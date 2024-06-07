Dan’s Euro 24 Predictions – The Groups have been drawn – Who will you face?

Hey peeps here is the draw for the 2024 JustArsenal Euros Championship (I might even send the winner a cup!)

If you have changed your mind about playing let me know ASAP. Anyone who still wants to play can still join in and I’ll put you on standby.

Rules

The groups will follow the format of the actual European Championship.

Top two from each group goes through to last 16.

The 4 best third place players will also advance to the last 16.

Just like in the EPL, we will vote for all games in the Group stages (Look out for MatchDay 1 next Wednesday).

As usual , 3 points for correct scoreline. 1 for correct result

Group A

Baron

Tom

Sagie

IGL

Group B

Ackshay

GB

J Gunner

Ralph

Group C

Drayton

Stephanie

MTG

Admin

Group D

JRA

J Legend

Dendrite

Antivirus

Group E

ME

Gunsmoke

Terrah

NOAS

Group F

Prince

Sue P

Okobino

Edu

Good luck peeps

Dan