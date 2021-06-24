Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Table and Draw for Knockouts

First of all I like to thank everyone for taking part in the Euro2020 Predictions Game.

If you have dropped out at this stage, well done on getting this far and I hope you join in the second season of the Prem predictions.

The knockout stages start on Saturday so that gives me a couple of days to fix any potential mistakes.

Here are the final group standings.

Top two from each group qualify along with the 4 best third place players.

Players level on points will be separated by who got the most correct score lines.

If still even after that, I will refer to the domestic table ….

Group A

HH 34

Dan Kit 28

J Gunner 27 (Qualified)

Phenom 25

Group B

Samson 35

Sid 26 (more correct scores then Terrah)

Terrah 26 (Qualified)

Shakir 24

Group C

Kenya 31

Khadi 24

Davars 22

Admin Pat 21 (Joint Wooden Spoon!)

Group D

Edu 30

Me 28

Sue 25 (Qualified – her and Sagie level on all criteria so it’s based on domestic finish)

Sagie 25

Group E

Buchi 39

Okobino 28

SJ 25 (Qualified)

rob 21

Group F

Declan 27

Dotash 26

Lykmatt 23

Easy guy 23

Fixtures

Dan Kit vs Sid

HH vs Khadi

Kenya vs Sue

Samson vs SJ

Me vs Okobino

Declan vs j Gunner

Edu vs Dotash

Buchi vs Terrah

We will predict all eight ties (pens don’t count but extra time does).

So if you think it will go to pens, pick a draw.

If your level on points, tie will be decided on most correct scores in whole tournament.

If still level, we will use domestic table to see who finished highest.

I will be posting my predictions Thursday night/Friday am so this gives us time if anyone thinks I made a mistake.

Good luck peeps.

Dan Smith