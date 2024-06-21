Dan’s Euro 24 Predictions Game 3 – Can England guarantee top spot in Group?

Dan’s Euro 24 Predictions Game 3

Group A

Fitting as hosts, Germany were the first team to confirm their place in the last 16.

The current top 2 is most likely to remain the same but in what order?

Switzerland need to beat the home side to top the Group while a draw guarantees them second.

Even if they lose, they will only drop out of the automatic places if while Scotland are winning there is a 6-goal swing.

Steve Clarke’s men need victory to have a chance of getting past a tournament first round for the only time in their history.

While 4 points doesn’t guarantee that, it’s worth stressing it’s always been enough for a third-place team to remain in the competition.

Hungary can’t finish higher then third so are hoping that beating the Scots will be enough (which is why this format is silly)

Germany 2-0 Switzerland

I’m not sure the visitors will have the ambition to try and win a match they don’t have too?

They are more likely to try and use their experience and game management to get the point which guarantees second.

With the other fixture in this section kicking off at the same time once they hear Scotland are not leading or in no danger of overturning goal difference, I expect Switzerland to then take their foot off the pedal.

It’s that kind of mindset that gets Yakin questioned back in his homeland but the kind of conservative approach which mostly sees this country find their way into knockout stages in tournaments.

Hungary 2-1 Scotland

Steve Clarke got the response he wanted on Wednesday. That was the team he recognises.

Play like that on Sunday and they got a chance.

A draw doesn’t benefit either side so at some point in the contest both have to try and chase the winner.

That might play into Hungary’s hands. Better than they have shown so far.

Will that be enough though?

Group B

Spain were the first team to win their group.

The other three can finish anywhere between 2nd- 4th.

Italy start the day with destiny in their own hands knowing a point guarantees a place in the last 16.

Croatia have to beat the reigning champions and hope Albania don’t win against the Spanish.

If Super Sylvinho did upset what might be Spain’s second team they could still end up runners up if Croatia don’t win by 3 more goals.

As already mentioned, 4 points has always been enough to be one of the 4 best third place teams. 2 points hasn’t so a draw won’t be enough for Albania or Croatia.

Croatia 1-0 Italy

You can understand why Croatian players were laying on the pitch distraught on Wednesday.

If they had been able to hang onto their lead they might not have to win against the European Champions.

In truth they have mostly played like an ageing team where this is one tournament too far.

That’s not a disgrace, it’s common sense that eventually one competition will be too much for old legs.

Yet recent history tells us that when they have to Croatia always find a way.

Spain 3-1 Albania

As I write this, Di Lorenzo hasn’t confirmed how he plans to approach next week.

Yet with so many fixtures in a tight schedule it makes sense he would rest key talent and use his squad.

My outside bet pre-tournament was that while getting out of the Group of Death would be a step too far Albania would put up more of a fight then some assume.

A point means whatever happens Sylvinho can be proud of what his adopted nation have done in Germany.

They will have their moments on Monday but not quite enough.

Group C

For all the negativity around England they only need a draw to win the group.

They would drop to second if they lost and Denmark don’t beat Serbia.

If the Danes win and England lose, the Three Lions would fall as low as third, but their 4 points should still be enough as one of the best third place sides.

Denmark and Slovenia could finish runners up with as little as three points.

The two are currently level based on all UEFA tiebreakers so are momentarily separated by FIFA rankings.

To guarantee qualification Serbia have to win and hope Slovenia don’t.

England 3-0 Slovenia

Certain English fans and pundits are ruining watching my country at this Euros.

I thought supporters had learnt from the Golden Generation not to overreact. Yet when Southgate named who he was taking to Germany some of my peers claimed it was the best ever Three Lions squad (it isn’t).

4 points later and there’s debate about dropping Foden?

Drop Bellingham deeper?

Leave out Harry Kane?

Don’t get me wrong you can question tactics and individual performances. I am shocked that we needed a goal on Thursday and Eze and Bowen are picked ahead of Palmer and Gordon.

Yet why this constant need to have someone to blame?

Our players were poor midweek but I’m not sure being unbeaten top of your group deserves being booed off the pitch.

That’s why fans of other nation think we (English) are arrogant about our football.

My worry is Southgate feels pressured into changes and we then win comfortably on Tuesday and suddenly in the knockout stages he doesn’t know his best 11?

Serbia 1-1 Denmark

You can see why Jovic’s late equaliser was so crucial. It means suddenly Slovenia have to beat England.

Not that some Serbian fans deserve the joy of last min header after they behaved inside the stadium.

At least Serbia know they have to win on Tuesday while their opponents might not know to stick or twist?

It might come down to which Denmark show up? If it’s the one England face, they will win.

I still don’t think the Danes are comfortable chasing the win which they might not have to if they hear Slovenia are being comfortably beaten.

——————————————————-

To remind everyone, top 2 in each group are guaranteed a place in the last 16.

They are then joined in the knockout stages by 4 of the best third place teams.

It’s a format I hate, generally taking away the drama off the Group stages because of a lack of jeopardy or consequence.

Any sides level on point are separated by results against each other before goal difference is required.

In terms of our game, any players with the same score after Match Day 3 are separated by who got the most correct scores.

If in the unlikely scenario that is also identical qualification will be decided on who finished higher in our domestic table.

Can I ask players to not register a prediction once a match has kicked off. Anyone who has done that will not have those scores counted.

It takes me long enough to count all scores without having to check if people are playing fairly.

Good luck!

Dan