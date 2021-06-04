Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Preview – Who will win Group B?

Group B will take place in Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg.

Many will view this as Belgium’s Golden Generation’s final chance to win silverware.

Along with Denmark and Russia, they are frequent participants at the Euros.

Finland on the other hand are competing in their ever tournament.

Denmark

If the Euros had taken part when scheduled things would look different for the Danes.

Kaper Hjulmand has tried to change the long-standing ethos of the team, wanting them to be more than just a well organised outfit.

He wants his team to be the ones who have the ball and is the latest manager to put an emphasis on having attacked full backs.

He’s trying different youngsters, but it remains to be seen if they have that firepower to win games.

Pressure remains on the shoulders of Christian Eriksen.

Outside of Belgium, the other games could be tight. Denmark having home advantage could be the difference

2nd

Finland

First ever appearance at a major tournament, so nothing to lose and everything to gain.

They can use zero expectations to their advantage, essentially with the pressure on the other three to beat them.

The group could have been tougher in terms of Denmark and Russia being beatable.

It might not be a coincidence that the majority of the squad worked under Markuu Kanerva when he took them to the under 21 Championships. Even if he’s 80 percent fit, surely Norwich’s Teemu Pukki plays?

He scored 10 goals in as many qualifiers and is just two goals away from becoming his nations all-time record goal scorer. He will do well for it to happen this summer.

What will be apparent about Finland is what they lack in quality they make up for in team spirit. A very club-like atmosphere.

Shame they couldn’t have had a home game for their fans to enjoy.

4th

Belgium

We have said it the last few tournaments, but this could be Belgium’s best chance of winning their first ever major trophy (especially now Thierry Henry is coaching them again).

They finished third at the last World Cup so it might be unfair to say they have underachieved, yet like England’s famous Golden Generation it will be viewed as a chance missed if this group doesn’t win something.

I’m actually not as confident about their chances as I have been in the past.

While Lukaku and Courtois are on form, this is probably the worst version of Hazard they have ever had, while KDB might miss the opening games.

They are ranked number one in the world and used to winning. There is too much fire power for them not to advance but defensively I question if they can get over the line.

1st

Russia

It’s like three years ago all over again. Just like before the last World Cup, Russia will have one of the oldest squads, are not great to watch and go into a major tournament in poor form (2 wins in 10).

Yet for two games they can rely on their home fans and maybe it’s the memory of 2018 that is making Russians less concerned then they normally would have been.

Because of Covid it’s only an estimated 30,000 in attendance, but I wouldn’t be giving Russia any chance at all if it wasn’t for their home support.

The deciding factor in the race for 2nd could be that they play Denmark in Copenhagen not Petersburg.

3rd