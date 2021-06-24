Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Table and Draw for Knockouts

First of all I like to thank everyone for taking part in the Euro2020 Predictions Game.

If you have dropped out at this stage, well done on getting this far and I hope you join in the second season of the Prem predictions.

The knockout stages start on Saturday so that gives me a couple of days to fix any potential mistakes.

Here are the final group standings.

Top two from each group qualify along with the 4 best third place players.

Players level on points will be separated by who got the most correct score lines.

If still even after that, I will refer to the domestic table ….

 

Group A

HH 34

Dan Kit 28

J Gunner 27 (Qualified)

Phenom 25

 

Group B

Samson 35

Sid 26 (more correct scores then Terrah)

Terrah 26 (Qualified)

Shakir 24

 

Group C

Kenya 31

Khadi 24

Davars 22

Admin Pat 21 (Joint Wooden Spoon!)

 

Group D

Edu 30

Me 28

Sue 25 (Qualified – her and Sagie level on all criteria so it’s based on domestic finish)

Sagie 25

 

Group E

Buchi 39

Okobino 28

SJ 25 (Qualified)

rob 21

 

Group F

Declan 27

Dotash 26

Lykmatt 23

Easy guy 23

 

Fixtures

 

Dan Kit vs Sid

HH vs Khadi

Kenya vs Sue

Samson vs SJ

Me vs Okobino

Declan vs j Gunner

Edu vs Dotash

Buchi vs Terrah

 

We will predict all eight ties (pens don’t count but extra time does).

So if you think it will go to pens, pick a draw.

If your level on points, tie will be decided on most correct scores in whole tournament.

If still level, we will use domestic table to see who finished highest.

 

I will be posting my predictions Thursday night/Friday am so this gives us time if anyone thinks I made a mistake.

Good luck peeps.

Dan Smith

Posted by

15 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Kenya 001 says:
    June 24, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Big up to everyone who participated been tough eeish, all the best to the remaining quota… Blazing to knock sue the goat out!

    Reply
  2. Rob says:
    June 24, 2021 at 9:46 am

    A big thank you to Dan for running the Euro predictions. Congrats to all the Qualifiers and commiserations to the rest of us.
    Well done to Okibino, Buchi, and SJ. for qualifying. Good luck in the finals. It was good fun.
    Looking forward to the league predictions and Friday the 13th.

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      June 24, 2021 at 9:53 am

      Hey Rob, we shared last place!
      At least it’s confirmed I’m the worst predictor in the game!

      Congrats to the ones through to the next round, and good luck! (It looks complicated)

      Reply
    2. Dan says:
      June 24, 2021 at 10:26 am

      Very welcome Rob

      Reply
  3. Sid says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:03 am

    Wow! Great fun really. Good luck to everyone for the knockouts.
    Up against the champion! Gg Dan.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      June 24, 2021 at 10:14 am

      GL Sid 👍
      Gg to Buchi for that impressive haul in the groups ,and well done to HH for tipping go our group hope to meet you later in the Tournament buddy (hopefully 😂)

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        June 24, 2021 at 10:15 am

        Topping our gripe *

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          June 24, 2021 at 10:16 am

          Ah bollocks you know what I ment .

          Reply
      2. Highbury Hero says:
        June 24, 2021 at 12:14 pm

        Thank you. Truly hopefully because there is no having a bad week now. All of us who qualified for the second round one of us is a winner.

        Reply
  4. Khadii says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Hehehe..
    Nice one Dan.
    Looking forward to ousting the great Highbury Hero

    Reply
    1. Highbury Hero says:
      June 24, 2021 at 12:10 pm

      I won’t wish you good luck at my own peril but I will congratulate you if you knock me out. Bring it on brother.

      Reply
  5. Dan says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:24 am

    My group was thrilling
    Sagie was seconds away from finishing second cause he said Poland 2-2 Sweden, a late Sweden goal put me in 2nd and Sue in third

    Reply
  6. Iykmatt says:
    June 24, 2021 at 10:48 am

    End of the road for me,looking forward to the premier league already.goodluck to those that qualified&thank you dan for your efforts

    Reply
  7. Shakir says:
    June 24, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Thanks Dan,this was amazing.Really enjoyed it😉💯.

    Good luck on the knockout guys👍

    Reply
  8. Terrah says:
    June 24, 2021 at 11:56 am

    So i qualified via best 3rd place…now watch me pull a portugal on y’all.starting with my brother Buchi…mwanem m’na bia

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

