Dan’s FA Cup 4th round Predictions – Arsenal to win away for a change?

So, here we are at the point where the FA Cup gets serious, and although Arsenal are getting a rest from the stress of the Premier League, we still have to play away at a top-tier side. Our Dan still predicts Arsenal to win away from home at last.

Here are his predictions..

Brentford 2-1 Leicester

The Foxes are 90 mins away from a Wembley Final already, so having already lost Vardy will Rodgers choose to prioritise the League Cup? If he does, the home side have a chance.

Burnley 0-0 Norwich

Both might enjoy a weekend free from the worries of a relegation scrap, but I don’t think either boss wants a cup run, and this could be one of those ties with empty seats everywhere. No romance here…

Millwall 1-1 Sheffield United

Normally I wouldn’t fancy a Premier League side’s chances of going to the Den. Yet under Chris Wilder you can’t see his side not matching the home teams work ethic and desire

Newcastle 2-Oxford

Every neutral would not begrudge the Toon winning the cup. This is a club who would actually care about winning it. So far they are having the luck of the draw.

Saints 1-1 Spurs

Saints beat Spurs over Xmas but I’m worried they might not play their strongest side, whereas I think Jose will. Spurs will then win the replay.

West Ham 2-2 West Brom

This is a nightmare game for Moyes. Just days after conceding 4 here he has to deal with one of the best attacking sides in Championship, who can play with zero pressure. This one could be entertaining.

Hull 0-3 Chelsea

A weird week for Chelsea; one point from two games which could easily have been six. Lampard wants a striker but they will be okay here. It’s at the Bridge where they have the weird results.

City 3-1 Fulham

I said it in the last round; the Champions being so far behind Liverpool is bad news for the rest of us, as even more emphasis will be put on the cups. At least Fulham will give it a go.

Tranmere 0-2 United

Ole would have preferred Watford. If he wins, every one says ‘wow you beat a side in the lower leagues’. Lose, and he might lose his job.

Shrewsbury 1-2 Liverpool

For sentimental reasons, Klopp might go with the squad who did so well in the last round. Yet with the Premier League won and a break on the horizon, what would he be resting his players for exactly? He might go with stronger line-ups after this tie.

Cherries 1-3 Arsenal

If that was Emery in charge on Tuesday, no way would we earn a draw with 10 men. Yet Arteta will know there’s only so long you can talk about improving without winning. Eddie Howe has been criticised by his own fans over the years for playing weak teams in the FA cup. Surely he would do same while his team is in the bottom three? I predict Arsenal to win away for a change.

Dan Smith