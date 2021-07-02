Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions – Now it gets serious with Belgium v Italy

England will never have a better chance of getting to a first major final since 1966.

Gareth Southgate is street wise enough to know that the feel good factor from Tuesday will turn to serious backlash if his players don’t make this opportunity count.

Saying that, I think the majority of the other nations still involved will be content with their potential pathways.

Denmark and the Czech Republic have a winnable tie to get to a semi Final.

Meanwhile on the other side of the draw a Belgium, Italy and Spain can make the case that at their best they have nothing to fear.

Even though I’m not in contention (thanks to a late Ukraine goal), here are my predictions/thoughts for the Q Finals of Euro 2020.

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

France showed what can happen if you don’t show up for the entire 90 mins. At this level you can’t turn your form on and off.

Spain will give you chances in both areas. Offensively they miss a lot of chances, and defensively it was very noticeable how much their centrebacks struggled against Croatia.

It’s just a question if physically and mentally can the Swiss repeat the levels so soon after recent heroics?

Next time someone asks tactically what does Xhaka do? Show them the highlights of Monday’s game.

Meanwhile, I was personally happy that Morata got his goal to silence critics, but do cowards who send death threats deserve to see their country he successful?

Do a young Spanish squad have the leaders to cope the weight of expectation?

I can see the Swiss forcing another penalty shoot out.

Italy 0-1 Belgium

Intriguing game because I think Belgium have the individuals to win a game with a moment of magic, but Italy have produced the best team performances in the competition.

Italy would have to play better then they did in the last round.

A little bit like against Portugal I think Belgium will nick a narrow win thanks to an individual piece of brilliance.

A defeat would be the Italians first loss in over 30 games.

I will predict the other two games later, but those in the last eight, feel free to send your scores in the comments.

Dan