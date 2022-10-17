Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Spurs or United close gap on Arsenal?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

So, after a favour from Liverpool our ‘Invincible’ record lives on for another year.

We also now have a 4-point lead at the top of the table.

The last 4  times a side won 9 out of their first 10 games in the Prem, they went on to be Champions!

Anyone else think we setting ourselves up for a massive fall?

Brighton 2-0 Forest

I wonder if the Forest Owner’s insistence that their manager is under zero pressure is acknowledgement that they got their policy wrong, recruiting too many new faces at once?

Compare to how the other two promoted sides are faring, who stuck with the squad who got them out of the Championship.

Not that the owners won’t change their mind after too many defeats.

Palace 3-0 Wolves

I know they won at the weekend, but it was by a penalty which means Wolves still struggle to score goals in open play.

I wonder if it’s now a mental issue before a ball is even kicked.

If they can rehire Nuno Santos, they should.

Cherries 2-1 Saints

A Derby on the South Coast.

The Cherries have become tough to beat, which I never thought I’d say.

They are organised, stay in games and they have players who can nick them a goal.

Think will have more energy than the Saints.

Brentford 0-2 Chelsea

Keep an eye on Chelsea.

Staying under the radar and grinding out results.

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham

Sunday was an example of form temporary, class is permanent.

Reminded to us by VVD and Salah.

It’s important they follow that up with a win here to start building momentum.

Need to mention Klopp. I always have been a fan but this whole passive aggressiveness is getting hard to watch.

He reminds me of Jose Mourinho’s final years in England.

Once funny and entertaining but now moaning, screaming in refs faces, attacking legends, etc.

Newcastle 2-0 Everton

This was Lampard’s first Prem fixture as Everton manager, at the time Newcastle were in the bottom three.

How things have changed…

Man United 0-0 Spurs

Once a fixture that almost guaranteed goals, now wouldn’t shock me if it’s goalless.

Conte (understandably) will let United have the initiative, while the home side can’t take their chances.

Fulham 3-1 Villa

More energy about Fulham then Villa.

Gerrard under pressure?

Leicester 1-0 Leeds

If Leeds play like they did against us they will get a result, but I think they gave so much, a quick turnaround might impact them.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Sid 80
SJ 79
Indian Gunner London 78
Phenom 78
Terrah 77
Savage 74
GB 73
Labass 72
Zeek 72
Matthew 72
MTG 71
Anti Virus 71
HH 71
Die hard 70
Longbenark 70
Rob 49- 70
Splendid 69
Taiwo 4321- 68
Prince 68
J gunner 63
Okobino 67
TN Arsenal 67
Misgana 66
Toney 66
Gundown 66
JRA 66
Gotanidea 65
Uzi Ozil 64
Goonersia 63
Onyango 63
Loose cannon 63
Dkit 62
Yayo 62
I 60
Sue P 60
Ackshay 61
Me 59
Kuhepson 60
Dendrite 59
Kenya 001- 58
Dotash 58
Tom 57
Angelo 57
Quincy 54
Stephanie 53
Ayan 52
Oluseyi 50
E blaze 50
Drayton 50
K Tyson 49
Sagie 49
Ba thea 48
Edu 47
Noas 47
Adeybayo 47
Khadi 46
Admin 46
Famochi 44
Elsammy 42
Chuck 42
J legend 40
Dunchurado 40
M wokona 36
J moati 35
Flash G 32
Jo gunz 32
J Bauer 31
Ruler system 28
JOA 25
Samson A 24
Arsha 23
Baron 21
Olushorlor 20
Ruler System 20
Gogo
Adiva 19
Kobin 19
My name is Lehman 18
Lucia 18
Rusty 17
Illiterate 17
Riveriosantos 17
OGHENE 16
Gibson Power 15
Easyguy 15
Baron 15
lima 13
Mishael leashim 13
K Hristov 12
Adajim 11
koktafo 10
Zeus 10
Achiel 9
Royal Challenger 8
Walidoing 8
Mr Fox 8
Top 4 Never Again 8
ST Joachim 8
BME12-7
Surajo malah 7
Jeremy7
Lannotdatguy 6
Joebaba 6
Akota 6
Mide 6
Azeez Omerah Cole 6
Zig -5
Mide 5
Josiah 5
La
Kenneth 5
Big Sam 4
Stone 4
Gun smoke 2
tesfie 1

6 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Brighton 2-1 Forest
    Palace 2-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
    Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
    Newcastle 2-2 Everton
    Man Utd 1-0 S@#%s
    Fulham 2-0 Villa
    Leicester 1-2 Leeds

    Reply

  2. Brighton 2-0 Nott Forest
    Palace 2-0 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-1 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
    Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
    Newcastle 2-1 Everton
    Man United 1-1 Tiny Totts
    Fulham 2-1 Villa
    Leicester 2-2 Leeds

    Reply

  3. Brighton 2-0 Forest
    Palace 1-0 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-2 Southampton
    Brentford 1-0 Chelsea
    Liverpool 2-1 Westham
    Newcastle 1-1 Everton
    Man U 1-2 Spurs
    Fulham 1-2 Villa
    Leicester 2-1 Leeds

    Reply

  4. Brighton 2-0 Forest
    Palace 2-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-0 Southampton
    Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
    Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
    Newcastle 3-1 Everton
    Man United 2-1 Spursy
    Fulham 2-1 Villa
    Leicester 2-2 Leeds

    Reply

  5. Bri 2-0 forest
    Palace 2-0
    Cherries 2-1 Saint
    Brentford 1-0 Che
    Liv 2-1 Westham
    New 1-1 Eve
    Manu 2-2 Spurs
    Fulham 2-1 Villa
    Lei 2-2 Leeds

    Reply

  6. Brighton 2-1 Nottingham Forest
    Palace 2-1 Wolves
    Bournemouth 2-1 Soton
    Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
    Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
    Newcastle 2-1 Everton
    ManU 1-2 Spuds
    Fulham 1-1 Villa
    Leicester 1-1 Leeds

    Reply

