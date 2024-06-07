Dan’s Euro 24 Predictions – The Groups have been drawn – Who will you face?

Hey peeps here is the draw for the 2024 JustArsenal Euros Championship (I might even send the winner a cup!)
If you have changed your mind about playing let me know ASAP. Anyone who still wants to play can still join in and I’ll put you on standby.
Rules
The groups will follow the format of the actual European Championship.
Top two from each group goes through to last 16.
The 4 best third place players will also advance to the last 16.
Just like in the EPL, we will vote for all games in the Group stages (Look out for MatchDay 1 next Wednesday).
As usual , 3 points for correct scoreline. 1 for correct result
Group A
Baron
Tom
Sagie
IGL
Group B
Ackshay
GB
J Gunner
Ralph
Group C
Drayton
Stephanie
MTG
Admin
Group D
JRA
J Legend
Dendrite
Antivirus
Group E
ME
Gunsmoke
Terrah
NOAS
Group F
Prince
Sue P
Okobino
Edu
Good luck peeps
Dan