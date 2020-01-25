Dan’s FA Cup 4th round Predictions – Arsenal to win away for a change?

So, here we are at the point where the FA Cup gets serious, and although Arsenal are getting a rest from the stress of the Premier League, we still have to play away at a top-tier side. Our Dan still predicts Arsenal to win away from home at last.
Here are his predictions..
Brentford 2-1 Leicester
The Foxes are 90 mins away from a Wembley Final already, so having already lost Vardy will Rodgers choose to prioritise the League Cup? If he does, the home side have a chance.
Burnley 0-0 Norwich
Both might enjoy a weekend free from the worries of a relegation scrap, but I don’t think either boss wants a cup run, and this could be one of those ties with empty seats everywhere. No romance here…
Millwall 1-1 Sheffield United
Normally I wouldn’t fancy a Premier League side’s chances of going to the Den. Yet under Chris Wilder you can’t see his side not matching the home teams work ethic and desire
Newcastle 2-Oxford
Every neutral would not begrudge the Toon winning the cup. This is a club who would actually care about winning it. So far they are having the luck of the draw.
Saints 1-1 Spurs
Saints beat Spurs over Xmas but I’m worried they might not play their strongest side, whereas I think Jose will. Spurs will then win the replay.
West Ham 2-2 West Brom
This is a nightmare game for Moyes. Just days after conceding 4 here he has to deal with one of the best attacking sides in Championship, who can play with zero pressure. This one could be entertaining.
Hull 0-3 Chelsea
A weird week for Chelsea; one point from two games which could easily have been six. Lampard wants a striker but they will be okay here. It’s at the Bridge where they have the weird results.
City 3-1 Fulham
I said it in the last round; the Champions being so far behind Liverpool is bad news for the rest of us, as even more emphasis will be put on the cups. At least Fulham will give it a go.
Tranmere 0-2 United
Ole would have preferred Watford. If he wins, every one says ‘wow you beat a side in the lower leagues’. Lose, and he might lose his job.
Shrewsbury 1-2 Liverpool
For sentimental reasons, Klopp might go with the squad who did so well in the last round. Yet with the Premier League won and a break on the horizon, what would he be resting his players for exactly? He might go with stronger line-ups after this tie.
Cherries 1-3 Arsenal
If that was Emery in charge on Tuesday, no way would we earn a draw with 10 men. Yet Arteta will know there’s only so long you can talk about improving without winning. Eddie Howe has been criticised by his own fans over the years for playing weak teams in the FA cup. Surely he would do same while his team is in the bottom three? I predict Arsenal to win away for a change.
Dan Smith
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
My line-up prediction:
……………. Martinez
Bellerin . Mustafi . Holding . Saka
…….. Guendouzi …. Willock
Niles ……… Ceballos ……… Pepe
……………. Nketiah
Is this Pablo Mari guy really that good, i read that he was once a player of man city.
I don’t think he even played one game plus 26 old year Spaniard playing in Brazil uncapped for his country.. it seems Arsenal looking for bargain basement signings, do what Liverpool did with Van Dijk go out and pay the money for a world class CB you get what you pay for lol
Do you always get what you pay for? Mostly I’d agree with you but not all expensive transfers work out well. Sanchez springs to mind and Pogba despite his talent hasn’t clicked this time around. You just never know
For me this is a must win game. Arteta needs to create the winning mindset now after a run of draws. Even though Bournemouth won against Brighton I think they should aim for PL survival not an extended cup run
Mari is “reported” to be on his way to the Emirates.
7.5 mill sounds exactly like Arsenal price.
Guess the Vitenyenko story was all a distraction?
Martinez
Bellerin Mustafi Socritis Saka
Willock Xhaka
Pepe Ceballos Nelson
Lacazette
Arsenal has to win at any cost, not only to increase the confidence amongst the players but also this is the only trophy we are realistically capable of lifting this season. Also Arteta himself has lifted the FA Cup twice with Arsenal so he will be surely going for it. As for Pablo Mari, whether he played for City or not, the very fact he was picked up by City says something. Under the guidance of Arteta, he will surely do well. Also I do not believe fully that a expensive player will surely do well in the PL. Leicester won the PL with average players(at that time) and where are Manks with all the expensive signings of their full backs and star defenders? Looking forward to Monday night. Up the Gunners!