Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Week 2 – England to cement top spot against Scotland?

Nothing I can do peeps about quick turnaround, so it’s up to you if you want to send me your Euro2020 predictions daily.

Equally if you want to be tactical and not want others in group to see scores email me or contact me on Twitter @

After match day 1 – Ronaldo has become the greatest scorer in the history of the Euros, Italy have given the best performance, Schick scored the best goal, Mambo was the hidden gem, North Macedonia got their first ever goal in a major tournament, Finland a first ever win, while Austria have finally won at a Euros.

As I feared the media and some fans are getting carried away after England beat an ageing Croatia at home.

Meanwhile Wales drew and Scotland lost.

MY EURO2020 PREDICTIONS WEEK 2

Turkey 1-0 Wales

As someone who built them up as dark horses, I promise Turkey are better than they showed on Friday.

They simply showed Italy too much respect. They won’t against a Welsh side who, apart from playing direct to their tall striker, were second best against Switzerland.

Turkey will have home advantage in Baku.

Italy 2-0 Switzerland

With everyone having now played once, Italy gave the more complete performance.

They tactically passed the ball side to side; confident Turkey would tire mentally after spending so long chasing the ball. When they started to find space due to the opposition switching off, they were clinical.

Pattern of the game might be the same here.

Russia 1-1 Finland

For obvious reason Finland’s first ever win at a major tournament was overshadowed.

What it does is take off all the pressure and put it on Russia.

As expected for a poor/ageing Russian team, home advantage is just an added stress on their shoulders.

Their media and fans can be unforgiving when things are going wrong.

Denmark 0-2 Belgium

Many senior players are now saying they regret playing the game the same evening after they watched a teammate need CPR on the pitch.

UEFA gave them that option or the proposal of playing the next morning.

The Danes chose the least insensitive choice, yet it was still insensitive.

I would have respected both teams more if they called those in powers bluff and made them publicly punish players for not being in the right frame of mind to play.

It’s kind of trivialising what happened to Eriksen by using it as an excuse every time the Danes make a mistake.

I got 10 pound on Lukaku for golden boot!

Holland 2-1 Austria

Holland hosted the most entertaining fixture of the first week of the Euros.

It’s funny what difference a goal can make.

Without the Dutch’s late winner fans would have been against De Boer for his negative subs, and will still need convincing after the home side nearly drew a game they dominated.

Once again will be offensively good but defensively will give opposition always a chance.

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

After being the underdogs at the weekend, how will Ukraine cope now being the favourites.

They showed Holland too much respect on Sunday.

When forced to attack they scored two stunners and should be on the front foot here.

England 3-0 Scotland

What annoys me about watching England is the fickleness of the media and fans.

Some are getting carried away about beating Croatia, who obviously are ageing and didn’t have the legs to deal with the heat and tempo at Wembley.

I can only imagine the reaction when we beat Scotland.

Take the emotion out of it, Scotland are a team we should be beating comfortably.

Czech 1-0 Croatia

As already mentioned, I think this tournament is one to many for Croatia.

The Czech’s are younger and fresher, and with Croatia having to chase the win it should play into their hands

Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

A lot has been made about how wasteful Spain were on Monday but make no mistake, it took a lot of work rate to do what Sweden did in the heat of Seville.

That would have taken a lot of energy which might be hard to get back after a quick turnaround.

Also I’m not sure if it’s in their DNA to be the team on the ball?

Meanwhile a draw suits Slovakia.

Spain 1-1 Poland

90 mins against Sweden told you what you need to know about Spain.

They will dominate possession but might not have the fire power in the final third.

To be fair, Spain were not overplaying on Monday like they get accused of doing at times. They did get crosses in but simply couldn’t finish.

The longer that carries on, the more it becomes a psychological issue.

Portugal 0-0 Germany

The fixture list has been kind to Portugal in the fact they got to play Hungary first while Germany had France.

All the pressure is on Germany, but when they were chasing for an equaliser on Tuesday, there was a lack of conviction both on the pitch and in the stands.

When Portugal want to be they can be quite dogged and hard to beat, not afraid to do the dirty side of things.

The home team might have to take the point and beat Hungary for third spot.

France 2-0 Hungary

Hungary are one of the few teams who are allowed near full capacity in their stadiums so can make it intimidating for the French, like they did the Portuguese.

The earlier the visitors break the deadlock the more straightforward it will be.

Euro2020 Predictions Table

A

HH 11

J Gunner 10

Phenom 9

D Kit 8

B

Samson 11

Terrah 10

Shakir 10

Sid 7

C

Kenya 001- 13

Khadi 10

Admin 6

Davars 6

D

Edu 12

Sue 8

Sagie 8

Me 5

E

Okobino 8

Buchi 7

SJ 7

Rob 6

F

Dotash 7

E Guys 7

Lykmatt 7

Declan 6