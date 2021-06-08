Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Preview – Who will win Group F?

You have to question how UEFA’s seeding works. How do the last 2 World Champions and European Champions end up in the same group?

Before 4 years ago, that would have guaranteed one of the favourites being eliminated at the first hurdle.

Now it’s not if they will finish in the top three, it’s in which order in Group F?

Hungary’s only glimmer of hope is home advantage for their first two fixtures. Germany are at home for all three of their matches.

Portugal

My pick to win the whole thing.

Better than the squad who lifted the trophy 5 years ago.

Whisper it quietly, no longer reliant on just Ronaldo. They have Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Felix, Dias, etc…

What I love about the Portuguese is as good as they are technically, they are prepared to dig deep and do the dirty side of the game when they have too.

In Paris, they started slow, but grew into competition. Qualified from their group with just three points and only won once inside 90 minutes.

Might again have to struggle through first phase but get better in knock out stages

3rd

France

What can I say that you don’t know about France?

The reigning World Champions who easily have the best squad in the competition, 2 world class players for each position.

If they were not good enough already, Benzema has been brought back after 6 years away.

The only danger I can see is the massive expectation on each team when they are World Champions.

It’s hard to play with the pressure of everyone assuming you will get to the Final and if not it’s a crisis.

Germany in Munich and Portugal are dangerous opposition to play when all the pressure is on you

1st

Germany

After their dismal failure in defending their World Cup, Joachim Low has announced he will be stepping down after the Euros.

For any other country that would take the pressure off, but Germany have high standards and do not tolerate failure.

Their DNA is to always find a way to get through tournament football.

How many times have an unfancied German team found its way to the latter stages?

They have one of the most impressive home records in the world but with that comes a demanding public who won’t tolerate defeat.

Loew worked with so many of these players from youth level to World Champions, players (and fans) will want to give him perfect send off.

2nd

Hungary

After last appearing in a Euros in 1972, Hungary have qualified for the tournament in consecutive years.

The feeling in Hungary is the team are in safe hands and are going to embrace the group of death instead of fearing it.

Remember they drew with Portugal 4 years ago so why can’t they in Budapest?

If things were not already hard enough, they have lost their best attacking player, Szoboszlai.

That puts pressure on his RB Leipzig teammates Will Orban and Peter Gulacisi who contributed to best defence in Bundesliga.

Even if they want to be positive, the standard of opposition means they may have no choice but to rely on their defensive strength

4th

Be kind in the Comments

Dan