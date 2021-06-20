Dan’s Euro2020 Predictions Week 3 – Are England set to win the Group?

UEFA have teams playing their final group games at the same time to protect the integrity of their competition.

We will follow the same criteria – top 2 players from each group go through as well as the 4 best third placed players

Players on level points will be separated by the most correct scores. If still the same, I will have to base it on who finished higher in the domestic season.

The winner gets Arsenal shirt and trophy depending on where in the world you live, but either way, we will arrange something.

Group A

Italy need a point to win the Group. Even if that happens 4 points should be enough for one of the top 4 best third place finishes.

It will be enough for second if Switzerland don’t beat Turkey.

Turkey, my dark horses two weeks ago are on 0 points with a goal difference of -5!

Italy 1-0 Wales

Even though the Italians need a point to guarantee they win the group, there is talk that Mancini might rotate his squad to rest players for the last 16.

That will give Wales a chance especially if Bale and Ramsey play like they did on Wednesday.

Italy will snatch the win, but 4 points will be enough for the Welsh to advance from the group.

Switzerland 1-1 Turkey

Turkey have been the biggest disappointment so far.

They have conceded 5 goals so far meaning they would have to win by a big scoreline for 3 points to be enough to qualify for the group. It might be hard for their players to believe it’s still a possibility.

The Swizz are better at protecting/not chasing a lead.

A draw suits the other third place teams.

Group D

Despite all the doom and gloom, England’s fate is in their own hands.

Despite all the positively, Scotland will have to do what they haven’t done yet and score to have any chance of getting past the first round of a tournament in their history.

England 1-0 Czech Republic

England fans never learn.

After one win, we were calling Phillips world class and praising Southgate for sticking by his convictions.

A draw later supporters want the whole front three to be changed and one less DM.

If our manager makes wholesale changes and we beat average opposition, we then won’t know our best 11 for the knockout stages.

Do we ever learn?

Winning the group might not be for the best though.

Scotland 1-1 Croatia

If you only watched the post-match scenes on Friday and didn’t know the score, you would have thought Scotland had won 3-0.

In reality they have one point and 0 goals after 2 games.

The atmosphere at Hampden Park might be too much for an ageing Croatia, like Wembley was.

Equally the occasion might be too intense?

A draw knocks both teams out.

Group B

Belgium are one of three sides who still have a 100 percent record.

Because of their dominance the other 3 sides could all end up with three points, meaning three points could be enough for any position between 2nd- 4th

Belgium 2-0 Finland

Even if Belgium rest key talent I see them winning comfortably.

Finland’s goal difference is 0 so they might play for only being beaten by a small margin to ensure 3 points is enough for at least one of the best 4 place third finishes.

Which is why that rule is nonsense.

Denmark 1-0 Russia

On and off the pitch It’s been a nightmare tournament for Denmark.

So much has happened that I wonder if they have the strength left to chase the win by the margin of victory they need to?

Home advantage could mean, considering everything, this is one of the most emotional moment of the tournament.

The Danes and Russia would have to then wait and see if three points is enough to put them in the last 16.

Group C

A point wins the group for Holland.

It’s assumed 4 points is enough for one of the best third place finished.

Ukraine and Austria will finish on 4 points if they draw.

Holland 3-0 Macedonia

Holland are pretty much guaranteed to win the group so will make changes.

Macedonia can’t qualify, so this should be an evening the Dutch can enjoy.

Ukraine 1-1 Austria

The rule that third place teams can qualify I hate because it takes away any real consequences of results in the group stage.

There are conspiracy theorists out there who go a step further.

It’s assumed 4 points is enough to be one of the best third place teams.

A draw means 4 points for these two teams.

So if the score line is level with 10 mins to go, is there any incentive for to chase a late winner?

Group E

All 4 teams they can qualify.

Essentially all have their own fate in their own hands.

Spain 1-0 Slovakia

Will Slovakia be another team who will simply try to keep the scoreline down so three points is enough for a best third place finish.

Predictable how to call the pattern of Spanish matches.

Opposition park the bus, Spain pass ball side to side but struggle to turn possession into chances.

Eventually they can break down a Slovakia but I’m not sure against better opposition?

Poland 1-0 Sweden

The Swedish are conservative most of the time and have zero reason to change that approach with 4 points on the board.

The Poles have had ‘ if only moments ‘ in their two fixtures and this will be a case of can they motivate themselves for a meaningless game?

They might play well without any pressure

Group F

France, Germany and Portugal can all finish anywhere between third and 1st. The winner faces England if they top group D.

Hungary have to win in Munich to be in the equation.

Germany 2- 0 Hungary

At 1-0 down on Saturday, the German’s were heading for a second defeat which would have meant having to win this game by a big scoreline to qualify and more criticism from their media and fans.

An hour later they had scored 4 goals and now have their fate in their own hands, showing courage and personality which has been questioned

Don’t underestimate how massive that turn around could be.

They might look back at it as the moment a young squad believed they could win the trophy.

Hungary have been as competitive as they realistically could be in the group of death, but this fixture is in Munich not Budapest.

Portugal 0-1 France

Both would have felt like they missed a chance at the weekend.

France could have won the group without having to worry about a tough fixture, while Portugal were on course of sealing qualification without having to worry about needing a result against the World Champions

Wouldn’t shock me if both teams approach this as not lose instead of must win.

5 years ago 3 points was enough for Portugal to advance from the group before they went on to win the whole thing.

I’m predicting the same will happen again.

Playing last Portugal will know if a narrow defeat is enough.

My 4 best third place teams

Austria 4 points

Sweden 4 points

Portugal 3 points (0 gd)

Denmark 3 points -1 gd

