Dan’s Euro 24 Prediction League – Updated Groups revealed

We had a few players last moment confirm they wanted to play or be added, so I have added an extra person to each group, but had 1 spare so included Chris Sutton lol from the BBC!
Nothings changed peeps. Top two go through, 4 best third place teams. I can’t control if players now pull out so it’s a bit of luck.
So … here is the refresh of all six groups ……
A- Baron , Tom, Sagie , IGL, Kenya 001
B- Ackshay , GB, J Gunner , Ralph, Ken
C- Drayton, Stephanie , MTG , Admin , O Achiel
D – JRA, L Legend , Dendrite , Antivirus, Jon
E- Me, Gunsmoke , Terrah , NOAS, Matthew
F – Prince , Sue P, Okobino, Edu , BBC
Remember it’s a quick turnaround for Match Day 2, so half will be predicted Monday, other half Wednesday so keep an eye out for my predictions or email me
Dan
ADMIN COMMENT
*OT…R.I.P. Kevin Campbell.
his 8 goals in 10 games in 1991 won us the title RIP “SUPER KEV”
R.I.P. Super Kev
RIP Kevin and condolences to family and friends 🧡
Men it’s been long I had been here……what did I miss?
Wow just found out by clicking on here ….
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Kevin Campbell…… once a Gunner always a Gunner