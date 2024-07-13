Dan’s Euro 2024 Final Prediction – England v Spain

Spain 1-0 England
I feel like every round I have written the same regarding England, they have to play better than they have in the tournament so far.
If I wasn’t English, I would be comfortable tell you that Spain deserves to win Euro 2024.
They have been the best team and played the most attractive football in what has been a poor competition overall.
Player against player, the Three Lions probably have the better talent but too many haven’t performed in Germany. So, Gareth Southgate is again relying on a moment of magic from an individual.
This isn’t the Spanish class of 2008-2012 but they play like a club side, everyone tactically knowing their role and understanding their job. That’s been hard for a lot of teams to demonstrate in the last month, with most of the organised systems coming from the less glamorous names.
That’s easy to master with your club because you see your teammates every day in training, while with your country you don’t have as long to work on patterns of play.
That’s why I give Spain the advantage on Sunday. In their second half on Tuesday, they were giving the ball to Rodri who would slow down the tempo, pass the ball backwards and teach his younger peers game management.
The irony being that Luis De La Fuente was seen as a weak link in his homeland.
He’s actually given his nation a plan B that other managers in the last decades have been unwilling or unable to find. That’s width, with their two young wingers mostly likely to win the match. Would a Shaw send Yamal the other way?
Or without possession is it better to trust Trippier?
If I was born elsewhere and based my judgement without emotion maybe I would think England’s name was on the trophy because of coming from behind in all knockout matches, the late goals, etc No one can question our team spirit.
Yet ,there almost couldn’t be a bigger contrast in how the two sides have played in the last few weeks.
One keeps the ball, the other doesn’t.
One has fast direct players, the other has been accused of being too slow.
One has individuals playing at their best, the other you feel have another gear.
This is why I was cheering for France in the semifinal. Their approach would have meant we would have always been in the game whereas Spain could hurt us.
THE JA EURO 24 FINAL
MTG Vs Okobino
Please send…..
Predicted score.
First goal scorer
And time of first goal in the game
If you predict the same result, we will separate you on first goal scorer? If identical still, we will separate you on who is closer to time of first goal?
If you want to be tactical and don’t want each other to know score you can email me or admin.
Dan
Yes I agree with the outcome. I think Spain will win. Spain have played much better in the tournament. I’m going to say 2-1 to SPAIN
But anything can happen. England can still win if they play better than they havr been and I will still be cheering for England
I am a Nigerian man England supporter for a very very longtime now. But if they are not playing against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, if they are, I’ll switch my support for Nugeria to win. My position has remained like this ever since that I started watching Nugeria and England playing football matches.
Nevertheless, in the tomorrow’s night Euro 2024 Tournament Cup Final Match. Between England and Spain, my allegiance go to England to beat Spain 2-0 at the end of the match. Which may go to extra-time. But still England who are long overdue for a major tournament win, will win it 2 nil.
And if it happens it went to penalty shoot-outs, the 3Lions will win the shoot-outs to carry the night. And carry it and lift the Cup.
Ok, I have said it before. If Saka is the Talisman then on the flip side, Foden is the jinx.
The last 3 knock out games. Every time Foden gets taken off we then go on to win the game, usually within 10 minutes of the no goal contributer Foden being subbed.
Against Slovakia Foden gets subbed on the 90th minute then Bellingham gets the winner in the 96th minute.
Against Iceland Foden gets subbed in extra time on the 115th minute, then England go on to win on penalties.
Against Holland Foden gets subbed on the 80th minute then Watkins gets the winner on the 90th minute.
As I said, Foden has no goal contributions for England since the competition started. He has the worst record of given the ball back to the opposition. He makes terrible pass decisions, when Saka makes his run into space, Foden will quite often miss Saka’s run and opt to make the wrong pass to the conjested left side of the pitch.
Foden plays well for united, but his passing and decision making in an England shirt is holding England back from greatness. He is England’s Jinx, and the sooner Southgate realises this and subs him early in the game, the sooner we will score the winning goal.
But unfortunately love is blind and Southgate will stick with no goal contributer Foden. So yes, Spain wins if Foden stays.
Check the last 3 knock out games if you don’t believe the facts.
I have been saying it all along, other players on the bench are better England players, and should be playing ahead of Foden, who contributes given the ball away, bad decisions and no goal contributions since the competition has started!