness is getting hard to watch.
He reminds me of Jose Mourinho’s final years in England.
Once funny and entertaining but now moaning, screaming in refs faces, attacking legends, etc.
Newcastle 2-0 Everton
This was Lampard’s first Prem fixture as Everton manager, at the time Newcastle were in the bottom three.
How things have changed…
Man United 0-0 Spurs
Once a fixture that almost guaranteed goals, now wouldn’t shock me if it’s goalless.
Conte (understandably) will let United have the initiative, while the home side can’t take their chances.
Fulham 3-1 Villa
More energy about Fulham then Villa.
Gerrard under pressure?
Leicester 1-0 Leeds
If Leeds play like they did against us they will get a result, but I think they gave so much, a quick turnaround might impact them.
LAST WEEK’S TABLE
Sid 80
SJ 79
Indian Gunner London 78
Phenom 78
Terrah 77
Savage 74
GB 73
Labass 72
Zeek 72
Matthew 72
MTG 71
Anti Virus 71
HH 71
Die hard 70
Longbenark 70
Rob 49- 70
Splendid 69
Taiwo 4321- 68
Prince 68
J gunner 63
Okobino 67
TN Arsenal 67
Misgana 66
Toney 66
Gundown 66
JRA 66
Gotanidea 65
Uzi Ozil 64
Goonersia 63
Onyango 63
Loose cannon 63
Dkit 62
Yayo 62
I 60
Sue P 60
Ackshay 61
Me 59
Kuhepson 60
Dendrite 59
Kenya 001- 58
Dotash 58
Tom 57
Angelo 57
Quincy 54
Stephanie 53
Ayan 52
Oluseyi 50
E blaze 50
Drayton 50
K Tyson 49
Sagie 49
Ba thea 48
Edu 47
Noas 47
Adeybayo 47
Khadi 46
Admin 46
Famochi 44
Elsammy 42
Chuck 42
J legend 40
Dunchurado 40
M wokona 36
J moati 35
Flash G 32
Jo gunz 32
J Bauer 31
Ruler system 28
JOA 25
Samson A 24
Arsha 23
Baron 21
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Illiterate 17
Riveriosantos 17
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
Baron 15
lima 13
Mishael leashim 13
K Hristov 12
Adajim 11
koktafo 10
Zeus 10
Achiel 9
Royal Challenger 8
Walidoing 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
BME12-7
Surajo malah 7
Jeremy7
Lannotdatguy 6
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
La
Kenneth 5
Big Sam 4
Stone 4
Gun smoke 2
tesfie 1
Brighton 2-1 Forest
Palace 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
Newcastle 2-2 Everton
Man Utd 1-0 S@#%s
Fulham 2-0 Villa
Leicester 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 2-0 Nott Forest
Palace 2-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Man United 1-1 Tiny Totts
Fulham 2-1 Villa
Leicester 2-2 Leeds
Brighton 2-0 Forest
Palace 1-0 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-2 Southampton
Brentford 1-0 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-1 Westham
Newcastle 1-1 Everton
Man U 1-2 Spurs
Fulham 1-2 Villa
Leicester 2-1 Leeds
Brighton 2-0 Forest
Palace 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-0 Southampton
Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
Newcastle 3-1 Everton
Man United 2-1 Spursy
Fulham 2-1 Villa
Leicester 2-2 Leeds
Bri 2-0 forest
Palace 2-0
Cherries 2-1 Saint
Brentford 1-0 Che
Liv 2-1 Westham
New 1-1 Eve
Manu 2-2 Spurs
Fulham 2-1 Villa
Lei 2-2 Leeds
Brighton 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Palace 2-1 Wolves
Bournemouth 2-1 Soton
Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
ManU 1-2 Spuds
Fulham 1-1 Villa
Leicester 1-1 Leeds