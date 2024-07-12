Dan’s Euro 2024 Predictions League Semi Final Results and Finalists revealed…

We started with 24 players and are now left with 2.

For transparency we found Antivirus predictions in Spam

So the Semi Final results …..

MTG 0 Vs 0 Antivirus (MTG wins based on more correct scores throughout)

Okobino 6-0 Jon

Congratulations to MTG and Okobino who face on Sunday. Have a couple of days to have a think what scoreline you want to pick for England Vs Spain

If the same we will seperate you on first goal scorer? If identical still we will seperate you on who is closer to time of first goal?

If you want to be tactical and dont want each other to know score you can email me or admin.

My prediction for Final will be submitted Friday/Saturday

I want to thank everyone for playing and making quite a poor Euros into some fun

Dan