Dan’s Euro 24 Predictions – The Groups have been drawn – Who will you face?

Hey peeps here is the draw for the 2024 JustArsenal Euros Championship (I might even send the winner a cup!)

If you have changed your mind about playing let me know ASAP. Anyone who still wants to play can still join in and I’ll put you on standby.

Rules

The groups will follow the format of the actual European Championship.
Top two from each group goes through to last 16.
The 4 best third place players will also advance to the last 16.
Just like in the EPL, we will vote for all games in the Group stages (Look out for MatchDay 1 next Wednesday).

As usual , 3 points for correct scoreline. 1 for correct result

Group A
Baron
Tom
Sagie
IGL

Group B
Ackshay
GB
J Gunner
Ralph

Group C
Drayton
Stephanie
MTG
Admin

Group D
JRA
J Legend
Dendrite
Antivirus

Group E
ME
Gunsmoke
Terrah
NOAS

Group F
Prince
Sue P
Okobino
Edu

Good luck peeps

Dan

