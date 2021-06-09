Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions – Week 1 – Can England settle their nerves?

Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Preview by Dan Smith

It’s time for Week 1 of the JustArsenal Euro2020 predictions League.

The format follows the same as the Prem, 1 point for correct result. 3 for getting the scoreline exact.

The first kick off is on Friday night.

After all group games, top 2 players from each group advance along with the 4 best 3rd place teams.

Italy 1-1 Turkey

If you take away the third-place rule making the group stages not competitive, this should still be an entertaining way to start the Euros.

Italy have been one of the in-form teams as Mancini has put them back together and have kind of gone under the radar.

A proud footballing nation will be great home support …. until something goes wrong.

Turkey are my dark horses and I think a few players will come to the attention of the wider football community in the next few weeks.

Wales 0-0 Switzerland

So many times over the years Wales have relied on Bale and Ramsey to save their best form for international duty.

Not this time.

Can’t see either set of fans travelling to Baku either so this game could be lifeless.

Russia 0-3 Belgium

Russia were viewed as old, not entertaining and in poor form before the last World Cup yet home advantage inspired them.

The same won’t happen here. Where Saudi Arabia, 3 years ago, was an ideal game to start with in terms of gaining early momentum and confidence, this will be the opposite.

Lukaku might have to carry the load while Hazard finds form and KDB finds fitness.

Denmark 2-0 Finland

Not sure the Danes are comfortable being the ones with majority of possession and having the imitative to break the deadlock.

Home advantage though and not a 100 percent Pukki should give the home side the encouragement to show ambition.

Austria 1-2 Macedonia

My upset of match day 1?

The Austrian public have been disconnected for so long with their ‘golden generation ‘ letting them down.

This is being built up as their golden chance to win their first ever game at the Euros but with that comes a lot of pressure and a fear of failure.

History shows Austria choke when they are favourites while Macedonia have nothing to lose. Macedonia have produced bigger upsets than this recently. If they can win in Germany in a World Cup qualifier, then they can win here.

Holland 1-1 Ukraine

If this was when scheduled Holland might have been considered dark horses.

A year ago they had Koeman making an impact and a fully fit VVD.

Now they have De Boer who hasn’t won fans and media over, their best player injured, and youngsters who have had difficult seasons.

I’m not sure they have the leaders to cope with the pressure of playing at home, especially if things go wrong.

England 2-0 Croatia

England have never won their opening game at the Euros but surely will never get a better chance.

Just to calm down those who will get carried away when we win. We should be beating Croatia.

Out of the team who got to the World Cup Final, two of their best players have retired, the other two are 32 and 35.

They simply don’t have the legs. A young England team should be winning this.

Scotland 1-0 Czech

Like England, Scotland might never have a better chance to win their first ever opening game of the Euros.

The Czechs are a better team, but they wouldn’t have experienced to many atmospheres like they will find at Hampden Park, even if not full.

It can be so intimidating it may influence the result.

Poland 2-0 Slovakia

Not sure if in all their games Poland will make enough chances for Lewandowski but this will be the exception to the rule.

I think Slovakia are the poorest team at the Euros.

Spain 1-0 Sweden

Easy to read how the pattern of the game will go. Sweden will happily let Spain have the ball and invite them to try and break them down.

The Swedes are comfortable doing that while there is no guarantee that Spain will find that killer final ball or cutting edge.

Where you used to trust Spain to eventually find that moment of quality, now it’s not certain. Do they have that leader who will step up?

The Spanish fans need to be patient and stick with the team.

Hungary 2-2 Portugal

With Germany and France to play after there is a lot of pressure on Portugal to get three points on the board.

Hungary though are at home, and I have a feeling they are going to give this a right go with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

They drew with Portugal in the last Euros, so why not here?

Germany 1-1 France

On paper, easily the best match of the first week.

It’s a shame UEFA have this nonsense rule where third place can be enough for qualification because that would have put huge stakes on this fixture

France is obviously more settled, but this is still Germany in Germany.

They rarely lose at home and are a dangerous team to play when all expectations are on you.

Both managers would probably take a draw?

