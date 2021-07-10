Dan’s Euro 2020 Final Prediction – Is it coming home?

England v Italy Euro2020 Final by Dan

My own thoughts …….

It’s so surreal that we will see this weekend something most of us haven’t seen in our lives, England in a major Final.

I have never seen the connection between English players and fans like I have seen in the last two fixtures at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate has educated me that there is a huge difference between a club and international manager.

I wouldn’t want him at Arsenal but for his country he knows what the job entails.

Where those before him would have given in to peer pressure from the media and supporters, he’s stuck to his beliefs.

It means the majority of the squad have played their part, to the point you can’t guess who starts on Sunday.

I personally think we need to bring in Foden or Grealish to help control midfield. Something we didn’t do in Wednesday’s first half.

As a Gooner I never have or will enjoy Finals. The fear of failure paralyses me and I don’t enjoy a second of it till we get over the finish line.

As much as this could be an historic occasion there’s always a danger, we are setting ourselves up for a massive fall.

Take the emotion out of things and Italy have been the best team overall in the competition.

You can see by how they celebrate their goals; Mancini has created a team spirit to rival ours, going 33 games unbeaten.

Trust me Italy won’t fear us.

I have heard some suggest they haven’t been great in the knockout stages.

What they have been is very Italian. They are clinical in front of goal and then play the dark arts to see out a match.

You can have all the possession but still be tactically playing into the Italians hands

The idea of the opposition having home advantage is very Italian. They are at their best when they feel the world is against them and might thrive in this environment.

Hate to write this …. My Prediction is ….Italy to win on pens

Euro Predictions Final is between Declan and Kenya 01

Forget England Vs Italy, it’s coming home for either Declan or Kenya 001.

Declan finished 4th in the domestic table only 10 points off Champion Daniel Kit.

For Kenya 001 it’s been a Cinderella story. He qualified in 23rd spot out of a possible 24.

Both players topped their respective groups, Declan with 27 points, Kenya 31.

Perhaps an omen, both got England’s result spot on in the semi-Final.

It’s now as simple as who can predict Sunday’s Final?

If it’s a tie, you will be separated by who gets the most answers correct ….

Most corners?

Most cards?

H. Kane 2 or more shots on target? yes or no?

Immobile 2 or more shots on target? yes or no?

If tied after that, I will count who has had the most correct scores

If you want to be tactical and not reveal scores to each other email me or admin, or send message to Twitter @Dan_destiny

Good luck peeps

Be kind in the comments

Dan