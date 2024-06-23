Dan’s Euro Prediction League Table – After Matchday 2

Group A………………………Group D

IGL 22………………………….Jon 18

Kenya 21……………………..Antivirus 16

Baron 17……………………..J legend 16

Tom 14………………………….JRA 15

Sagie 13 ……………………….Dendrite 0

Group B………………………..Group E

J Gunner 18………………..ME 23

Ackshay 17………………….Terrah 20

Ralph 16 …………………….NOAS 18

GB15…………………………….Gunsmoke 16

Ken 9…………………………..Matthew 16

Group C……………………..Group F

Drayton 22……………….Sue P 22

Admin 15…………………..BBC 18

Stephanie 15………….Okobino 18

MTG 14………………………Prince 15

O Achiel 12………………Edu 9

Hey Peeps some players didn’t have scores count, either for posting after kick off or posting more then one set of predictions (in this instance I took the latest predictions you sent)

Dan Smith