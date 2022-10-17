Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Spurs or United close gap on Arsenal?

Dan’s EPL Predictions

So, after a favour from Liverpool our ‘Invincible’ record lives on for another year.

We also now have a 4-point lead at the top of the table.

The last 4 times a side won 9 out of their first 10 games in the Prem, they went on to be Champions!

Anyone else think we setting ourselves up for a massive fall?

Brighton 2-0 Forest

I wonder if the Forest Owner’s insistence that their manager is under zero pressure is acknowledgement that they got their policy wrong, recruiting too many new faces at once?

Compare to how the other two promoted sides are faring, who stuck with the squad who got them out of the Championship.

Not that the owners won’t change their mind after too many defeats.

Palace 3-0 Wolves

I know they won at the weekend, but it was by a penalty which means Wolves still struggle to score goals in open play.

I wonder if it’s now a mental issue before a ball is even kicked.

If they can rehire Nuno Santos, they should.

Cherries 2-1 Saints

A Derby on the South Coast.

The Cherries have become tough to beat, which I never thought I’d say.

They are organised, stay in games and they have players who can nick them a goal.

Think will have more energy than the Saints.

Brentford 0-2 Chelsea

Keep an eye on Chelsea.

Staying under the radar and grinding out results.

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham

Sunday was an example of form temporary, class is permanent.

Reminded to us by VVD and Salah.

It’s important they follow that up with a win here to start building momentum.

Need to mention Klopp. I always have been a fan but this whole passive aggressiveness is getting hard to watch.

He reminds me of Jose Mourinho’s final years in England.

Once funny and entertaining but now moaning, screaming in refs faces, attacking legends, etc.

Newcastle 2-0 Everton

This was Lampard’s first Prem fixture as Everton manager, at the time Newcastle were in the bottom three.

How things have changed…

Man United 0-0 Spurs

Once a fixture that almost guaranteed goals, now wouldn’t shock me if it’s goalless.

Conte (understandably) will let United have the initiative, while the home side can’t take their chances.

Fulham 3-1 Villa

More energy about Fulham then Villa.

Gerrard under pressure?

Leicester 1-0 Leeds

If Leeds play like they did against us they will get a result, but I think they gave so much, a quick turnaround might impact them.

LAST WEEK’S TABLE

Sid 80

SJ 79

Indian Gunner London 78

Phenom 78

Terrah 77

Savage 74

GB 73

Labass 72

Zeek 72

Matthew 72

MTG 71

Anti Virus 71

HH 71

Die hard 70

Longbenark 70

Rob 49- 70

Splendid 69

Taiwo 4321- 68

Prince 68

J gunner 63

Okobino 67

TN Arsenal 67

Misgana 66

Toney 66

Gundown 66

JRA 66

Gotanidea 65

Uzi Ozil 64

Goonersia 63

Onyango 63

Loose cannon 63

Dkit 62

Yayo 62

I 60

Sue P 60

Ackshay 61

Me 59

Kuhepson 60

Dendrite 59

Kenya 001- 58

Dotash 58

Tom 57

Angelo 57

Quincy 54

Stephanie 53

Ayan 52

Oluseyi 50

E blaze 50

Drayton 50

K Tyson 49

Sagie 49

Ba thea 48

Edu 47

Noas 47

Adeybayo 47

Khadi 46

Admin 46

Famochi 44

Elsammy 42

Chuck 42

J legend 40

Dunchurado 40

M wokona 36

J moati 35

Flash G 32

Jo gunz 32

J Bauer 31

Ruler system 28

JOA 25

Samson A 24

Arsha 23

Baron 21

Olushorlor 20

Ruler System 20

Gogo

Adiva 19

Kobin 19

My name is Lehman 18

Lucia 18

Rusty 17

Illiterate 17

Riveriosantos 17

OGHENE 16

Gibson Power 15

Easyguy 15

Baron 15

lima 13

Mishael leashim 13

K Hristov 12

Adajim 11

koktafo 10

Zeus 10

Achiel 9

Royal Challenger 8

Walidoing 8

Mr Fox 8

Top 4 Never Again 8

ST Joachim 8

BME12-7

Surajo malah 7

Jeremy7

Lannotdatguy 6

Joebaba 6

Akota 6

Mide 6

Azeez Omerah Cole 6

Zig -5

Mide 5

Josiah 5

La

Kenneth 5

Big Sam 4

Stone 4

Gun smoke 2

tesfie 1