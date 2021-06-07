Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Preview – Who will win Group E?

If English finish 2nd in their group, they face the Group E runner up in the round of 16.

Spain have home advantage while the other fixtures are in Russia.

Perhaps the tightest group to call?

Wouldn’t shock me if this was decided by goal difference.

Spain

Is it a coincidence that Barcelona legend Luis Enrique is in charge and suddenly there are zero Real Madrid players in the latest Spain squad, that’s without choosing the whole 26 quota?

Still the best in Europe at keeping the ball ,but fans now get frustrated because they don’t have an Iniesta or Xavi who fans trust to find that killer pass, or the faith that a David Villa will finish off a passing move.

It means Spain might not enjoy playing in front of their fans as they don’t have the patience that they used to.

It’s no longer a shock if Spain pass the ball in front of a defence and can’t break them down and they are searching for the leader to take that responsibility.

On their day can still beat anyone, proven early in the year with a 6-0 win over Germany.

Could be the turn of Gerrard Moreno or Ferran Torres to step up but in terms of winning the whole thing?

A tournament too soon.

1st

Sweden

An injury to Zlatan eliminates the outside chance of Sweden being anything else but conservative.

As one of the oldest squads at the Championships everyone knows their job and have a club like mentality, given how long the same players have played with the same ethos.

For example, they won’t show any fear letting Spain have the ball and inviting them to break them down.

Will experience get them over the line or will they run out of legs?

3rd

Poland

Have the best striker in the world in Lewandowski but can they make enough chances for him?

In a tight group the difference might be the Poles having a forward who will take limited opportunities

Perhaps the worst preparation out of all 24 teams as changed manager in 2021 after a disappointing qualifying campaign.

The Start of the Euros will be only Paulo Sousa’s be 6th game in charge.

So it’s not clear if he tries to fast track a new ethos or wait to start a fresh era after the Euros, with this likely to be several players last tournament..

2nd

Slovakia

Qualified for only their second Euros but it’s all a bit patched up.

Over 10 players are over the age of 30 and all hope remains on the shoulders of Hamsik who is now 33.

After failing to qualify through the traditional means Pavel Hapal was fired meaning Stefan Tarkovic’s first games were in the play offs, overseeing a 0-0 draw and a penalties victory over Ireland.

3 wins in 12 since.

Best players past their best and lack of firepower.

4th