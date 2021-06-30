Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Results and Draw for QFs

A Ukraine v Sweden draw would have put me through until Ukraine broke my heart. It’s a good job I was still still buzzing after England beat Germany!

Dan Kit 2

Sid 3

Like me Dan Kit was seconds away from the last 8 with Ukraine and Sweden drawing. Ukraine’s late goal puts Sid through and means no Double for Dan Kit.

(will sort that trophy out D Kit)

Highbury Hero 6

Khadi 4

Khadi needed a perfect scoreline to finish above HH and was seconds away from that happening. Another player left to curse Ukraine’s late winner.

Kenya 5

Sue 3

Difference was Kenya predicting Austria to get a goal against Italy

Samson 4

SJ 3

Very even . Separated by England vs Germany

Me 4

Okobino 5

I needed a draw between Ukraine vs Sweden. Hurts so much.

Well done and good luck Okobino

Declan 5

J Gunner 3

Difference was Declan saying Belgium and England would win.

Buchi 3

Terrah 6

Terrah comfortably through

Edu 3

Dotash 3

Edu qualifies based on more correct scores throughout competitions

Q Final

Sid vs Highbury Hero

Kenya vs Samson

Okobino vs Declan

Terrah vs Edu

Good luck peeps ( still gutted)

Dan Smith