Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Results and Draw for QFs

A Ukraine v Sweden draw would have put me through until Ukraine broke my heart. It’s a good job I was still still buzzing after England beat Germany!

Dan Kit 2
Sid 3
Like me Dan Kit was seconds away from the last 8 with Ukraine and Sweden drawing. Ukraine’s late goal puts Sid through and means no Double for Dan Kit.
(will sort that trophy out D Kit)

Highbury Hero 6
Khadi 4
Khadi needed a perfect scoreline to finish above HH and was seconds away from that happening. Another player left to curse Ukraine’s late winner.

Kenya 5
Sue 3
Difference was Kenya predicting Austria to get a goal against Italy

Samson 4
SJ 3
Very even . Separated by England vs Germany

Me 4
Okobino 5
I needed a draw between Ukraine vs Sweden. Hurts so much.
Well done and good luck Okobino

Declan 5
J Gunner 3
Difference was Declan saying Belgium and England would win.

Buchi 3
Terrah 6
Terrah comfortably through

Edu 3
Dotash 3
Edu qualifies based on more correct scores throughout competitions

Q Final
Sid vs Highbury Hero
Kenya vs Samson
Okobino vs Declan
Terrah vs Edu

Good luck peeps ( still gutted)

Dan Smith

  1. Dan kit says:
    June 30, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Well done sid 👍
    Cheers Dan I did send Pat my email ,I’m not sure he past it on .

