Dan’s Euro 2024 Predictions – Results and draw for the Quarter Finals

Hey Peeps

So the final 16 has become the final 8.

For those leaving us at this stage thank you for taking part and hope you can join in the usual JustArsenal league In August

To clarify, results were settled after 90 mins ….

last 16 results

IGL 3- MTG – 5

Kenya 2- Ackshay 6

Me 5- Drayton 4

Ralph 4- Antivirus 4 ( Antivirus advances based on correct Score in this round )

Sue 5 JRA 6

Jon 5 Terrah 5

( Jon advances based on more correct scores this round )

Okobino 3-3 Admin ( Okobino through based on more correct scores throughout tournament)

NOAS 5 Baron 4

Q Final Draw

MTG Vs Ackshay

Me Vs Antivirus

JRA Vs Jon

Okobino Vs NOAS

Predictions will Follow Thursday

Dan