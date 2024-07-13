Dan’s Euro 2024 Final Prediction – England v Spain

Spain 1-0 England

I feel like every round I have written the same regarding England, they have to play better than they have in the tournament so far.

If I wasn’t English, I would be comfortable tell you that Spain deserves to win Euro 2024.

They have been the best team and played the most attractive football in what has been a poor competition overall.

Player against player, the Three Lions probably have the better talent but too many haven’t performed in Germany. So, Gareth Southgate is again relying on a moment of magic from an individual.

This isn’t the Spanish class of 2008-2012 but they play like a club side, everyone tactically knowing their role and understanding their job. That’s been hard for a lot of teams to demonstrate in the last month, with most of the organised systems coming from the less glamorous names.

That’s easy to master with your club because you see your teammates every day in training, while with your country you don’t have as long to work on patterns of play.

That’s why I give Spain the advantage on Sunday. In their second half on Tuesday, they were giving the ball to Rodri who would slow down the tempo, pass the ball backwards and teach his younger peers game management.

The irony being that Luis De La Fuente was seen as a weak link in his homeland.

He’s actually given his nation a plan B that other managers in the last decades have been unwilling or unable to find. That’s width, with their two young wingers mostly likely to win the match. Would a Shaw send Yamal the other way?

Or without possession is it better to trust Trippier?

If I was born elsewhere and based my judgement without emotion maybe I would think England’s name was on the trophy because of coming from behind in all knockout matches, the late goals, etc No one can question our team spirit.

Yet ,there almost couldn’t be a bigger contrast in how the two sides have played in the last few weeks.

One keeps the ball, the other doesn’t.

One has fast direct players, the other has been accused of being too slow.

One has individuals playing at their best, the other you feel have another gear.

This is why I was cheering for France in the semifinal. Their approach would have meant we would have always been in the game whereas Spain could hurt us.

