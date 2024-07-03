Dan’s Euro 2024 Predictions – Results and draw for the Quarter Finals

Hey Peeps
So the final 16 has become the final 8.
For those leaving us at this stage thank you for taking part and hope you can join in the usual JustArsenal league In August
To clarify, results were settled after 90 mins ….
last 16 results
IGL 3- MTG – 5
Kenya 2- Ackshay 6
Me 5- Drayton 4
Ralph 4- Antivirus 4 ( Antivirus advances based on correct Score in this round )
Sue 5 JRA 6
Jon 5 Terrah 5
( Jon advances based on more correct scores this round )
Okobino 3-3 Admin ( Okobino through based on more correct scores throughout tournament)
NOAS 5 Baron 4
Q Final Draw
MTG Vs Ackshay
Me Vs Antivirus
JRA Vs Jon
Okobino Vs NOAS
Predictions will Follow Thursday
Dan
Well done everyone who made it through to the next round
Congrats, Dan 👍
Gg everyone
Best luck MTG
As usual great job for the competition Dan