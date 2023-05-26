Dan’s Final Day EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal give their fans a good send-off?

Including our own JustArsenal title race, the closest it’s been since its inception, there are a few things still to be decided on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League table.

In the fight for survival, Everton have their fate in their own hands, they know if they beat Bournemouth they stay up.

Any slip ups though and Leicester can overtake them due to the Toffees terrible goal difference.

Both the Foxes and Leeds have to win their games to have any chance, meaning Sean Dyche is in the unique scenario of he can be relegated if his team draws yet could equally lose and still survive.

Leeds have less of a chance, they need 3 points and Leicester not to win and most likely Everton to lose.

They can stay up if Everton draw but would need to beat Spurs by at least a 3-goal margin.

Victory at Villa Park guarantees Villa a place in Europe, or if they can match or better Spurs’ and Brentford’s results.

Spurs are relying on a favour from Brighton just to sneak into the UEFA Conference.

Brentford have an outside chance of European football for the first time in their history.

They need to win against the champions and hope the two sides above them don’t win….

Arsenal 5-1 Wolves

For so long some Gooners envisaged this day being a lot different.

Arteta described the first stage this week as the need to ‘heal’ so in the short term this is important.

Our manager needs to show he can get his players to stop feeling sorry for themselves and respond, something he hasn’t managed to do since Man City won at Goodison.

12 months ago, Arsenal didn’t show up at Spurs and Newcastle, throwing away a place in the top 4, performances similar to now.

On the final day though we suddenly put 5 past Everton.

After weeks of taking banter off our peers and plenty of self-incrimination and debate, for one afternoon Gunners and Gooners must come together and say well done for the season.

Brentford 2-2 Man City

The Champions drew at Brighton on Wednesday which makes you ask ‘what if?’

Trips to the Amex and Brentford were always destinations where I thought City could drop points.

Yet we failed to send them there under any pressure.

The Bees have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history, so will hope Pep Guardiola rests key talent with two big Finals next month.

Villa 1-1 Brighton

Brighton have qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

Villa is guaranteed European football for the first time in 12 years with a win.

They were 16th, one point from safety when Unai Emery took over.

A draw opens the door for Spurs or Brentford.

Chelsea 0 -1 Newcastle

Has there ever been a team who are desperate for a season to end more than Chelsea?

They have probably felt that way for months.

Outside of showing some respect for Frank Lampard (and that’s based on his playing days) I can’t see many fans staying for the post-match walk around the pitch.

Meanwhile the Toon Army are celebrating being back in the Champions League.

Two groups of supporters where you can’t find more contrasting moods.

Palace 2-1 Forest

There were moments this season when both of these two were worried they would be heading towards the Championship.

Forest’s owners got some audacity to jump onto live TV and boast about one of being only 9 Prem bosses not to sack a manager this season or have one quit. He thought about it, and only reconsidered because of a fans backlash.

It remains to be seen if this is Roy Hodgson’s farewell.

He’s done a great job.

Everton 3-0 Cherries

Everton’s destiny is in their own hands. For so long it looked like it could have been worse, so Sean Dyche would have bitten your hands off for this scenario.

Scoring the first goal and the earlier the goal the more straightforward the afternoon

Leeds 1-1 Spurs

Ironically all the teams in the relegation fight I can see winning.

Leed’s disadvantage is that their fate isn’t in their own hands.

I can see a scenario where they are beating Spurs then hear bad news elsewhere, which will make Elland Road go quiet.

Spurs need favours elsewhere to have a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Conference.

It’s sentences like that which is why this could be Harry Kane’s final game for them.

Leicester 1-0 West Ham

That point at Newcastle at least gives the Foxes a fighting chance.

Their goal difference means Everton have to win if they can get 3 points.

Sometimes you need luck you can’t control.

A home game against a side who will have more than one eye of their European Final is one of them.

Man United 1-1 Fulham

With Champions League qualification ensured, United might rest key players for the FA Cup Final.

That gives Fulham a chance of a rare result at Old Trafford.

Remember how some Gooners called 5th progress under Arteta last season because of what he inherited?

Ten Hag took over a club who had finished 6th, has taken them to the top 4, a trophy and possibly another one to follow?

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool have failed to take the top 4 race to the final day but still should take advantage of a Saints side devoid of any confidence and who have hardly died on their sword.

The home fans might worry this could their final Prem fixture for a while.

———————————————————–

If you don’t want anyone else to know your predictions email them to admin

LAST WEEK’S TABLE – It’s close at the top!

