Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Table and Draw for Knockouts

First of all I like to thank everyone for taking part in the Euro2020 Predictions Game.
If you have dropped out at this stage, well done on getting this far and I hope you join in the second season of the Prem predictions.
The knockout stages start on Saturday so that gives me a couple of days to fix any potential mistakes.
Here are the final group standings.
Top two from each group qualify along with the 4 best third place players.
Players level on points will be separated by who got the most correct score lines.
If still even after that, I will refer to the domestic table ….
Group A
HH 34
Dan Kit 28
J Gunner 27 (Qualified)
Phenom 25
Group B
Samson 35
Sid 26 (more correct scores then Terrah)
Terrah 26 (Qualified)
Shakir 24
Group C
Kenya 31
Khadi 24
Davars 22
Admin Pat 21 (Joint Wooden Spoon!)
Group D
Edu 30
Me 28
Sue 25 (Qualified – her and Sagie level on all criteria so it’s based on domestic finish)
Sagie 25
Group E
Buchi 39
Okobino 28
SJ 25 (Qualified)
rob 21
Group F
Declan 27
Dotash 26
Lykmatt 23
Easy guy 23
Fixtures
Dan Kit vs Sid
HH vs Khadi
Kenya vs Sue
Samson vs SJ
Me vs Okobino
Declan vs j Gunner
Edu vs Dotash
Buchi vs Terrah
We will predict all eight ties (pens don’t count but extra time does).
So if you think it will go to pens, pick a draw.
If your level on points, tie will be decided on most correct scores in whole tournament.
If still level, we will use domestic table to see who finished highest.
I will be posting my predictions Thursday night/Friday am so this gives us time if anyone thinks I made a mistake.
Good luck peeps.
Dan Smith
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Big up to everyone who participated been tough eeish, all the best to the remaining quota… Blazing to knock sue the goat out!
A big thank you to Dan for running the Euro predictions. Congrats to all the Qualifiers and commiserations to the rest of us.
Well done to Okibino, Buchi, and SJ. for qualifying. Good luck in the finals. It was good fun.
Looking forward to the league predictions and Friday the 13th.
Hey Rob, we shared last place!
At least it’s confirmed I’m the worst predictor in the game!
Congrats to the ones through to the next round, and good luck! (It looks complicated)
Very welcome Rob
Wow! Great fun really. Good luck to everyone for the knockouts.
Up against the champion! Gg Dan.
GL Sid 👍
Gg to Buchi for that impressive haul in the groups ,and well done to HH for tipping go our group hope to meet you later in the Tournament buddy (hopefully 😂)
Topping our gripe *
Ah bollocks you know what I ment .
Thank you. Truly hopefully because there is no having a bad week now. All of us who qualified for the second round one of us is a winner.
Hehehe..
Nice one Dan.
Looking forward to ousting the great Highbury Hero
I won’t wish you good luck at my own peril but I will congratulate you if you knock me out. Bring it on brother.
My group was thrilling
Sagie was seconds away from finishing second cause he said Poland 2-2 Sweden, a late Sweden goal put me in 2nd and Sue in third
End of the road for me,looking forward to the premier league already.goodluck to those that qualified&thank you dan for your efforts
Thanks Dan,this was amazing.Really enjoyed it😉💯.
Good luck on the knockout guys👍
So i qualified via best 3rd place…now watch me pull a portugal on y’all.starting with my brother Buchi…mwanem m’na bia