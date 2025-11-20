Dan’s EPL Premier League Predictions Week 11 – Arsenal take all 3 points in the north London Derby

Burnley 0 – 3 Chelsea

It is never ideal when you have numerous players all around the world arriving back in London at various times, to then have to travel away from home for an early kick off on the Saturday. Burnley will try to physically unsettle a young Chelsea squad who can have their moments of inconsistencies. Once the visitors break the deadlock though, especially if they get an early goal, they should settle.

Cherries 3 – 1 West Ham

Having won consecutive games, the international break came at the perfect time for Nuno Santos. He is a manager who can organise a group of players the longer he gets to work with them on the training pitch. The Portuguese coach has had a fortnight to work with the majority of his squad. I just think in terms of their pressing, the Cherries currently have more pace and energy than the Hammers.

Brighton 3 – 1 Brentford

At home Brentford have been able to start to bully their opponents with their direct style. That is harder to do away. Thomas Tuchel says he has approx 55 to 60 names on a list. These are English players he will be contacting to tell them where they stand in terms of going to the World Cup and what they need to do to improve their chances. Surely Danny Welbeck is on that list?

Fulham 1 – 1 Sunderland

Every year we see the three promoted clubs with their own unique action plan of how to stay in the division. The Black Cats were busy in the transfer market, but that means a new group having to get to know each other quickly. I do not think Regis Le Bris has been given enough credit for recruiting various players around the world and straight away getting them to believe in his principles, care about the badge enough to fight and dig deep. A professional footballer working 100 percent and giving max effort should be a standard requirement, but trust me, not all managers consistently create that. I am not sure Silva will be in a rush to extend his contract.

Liverpool 2 – 0 Notts Forest

Eight points off top in November is too early to write off anyone in the title race. One set of results can quickly change momentum and the Champions will feel they have a winnable run of fixtures coming up. Arnie Slot will be less concerned by the table but how his team are actually playing. Earlier in the season the Reds let games descend into chaos, but you could see what ethos they were trying to create. I do not know how you would describe what they were trying to accomplish at the Etihad. Physically and mentally they look exhausted. They need to go back to basics to rebuild individuals’ confidence.

Wolves 2 – 1 Crystal Palace

Some have had the audacity to claim Rob Edwards has lacked class by taking the Wolves job having only joined Middlesbrough in June. It is funny how owners and fans preach the word loyalty only when it suits them. Let us say Edwards had withdrawn his interest in the Molineux vacancy and then lost his next six games on Teesside. Steve Gibson would not think twice about sacking his manager just because he was loyal, while supporters would have little sympathy for the 42 year old. Swapping second in the Championship for the Premiership basement boys is a gamble that might not work, but he should not be judged for putting himself and his family first.

Newcastle 1 – 3 Man City

Pep Guardiola is a winner so make no mistake he currently sees a route where his team can win another Championship. He will be fully aware he has a core group who know how to get over the line in a title race against an Arsenal team who have little. The Spaniard knows if he is close to the Gunners in March or April he has talent you can trust to deal with the pressure of a run in. Mikel Arteta does not have that. Sometimes you need luck in sport you cannot control, one of them being the schedule. There will be periods when visiting Saint James Park is difficult, but currently it is a good time to make the trip to Tyneside. If Eddie Howe is smart he will realise he has taken the Magpies as far as he can, should not outstay his welcome, and have an eye on the England job after the World Cup.

Leeds 1 – Aston Villa

Leeds can bully teams at Elland Road, especially on a cold afternoon in November. I think Villa have a soft underbelly, so it would not shock me if they are not up for this.

Arsenal 2 – 1 Spurs

Only those who predicted the Gunners were going to win ten League games in a row, were comparing this squad to the Invincibles, and were writing off the competition are now panicking regarding the title race. Some of us are old enough to understand how hard it is to be Champions. Of course Gooners can have their own opinions and support the team how they feel fit. Mikel Arteta earns his money by making sure his young squad have not listened to that outside noise and thought they have achieved anything. Even the truly special teams drop points in a campaign, so any player struggling with the pressure of having a four point lead in November mentally is not strong enough. That is the question mark that exists at the Emirates till we get over the line. Spurs are yet to lose in the League this season so tactically Thomas Frank brings something to this fixture that Ange Postecoglou could not. After the 2-2 draw at Sunderland, this is the perfect game for us to respond in just because the occasion of a NLD distracts from any nerves. Man City play before us in the next two weekends, meaning we could kick off with them only one point below us. That will not be an issue Sunday but might be when we go to the Bridge.

Man United 2 – 1 Everton

Unbeaten in their last five games, Ruben Amorim has quietly built some momentum meaning there will be a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford on Monday night. That of course will quickly change after one defeat. In a tight game though, with 20 mins left, does David Moyes have the ambition to gamble and chase the winner?

